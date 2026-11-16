Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check General Surgery Round 1 Rank Analysis
The BCECEB has released Round 1 PGMAC 2026 results for Bihar NEET PG, detailing opening and closing ranks for MS General Surgery admissions. This analysis helps candidates understand competitiveness and category-wise trends in both government and private medical colleges across Bihar.
Bihar NEET PG 2026: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the results of Round 1 Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) for the academic year 2026. For admission to government medical colleges, the seat allocation ranged betwen 48690- 48669 for different categories. While in private college the admission ranged between 103517 to 110561. For medical candidates aspiring to get admissions in post-graduate courses of MS General Surgery in government or private medical colleges in the state of Bihar, analyzing the opening and closing ranks of Round 1 is very important. Analysis of these cutoffs will help the candidates in understanding the competitiveness of institutions, category-wise trends in the unreserved and reserved categories (EWS, BC, EBC, and SC) and the marks needed for securing admission in further rounds of counseling.
Check|Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check ENT Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank
Bihar NEET PG 2026: Overview
Check the admission and counselling details for Bihar NEET PG 2026 shared in the table below. The counselling results for Round 1 are available to check from November 6, 2026.
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)
|
Counselling Name
|
Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC-2026)
|
Qualifying Entrance Test
|
NEET-PG 2026
|
Programs
|
MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB (Degree / Diploma)
|
Online Registration & Application
|
October 22 – 28, 2026
|
Rank Card
|
October 30, 2026
|
Choice Filling & Locking Deadline
|
Up to October 31, 2026 (11:59 PM)
|
Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
|
November 6, 2026
|
Downloading Provisional Allotment Orders
|
November 6 – 12, 2026
|
Document Verification & Physical Admission
|
November 10 – 12, 2026
|
Official Counseling Portal
|
bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Government Medical Colleges Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Round 1 counselling cut off for General Surgery at various government medical colleges of Bihar shows competitiveness. Top institutes including P.M.C. Patna and I.G.I.M.S. Patna possess maximum competitiveness, with the UR seats of these institutions getting closed at very high NEET rank categories, which is 5,593 and 6,443 respectively.
While district medical colleges like D.M.C. Laheriasarai, J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur, and N.M.C. Patna possess a wider spread of scores, with their respective UR cut-off ranks varying up to 14,377. Regarding reserved category, EWS & BC category seats get closed in range of NEET ranks 5,600 to 14,000. However, SC category possesses a larger NEET rank spread of 43,672 to 61,373.
|
College Name
|
Category
|
NEET Opening Rank
|
NEET Closing Rank
|
UR Opening Rank
|
UR Closing Rank
|
Category Opening Rank
|
Category Closing Rank
|
A.N.M.M.C. Gaya
|
SC
|
48690
|
48690
|
-
|
-
|
36
|
36
|
A.N.M.M.C. Gaya
|
SC
|
61373
|
61373
|
-
|
-
|
49
|
49
|
B.M.I.M.S., Pawapuri, Nalanda
|
BC
|
12608
|
12608
|
-
|
-
|
77
|
77
|
B.M.I.M.S., Pawapuri, Nalanda
|
EBC
|
13918
|
13918
|
-
|
-
|
72
|
72
|
D.M.C. Laheriasarai
|
BC
|
13970
|
13970
|
-
|
-
|
84
|
84
|
D.M.C. Laheriasarai
|
EBC
|
10488
|
10488
|
-
|
-
|
45
|
45
|
D.M.C. Laheriasarai
|
EBC
|
17768
|
17768
|
-
|
-
|
97
|
97
|
D.M.C. Laheriasarai
|
EWS
|
14046
|
14046
|
-
|
-
|
52
|
52
|
D.M.C. Laheriasarai
|
SC
|
47694
|
47694
|
-
|
-
|
31
|
31
|
