India’s unemployment rate decreased to 4.9% in October, thus showcasing an improvement in labour market conditions and heightened participation of women in employment. The new figures signal that more people, particularly women, are finding work, although challenges related to job quality, stable employment and workforce participation continue to shape the country's employment outlook. The decrease is a crucial indicator of evolving employment conditions in India. However, the unemployment rate alone does not offer a complete picture of the labour market, as areas such as the nature of jobs, earnings and the availability of regular employment also counts. What Do the October Figures Show? Data unveiled on November 16 featured that unemployment among people aged 15 and above fell from 5% in September to 4.9% in October. It was also below the 5.2% reported a year earlier.

Urban unemployment fell to 6.7% from 6.9%, while rural joblessness remained at 4.2%. Women saw an improvement. The share of women aged 15 and above who were employed rose to 33.3% from 32.8% in September. Female unemployment fell to 5% from 5.2%. Urban women's unemployment fell to 8.7% from 9.2%. In rural areas, it slipped to 3.8%, the lowest level reported so far in 2026. Women's Labour Force Participation The female labour force participation rate (LFPR) increased to 35% from 34.6% in September, its maximum level since February. Rural women's participation grew to 39.5%, while the urban rate remained at 25.9%. The total LFPR, measuring the share of people working or seeking and available for work, grew up to 55.7% from 55.5%. Rural participation elevated to 58.4% from 58%, while urban participation slipped to 50.5% from 50.7%.