Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check General Surgery Round 1 Rank Analysis

Bihar NEET PG 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the results of Round 1 Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) for the academic year 2026. For admission to government medical colleges, the seat allocation ranged betwen 48690- 48669 for different categories. While in private college the admission ranged between 103517 to 110561. For medical candidates aspiring to get admissions in post-graduate courses of MS General Surgery in government or private medical colleges in the state of Bihar, analyzing the opening and closing ranks of Round 1 is very important. Analysis of these cutoffs will help the candidates in understanding the competitiveness of institutions, category-wise trends in the unreserved and reserved categories (EWS, BC, EBC, and SC) and the marks needed for securing admission in further rounds of counseling.

Check|Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check ENT Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank Bihar NEET PG 2026: Overview Check the admission and counselling details for Bihar NEET PG 2026 shared in the table below. The counselling results for Round 1 are available to check from November 6, 2026. Parameter Details Conducting Authority Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) Counselling Name Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC-2026) Qualifying Entrance Test NEET-PG 2026 Programs MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB (Degree / Diploma) Online Registration & Application October 22 – 28, 2026 Rank Card October 30, 2026 Choice Filling & Locking Deadline Up to October 31, 2026 (11:59 PM) Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result November 6, 2026 Downloading Provisional Allotment Orders November 6 – 12, 2026 Document Verification & Physical Admission November 10 – 12, 2026 Official Counseling Portal bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Government Medical Colleges Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks Round 1 counselling cut off for General Surgery at various government medical colleges of Bihar shows competitiveness. Top institutes including P.M.C. Patna and I.G.I.M.S. Patna possess maximum competitiveness, with the UR seats of these institutions getting closed at very high NEET rank categories, which is 5,593 and 6,443 respectively. While district medical colleges like D.M.C. Laheriasarai, J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur, and N.M.C. Patna possess a wider spread of scores, with their respective UR cut-off ranks varying up to 14,377. Regarding reserved category, EWS & BC category seats get closed in range of NEET ranks 5,600 to 14,000. However, SC category possesses a larger NEET rank spread of 43,672 to 61,373. College Name Category NEET Opening Rank NEET Closing Rank UR Opening Rank UR Closing Rank Category Opening Rank Category Closing Rank A.N.M.M.C. Gaya SC 48690 48690 - - 36 36 A.N.M.M.C. Gaya SC 61373 61373 - - 49 49 B.M.I.M.S., Pawapuri, Nalanda BC 12608 12608 - - 77 77 B.M.I.M.S., Pawapuri, Nalanda EBC 13918 13918 - - 72 72 D.M.C. Laheriasarai BC 13970 13970 - - 84 84 D.M.C. Laheriasarai EBC 10488 10488 - - 45 45 D.M.C. Laheriasarai EBC 17768 17768 - - 97 97 D.M.C. Laheriasarai EWS 14046 14046 - - 52 52 D.M.C. Laheriasarai SC 47694 47694 - - 31 31 D.M.C. Laheriasarai UR 7099 9557 102 154 - - D.M.C. Laheriasarai UR 11754 11754 199 199 - - I.G.I.M.S. Patna EBC 5691 5691 - - 22 22 I.G.I.M.S. Patna SC 29946 29946 - - 13 13 I.G.I.M.S. Patna UR 5598 5598 77 77 - - I.G.I.M.S. Patna UR 6443 6443 93 93 - - J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur BC 12576 12576 - - 75 75 J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur EBC 18876 18876 - - 103 103 J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur EWS 11583 11583 - - 41 41 J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur SC 49517 49517 - - 39 39 J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur UR 11507 11507 194 194 - - J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur UR 14377 14377 261 261 - - N.M.C. Patna BC 8577 8577 - - 49 49 N.M.C. Patna EBC 9224 9224 - - 39 39 N.M.C. Patna EBC 11398 11398 - - 52 52 N.M.C. Patna EWS 9297 9297 - - 33 33 N.M.C. Patna SC 47369 47369 - - 30 30 N.M.C. Patna UR 7075 7336 101 111 - - N.M.C. Patna UR 9629 9629 155 155 - - P.M.C. Patna BC 5600 5600 - - 25 25 P.M.C. Patna EBC 8493 8493 - - 37 37 P.M.C. Patna EWS 6375 6375 - - 22 22 P.M.C. Patna RCG 10572 10572 - - 41 41 P.M.C. Patna SC 43672 43672 - - 25 25 P.M.C. Patna UR 4910 5593 62 76 - - P.M.C. Patna UR 6627 6627 94 94 - - S.K.M.C. Muzaffarpur EBC 12212 12212 - - 59 59 S.K.M.C. Muzaffarpur SC 48669 48669 - - 35 35

Private Medical Colleges Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks From the Round 1 counselling data for General Surgery in Bihar's private medical colleges, the variation os wider and higher NEET rank ranges compared to government colleges. For unreserved UR quota, NEET closing ranks normally lie between 104,798 (Lord Budha Koshi) and 159,731 (N.M.C. & H., Sasaram). Additionally, there are minority category quotas which are deeper down on the NEET rank scale such as the Muslim Minority quota at Madhubani Medical College with a NEET rank of 156,237. College Name Category NEET Opening Rank NEET Closing Rank UR Opening Rank UR Closing Rank K.M.C. Katihar Muslim Minority 103517 135442 1221 1509 K.M.C. Katihar UR 126456 139953 1447 1530 Lord Budha Koshi Medical College & Hospital, Saharsa UR 42395 104798 663 1236 Madhubani Medical College, Madhubani Muslim Minority 136933 156237 1514 1578 Madhubani Medical College, Madhubani UR 121937 146958 1406 1550 MGMMC & LSK Hospital, Kishanganj Sikh Minority 119008 119008 1371 1371 MGMMC & LSK Hospital, Kishanganj UR 46800 106132 705 1245 N.M.C. & H., Sasaram NRI 128217 128217 1462 1462 N.M.C. & H., Sasaram UR 73143 159731 938 1586 Netaji Subhas Medical College & Hospital UR 80371 113478 1016 1321 RDJM Medical College & Hospital, Muzaffarpur UR 121160 158306 1392 1583 Shree Narayan Medical Institute & Hospital, Saharsa UR 61479 110561 833 1295