NCERT Class 10 Textbooks Likely To Be Available In November, December 2026
NCERT is likely to make new Class 10 textbooks available by December-end 2026 ahead of the 2027–28 academic session. Language textbooks are expected by November-end, while other books will be distributed by December. NCERT also plans to train 60 lakh teachers under its Reimagined NISHTHA initiative.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is likely to make its new Class 10 textbooks available by the end of December 2026, ahead of the next academic session. The early rollout is expected to help schools and students get the updated study material on time and prepare for the 2027–28 academic session.
The revised books will be prepared in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.
NCERT Class 10 Textbook Release Schedule 2026
The textbooks will be made available in phases. The Class 10 language books, including Hindi, English, Sanskrit and Urdu, are expected to be ready by the end of November 2026.
Other textbooks covering subjects such as Physical Education, Vocational Education and Art Education are expected to be completed and distributed by December-end, according to ET Education.
The early availability of books is expected to benefit schools that complete the Class 9 syllabus ahead of schedule and begin teaching Class 10 topics as early as February. Students will get additional time to familiarise themselves with the revised content before the new academic session begins in 2027.
NCERT Plans Training for 60 Lakh Teachers
Along with the revised textbooks, NCERT is planning a large-scale teacher-training programme under its Reimagined NISHTHA initiative.
The council aims to train around 60 lakh teachers across all 28 states and eight Union Territories. For this, it plans to prepare 60,000 Key Resource Persons (KRPs), who will further train teachers to implement the revised curriculum.
The training programme will focus on classroom teaching methods, competency-based learning and changes in assessment practices. It aims to help teachers understand the updated textbooks and introduce the revised learning approach effectively in schools.
What Will Change in the New NCERT Class 10 Curriculum?
The revised textbooks are being developed according to NCF-SE 2023, which outlines ten subject areas for secondary education.
These include three languages, Mathematics and Computational Thinking, Science, Social Science, Physical Education and Well-being, Art Education, Vocational Education and an interdisciplinary subject.
For Class 10, the interdisciplinary subject will focus on Environmental Education. NCERT is also preparing updated learning material for this area.
The early release of textbooks and teacher training are expected to help schools implement the revised curriculum from the 2027–28 academic session.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.