NCERT Class 10 Textbooks Likely To Be Available In November, December 2026

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is likely to make its new Class 10 textbooks available by the end of December 2026, ahead of the next academic session. The early rollout is expected to help schools and students get the updated study material on time and prepare for the 2027–28 academic session.

The revised books will be prepared in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

NCERT Class 10 Textbook Release Schedule 2026

The textbooks will be made available in phases. The Class 10 language books, including Hindi, English, Sanskrit and Urdu, are expected to be ready by the end of November 2026.

Other textbooks covering subjects such as Physical Education, Vocational Education and Art Education are expected to be completed and distributed by December-end, according to ET Education.