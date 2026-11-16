NMC PG Seat Matrix 2026-27: Karnataka Tops India with 8,998 Medical PG Seats

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the revised Postgraduate (PG) Broad Speciality Seat Matrix for the 2026-27 academic session. According to the updated matrix, India now has a total of 68,305 PG medical seats, compared with 58,522 seats in the earlier matrix.

Karnataka has the highest number of postgraduate medical seats in the country, with 8,998 seats. Maharashtra ranks second with 7,682 seats, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 6,983 seats and Tamil Nadu with 6,819 seats.

The revised seat matrix was published by the NMC’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) on November 6, 2026. It provides updated information on PG Broad Speciality seats available across medical colleges in India.

NMC PG Seat Matrix 2026-27: Earlier vs Revised Seats

The revised matrix shows an increase of 9,783 PG Broad Speciality seats compared with the earlier figures.