Real Cost of Top 10 Private MBA Colleges: Check Tuition, Hostel Charges, and Education Loan Schemes Here

Real Cost of Top 10 Private MBA Colleges: Earning an MBA from the most reputed private business schools in India is a turning point in one’s career; however, it requires meticulous planning from a financial perspective. Although the basic tuition charges for prestigious institutes such as XLRI, MDI, SPJIMR, and SIBM usually range from ₹20 lakh to ₹40 lakh, the real cost of getting an MBA involves much more than just these tuition charges. Students also need to make provision for essential expenditures such as accommodation charges, mess charges, learning material and other personal expenditure. Identifying these costs along with customised finance solutions can help aspirants chart a worry-free path to finance their management course. Also check| IIM Call Predictor 2026-27 List of Top 10 Private MBA Colleges

This list shows that there are ten of the best private MBA colleges found in important academic centers such as Mumbai, Gurgaon, Pune, Jamshedpur, Hyderabad, Mohali, Ghaziabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, and Manipal. The entrance to these prestigious colleges is based on competitive management entrance tests in the country. These include tests such as CAT, XAT, and GMAT, which are accepted in more than one college. College Name City Primary Accepted Entrance Exam Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad / Mohali GMAT / GRE XLRI - Xavier School of Management Jamshedpur XAT SPJIMR (S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research) Mumbai CAT / GMAT Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon CAT NMIMS School of Business Management Mumbai NMAT Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) Pune SNAP Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad CAT / XAT / GMAT Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) Bhubaneswar XAT / CAT / X-GMT Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai CAT / XAT / CMAT / GMAT T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) Manipal CAT / XAT / NMAT

Top 10 Private MBA Colleges: Fees Breakdown The cost structure for the leading 10 private MBA institutions in India shows the total amount of investment for a period of two years, which is approximately between ₹22.50 lakhs and ₹38.67 lakhs. The major expense is that of tuition fees, which range from ₹16.03 lakhs (Great Lakes Chennai) to ₹31.50 lakhs (Indian School of Business or ISB). In addition, there are other compulsory expenses such as hostel costs, mess and boarding charges, which cost around ₹2 lakhs to ₹8 lakhs. College Name Tuition Fee (Approx) Hostel, Mess & Mandatory Additional Charges (Approx) Estimated Total Cost (2 Years) Indian School of Business (ISB) INR 31.52 Lakhs INR 7.15 Lakhs INR 38.67 Lakhs XLRI Jamshedpur INR 30.50 Lakhs INR 2.50 - 3.00 Lakhs INR 33.50 Lakhs NMIMS Mumbai (SBM) INR 25.50 Lakhs INR 6.00 - 8.00 Lakhs INR 31.50 - 33.50 Lakhs SIBM Pune INR 26.20 Lakhs INR 4.30 Lakhs INR 30.50 Lakhs SPJIMR Mumbai INR 24.86 Lakhs INR 2.00 Lakhs INR 26.86 Lakhs MDI Gurgaon INR 22.27 Lakhs INR 4.28 Lakhs INR 26.55 Lakhs IMT Ghaziabad INR 21.53 Lakhs INR 4.00 Lakhs INR 25.53 Lakhs XIMB Bhubaneswar INR 20.00 Lakhs INR 3.60 Lakhs INR 23.60 Lakhs TAPMI Manipal INR 19.50 Lakhs - 21.56 Lakhs INR 3.50 Lakhs INR 23.50 Lakhs Great Lakes Chennai INR 16.03 Lakhs INR 6.47 Lakhs INR 22.50 Lakhs

Top 10 Private MBA Colleges: Loan Schemes It gets quite easy to fund yourself to attend one of the best private MBAs due to the robust collaborations maintained by such institutions with leading financial firms. Some of the schemes that include SBI Scholar Scheme have become the ideal choice for students due to its unique features that depend on the ranking of the college in question, like the elite List AA or List A. This is great news for the budding managers because you can apply for the loan without mortgaging your assets since the loan will be unsecured and could range from ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh depending on your requirement. College Name Major Bank Tie-Ups & Loan Schemes SBI Scholar Scheme Category Maximum Collateral-Free Loan Limit (Approx.) Indian School of Business (ISB) SBI Scholar, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Credila List AA Up to INR 50 Lakhs XLRI Jamshedpur SBI Scholar, Central Bank of India, Axis Bank List AA Up to INR 50 Lakhs SPJIMR Mumbai SBI Scholar, HDFC Credila, IDFC First Bank List A Up to INR 40 Lakhs MDI Gurgaon SBI Scholar, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank List A Up to INR 40 Lakhs NMIMS Mumbai (SBM) SBI Scholar, HDFC Credila, Axis Bank List A / B Up to INR 30 - 40 Lakhs SIBM Pune SBI Scholar, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Credila List A Up to INR 40 Lakhs IMT Ghaziabad SBI Scholar, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank List A Up to INR 40 Lakhs XIMB Bhubaneswar SBI Scholar, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank List A Up to INR 40 Lakhs TAPMI Manipal SBI Scholar, Canara Bank, HDFC Credila List A / B Up to INR 30 - 40 Lakhs Great Lakes Chennai SBI Scholar, HDFC Credila, Axis Bank List A Up to INR 40 Lakhs

PM Vidyalaxmi Eligibility for Top 10 Private B-Schools Here is a list of colleges and its eligibility for PM Vidyalaxmi provided below. College Name PM Vidyalaxmi Eligibility Scheme Classification Category XLRI Jamshedpur Eligible Category AAA SPJIMR Mumbai Eligible Category AAA MDI Gurgaon Eligible Category AAA SIBM Pune Eligible Category AA NMIMS Mumbai Eligible Category AA IMT Ghaziabad Eligible Category AA TAPMI Manipal Eligible Category AA Great Lakes Chennai Eligible Yes (Consistently ranks in NIRF Top 100) XIMB Bhubaneswar Eligible Yes (Consistently ranks in NIRF Top 100) Indian School of Business (ISB) NOT Eligible ISB does not participate in NIRF/AICTE frameworks PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme Given below is a list of PM Vidyalalxmi Scheme, aspiring candidates can check to learn more: