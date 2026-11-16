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Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check General Surgery Round 1 Rank Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 19:11 IST

The BCECEB has released Round 1 PGMAC 2026 results for Bihar NEET PG, detailing opening and closing ranks for MS General Surgery admissions. This analysis helps candidates understand competitiveness and category-wise trends in both government and private medical colleges across Bihar.

Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check General Surgery Round 1 Rank Analysis
Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check General Surgery Round 1 Rank Analysis

Bihar NEET PG 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the results of Round 1 Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) for the academic year 2026.  For admission to government medical colleges, the seat allocation ranged betwen 48690- 48669 for different categories. While in private college the admission ranged between 103517 to 110561. For medical candidates aspiring to get admissions in post-graduate courses of MS General Surgery in government or private medical colleges in the state of Bihar, analyzing the opening and closing ranks of Round 1 is very important. Analysis of these cutoffs will help the candidates in understanding the competitiveness of institutions, category-wise trends in the unreserved and reserved categories (EWS, BC, EBC, and SC) and the marks needed for securing admission in further rounds of counseling.

Check|Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check ENT Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank 

Bihar NEET PG 2026: Overview 

Check the admission and counselling details for Bihar NEET PG 2026 shared in the table below. The counselling results for Round 1 are available to check from November 6, 2026. 

Parameter 

Details

Conducting Authority

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)

Counselling Name

Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC-2026)

Qualifying Entrance Test

NEET-PG 2026

Programs

MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB (Degree / Diploma)

Online Registration & Application

October 22 – 28, 2026

Rank Card

October 30, 2026

Choice Filling & Locking Deadline

Up to October 31, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result

November 6, 2026

Downloading Provisional Allotment Orders

November 6 – 12, 2026

Document Verification & Physical Admission

November 10 – 12, 2026

Official Counseling Portal

bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Government Medical Colleges Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Round 1 counselling cut off for General Surgery at various government medical colleges of Bihar shows competitiveness. Top institutes including P.M.C. Patna and I.G.I.M.S. Patna possess maximum competitiveness, with the UR seats of these institutions getting closed at very high NEET rank categories, which is 5,593 and 6,443 respectively. 

While district medical colleges like D.M.C. Laheriasarai, J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur, and N.M.C. Patna possess a wider spread of scores, with their respective UR cut-off ranks varying up to 14,377. Regarding reserved category, EWS & BC category seats get closed in range of NEET ranks 5,600 to 14,000. However, SC category possesses a larger NEET rank spread of 43,672 to 61,373.

College Name

Category

NEET Opening Rank

NEET Closing Rank

UR Opening Rank

UR Closing Rank

Category Opening Rank

Category Closing Rank

A.N.M.M.C. Gaya

SC

48690

48690

-

-

36

36

A.N.M.M.C. Gaya

SC

61373

61373

-

-

49

49

B.M.I.M.S., Pawapuri, Nalanda

BC

12608

12608

-

-

77

77

B.M.I.M.S., Pawapuri, Nalanda

EBC

13918

13918

-

-

72

72

D.M.C. Laheriasarai

BC

13970

13970

-

-

84

84

D.M.C. Laheriasarai

EBC

10488

10488

-

-

45

45

D.M.C. Laheriasarai

EBC

17768

17768

-

-

97

97

D.M.C. Laheriasarai

EWS

14046

14046

-

-

52

52

D.M.C. Laheriasarai

SC

47694

47694

-

-

31

31

D.M.C. Laheriasarai

UR

7099

9557

102

154

-

-

D.M.C. Laheriasarai

UR

11754

11754

199

199

-

-

I.G.I.M.S. Patna

EBC

5691

5691

-

-

22

22

I.G.I.M.S. Patna

SC

29946

29946

-

-

13

13

I.G.I.M.S. Patna

UR

5598

5598

77

77

-

-

I.G.I.M.S. Patna

UR

6443

6443

93

93

-

-

J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur

BC

12576

12576

-

-

75

75

J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur

EBC

18876

18876

-

-

103

103

J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur

EWS

11583

11583

-

-

41

41

J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur

SC

49517

49517

-

-

39

39

J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur

UR

11507

11507

194

194

-

-

J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur

UR

14377

14377

261

261

-

-

N.M.C. Patna

BC

8577

8577

-

-

49

49

N.M.C. Patna

EBC

9224

9224

-

-

39

39

N.M.C. Patna

EBC

11398

11398

-

-

52

52

N.M.C. Patna

EWS

9297

9297

-

-

33

33

N.M.C. Patna

SC

47369

47369

-

-

30

30

N.M.C. Patna

UR

7075

7336

101

111

-

-

N.M.C. Patna

UR

9629

9629

155

155

-

-

P.M.C. Patna

BC

5600

5600

-

-

25

25

P.M.C. Patna

EBC

8493

8493

-

-

37

37

P.M.C. Patna

EWS

6375

6375

-

-

22

22

P.M.C. Patna

RCG

10572

10572

-

-

41

41

P.M.C. Patna

SC

43672

43672

-

-

25

25

P.M.C. Patna

UR

4910

5593

62

76

-

-

P.M.C. Patna

UR

6627

6627

94

94

-

-

S.K.M.C. Muzaffarpur

EBC

12212

12212

-

-

59

59

S.K.M.C. Muzaffarpur

SC

48669

48669

-

-

35

35

Private Medical Colleges Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

From the Round 1 counselling data for General Surgery in Bihar's private medical colleges, the variation os wider and higher NEET rank ranges compared to government colleges. 

For unreserved UR quota, NEET closing ranks normally lie between 104,798 (Lord Budha Koshi) and 159,731 (N.M.C. & H., Sasaram). Additionally, there are minority category quotas which are deeper down on the NEET rank scale such as the Muslim Minority quota at Madhubani Medical College with a NEET rank of 156,237.

College Name

Category

NEET Opening Rank

NEET Closing Rank

UR Opening Rank

UR Closing Rank

K.M.C. Katihar

Muslim Minority

103517

135442

1221

1509

K.M.C. Katihar

UR

126456

139953

1447

1530

Lord Budha Koshi Medical College & Hospital, Saharsa

UR

42395

104798

663

1236

Madhubani Medical College, Madhubani

Muslim Minority

136933

156237

1514

1578

Madhubani Medical College, Madhubani

UR

121937

146958

1406

1550

MGMMC & LSK Hospital, Kishanganj

Sikh Minority

119008

119008

1371

1371

MGMMC & LSK Hospital, Kishanganj

UR

46800

106132

705

1245

N.M.C. & H., Sasaram

NRI

128217

128217

1462

1462

N.M.C. & H., Sasaram

UR

73143

159731

938

1586

Netaji Subhas Medical College & Hospital

UR

80371

113478

1016

1321

RDJM Medical College & Hospital, Muzaffarpur

UR

121160

158306

1392

1583

Shree Narayan Medical Institute & Hospital, Saharsa

UR

61479

110561

833

1295

Round 1 rank analysis for MS General Surgery in Bihar NEET PG 2026 points out a clear contrast between state universities and private universities. Whereas some of the top government medical universities have very competitive rank cutoffs, private and minority universities have a broad scope of admission ranks up to high rank cutoffs. The analysis of the opening and closing ranks can work as a perfect guide for candidates in judging their position and making choices regarding colleges.

Check| Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check General Medicine Round 1 Rank Analysis

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Nov 16, 2026, 19:11 IST
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