D.M.C. Laheriasarai
|
UR
|
7099
|
9557
|
102
|
154
|
-
|
-
|
D.M.C. Laheriasarai
|
UR
|
11754
|
11754
|
199
|
199
|
-
|
-
|
I.G.I.M.S. Patna
|
EBC
|
5691
|
5691
|
-
|
-
|
22
|
22
|
I.G.I.M.S. Patna
|
SC
|
29946
|
29946
|
-
|
-
|
13
|
13
|
I.G.I.M.S. Patna
|
UR
|
5598
|
5598
|
77
|
77
|
-
|
-
|
I.G.I.M.S. Patna
|
UR
|
6443
|
6443
|
93
|
93
|
-
|
-
|
J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur
|
BC
|
12576
|
12576
|
-
|
-
|
75
|
75
|
J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur
|
EBC
|
18876
|
18876
|
-
|
-
|
103
|
103
|
J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur
|
EWS
|
11583
|
11583
|
-
|
-
|
41
|
41
|
J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur
|
SC
|
49517
|
49517
|
-
|
-
|
39
|
39
|
J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur
|
UR
|
11507
|
11507
|
194
|
194
|
-
|
-
|
J.L.N.M.C. Bhagalpur
|
UR
|
14377
|
14377
|
261
|
261
|
-
|
-
|
N.M.C. Patna
|
BC
|
8577
|
8577
|
-
|
-
|
49
|
49
|
N.M.C. Patna
|
EBC
|
9224
|
9224
|
-
|
-
|
39
|
39
|
N.M.C. Patna
|
EBC
|
11398
|
11398
|
-
|
-
|
52
|
52
|
N.M.C. Patna
|
EWS
|
9297
|
9297
|
-
|
-
|
33
|
33
|
N.M.C. Patna
|
SC
|
47369
|
47369
|
-
|
-
|
30
|
30
|
N.M.C. Patna
|
UR
|
7075
|
7336
|
101
|
111
|
-
|
-
|
N.M.C. Patna
|
UR
|
9629
|
9629
|
155
|
155
|
-
|
-
|
P.M.C. Patna
|
BC
|
5600
|
5600
|
-
|
-
|
25
|
25
|
P.M.C. Patna
|
EBC
|
8493
|
8493
|
-
|
-
|
37
|
37
|
P.M.C. Patna
|
EWS
|
6375
|
6375
|
-
|
-
|
22
|
22
|
P.M.C. Patna
|
RCG
|
10572
|
10572
|
-
|
-
|
41
|
41
|
P.M.C. Patna
|
SC
|
43672
|
43672
|
-
|
-
|
25
|
25
|
P.M.C. Patna
|
UR
|
4910
|
5593
|
62
|
76
|
-
|
-
|
P.M.C. Patna
|
UR
|
6627
|
6627
|
94
|
94
|
-
|
-
|
S.K.M.C. Muzaffarpur
|
EBC
|
12212
|
12212
|
-
|
-
|
59
|
59
|
S.K.M.C. Muzaffarpur
|
SC
|
48669
|
48669
|
-
|
-
|
35
|
35
Private Medical Colleges Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
From the Round 1 counselling data for General Surgery in Bihar's private medical colleges, the variation os wider and higher NEET rank ranges compared to government colleges.
For unreserved UR quota, NEET closing ranks normally lie between 104,798 (Lord Budha Koshi) and 159,731 (N.M.C. & H., Sasaram). Additionally, there are minority category quotas which are deeper down on the NEET rank scale such as the Muslim Minority quota at Madhubani Medical College with a NEET rank of 156,237.
|
College Name
|
Category
|
NEET Opening Rank
|
NEET Closing Rank
|
UR Opening Rank
|
UR Closing Rank
|
K.M.C. Katihar
|
Muslim Minority
|
103517
|
135442
|
1221
|
1509
|
K.M.C. Katihar
|
UR
|
126456
|
139953
|
1447
|
1530
|
Lord Budha Koshi Medical College & Hospital, Saharsa
|
UR
|
42395
|
104798
|
663
|
1236
|
Madhubani Medical College, Madhubani
|
Muslim Minority
|
136933
|
156237
|
1514
|
1578
|
Madhubani Medical College, Madhubani
|
UR
|
121937
|
146958
|
1406
|
1550
|
MGMMC & LSK Hospital, Kishanganj
|
Sikh Minority
|
119008
|
119008
|
1371
|
1371
|
MGMMC & LSK Hospital, Kishanganj
|
UR
|
46800
|
106132
|
705
|
1245
|
N.M.C. & H., Sasaram
|
NRI
|
128217
|
128217
|
1462
|
1462
|
N.M.C. & H., Sasaram
|
UR
|
73143
|
159731
|
938
|
1586
|
Netaji Subhas Medical College & Hospital
|
UR
|
80371
|
113478
|
1016
|
1321
|
RDJM Medical College & Hospital, Muzaffarpur
|
UR
|
121160
|
158306
|
1392
|
1583
|
Shree Narayan Medical Institute & Hospital, Saharsa
|
UR
|
61479
|
110561
|
833
|
1295
Round 1 rank analysis for MS General Surgery in Bihar NEET PG 2026 points out a clear contrast between state universities and private universities. Whereas some of the top government medical universities have very competitive rank cutoffs, private and minority universities have a broad scope of admission ranks up to high rank cutoffs. The analysis of the opening and closing ranks can work as a perfect guide for candidates in judging their position and making choices regarding colleges.
Check| Bihar NEET PG 2026: Check General Medicine Round 1 Rank Analysis
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