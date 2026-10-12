India’s economic growth has elevated its global position, but a comparison of living standards across countries uncovers the gap between India and advanced economies. According to the World Bank’s 2026 Poverty and Inequality Platform, even the poorest 10% of people in some wealthy countries have higher daily income or consumption levels than India’s richest 10%.

The findings reveal that India’s economic hurdle extends beyond poverty reduction to raising incomes and productivity across the population.

What Does the World Bank Data 2026 Reveal?

The World Bank comparison positions the daily income or consumption threshold for India’s poorest 10% at around $3 per person. In comparison, the same threshold is $25 in the United States, $31 in Canada, and $28 in both Germany and Australia.

The gap remains massive and contrasts at the other end of the income distribution. India’s richest 10% have a daily income or consumption threshold of around $10 per person. The figure rises to $173 in the United States, $129 in Canada and Australia, and $128 in Germany.