NMC PG Seat Matrix 2026-27: Karnataka Tops India with 8,998 Medical PG Seats
Karnataka has emerged as the state with the highest number of postgraduate medical seats in the revised NMC PG Seat Matrix 2026-27, with 8,998 seats. India has a total of 68,305 PG broad-speciality medical seats across the country.
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the revised Postgraduate (PG) Broad Speciality Seat Matrix for the 2026-27 academic session. According to the updated matrix, India now has a total of 68,305 PG medical seats, compared with 58,522 seats in the earlier matrix.
Karnataka has the highest number of postgraduate medical seats in the country, with 8,998 seats. Maharashtra ranks second with 7,682 seats, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 6,983 seats and Tamil Nadu with 6,819 seats.
The revised seat matrix was published by the NMC’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) on November 6, 2026. It provides updated information on PG Broad Speciality seats available across medical colleges in India.
NMC PG Seat Matrix 2026-27: Earlier vs Revised Seats
The revised matrix shows an increase of 9,783 PG Broad Speciality seats compared with the earlier figures.
|
Particulars
|
Earlier Matrix
|
Revised Matrix
|
Total PG seats
|
58,522
|
68,305
|
Increase in seats
|
–
|
9,783
|
Percentage increase
|
–
|
Around 16.7%
This increase reflects the expansion of postgraduate medical education capacity in the country. The updated figures include additional seats approved in existing courses and new PG courses introduced in existing medical institutions.
State-wise PG Medical Seats 2026-27
Here are the top five states with the highest number of postgraduate medical seats:
|
State
|
PG Medical Seats
|
Karnataka
|
8,998
|
Maharashtra
|
7,682
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
6,983
|
Tamil Nadu
|
6,819
|
Telangana
|
4,417
Together, these five states account for more than half of India’s total PG Broad Speciality seats.
Government Colleges Get More Additional Seats
Of the 9,783 additional PG medical seats, government medical colleges account for 4,373 seats. Private medical colleges have received 4,148 additional seats, while deemed universities account for 1,262 seats.
The revised matrix includes seats approved for increased intake in existing PG courses and the introduction of new courses in medical institutions.
The NMC has also directed medical colleges to offer admission only against their approved seat intake. Counselling authorities have been asked to follow the updated seat matrix while conducting admissions for the 2026-27 academic session.
Candidates preparing for NEET PG counselling 2026 can refer to the revised list to check the approved seats in different medical colleges and courses.
ALSO READ| NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Out Today: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.