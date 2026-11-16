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Real Cost of Top 10 Private MBA Colleges: Check Tuition, Hostel Charges, and Education Loan Schemes Here

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 19:57 IST

This article details the real costs of pursuing an MBA from India's top 10 private business schools, covering tuition, hostel fees, and other essential expenses. It also outlines various education loan schemes like SBI Scholar and PM Vidyalaxmi to help students finance their studies.

Real Cost of Top 10 Private MBA Colleges: Check Tuition, Hostel Charges, and Education Loan Schemes Here
Real Cost of Top 10 Private MBA Colleges: Check Tuition, Hostel Charges, and Education Loan Schemes Here

Real Cost of Top 10 Private MBA Colleges: Earning an MBA from the most reputed private business schools in India is a turning point in one’s career; however, it requires meticulous planning from a financial perspective. Although the basic tuition charges for prestigious institutes such as XLRI, MDI, SPJIMR, and SIBM usually range from ₹20 lakh to ₹40 lakh, the real cost of getting an MBA involves much more than just these tuition charges. Students also need to make provision for essential expenditures such as accommodation charges, mess charges, learning material and other personal expenditure. Identifying these costs along with customised finance solutions can help aspirants chart a worry-free path to finance their management course.

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List of Top 10 Private MBA Colleges

This list shows that there are ten of the best private MBA colleges found in important academic centers such as Mumbai, Gurgaon, Pune, Jamshedpur, Hyderabad, Mohali, Ghaziabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, and Manipal. The entrance to these prestigious colleges is based on competitive management entrance tests in the country. These include tests such as CAT, XAT, and GMAT, which are accepted in more than one college.

College Name

City

Primary Accepted Entrance Exam

Indian School of Business (ISB)

Hyderabad / Mohali

GMAT / GRE

XLRI - Xavier School of Management

Jamshedpur

XAT

SPJIMR (S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research)

Mumbai

CAT / GMAT

Management Development Institute (MDI)

Gurgaon

CAT

NMIMS School of Business Management

Mumbai

NMAT

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM)

Pune

SNAP

Institute of Management Technology (IMT)

Ghaziabad

CAT / XAT / GMAT

Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB)

Bhubaneswar

XAT / CAT / X-GMT

Great Lakes Institute of Management

Chennai

CAT / XAT / CMAT / GMAT

T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI)

Manipal

CAT / XAT / NMAT

Top 10 Private MBA Colleges: Fees Breakdown

The cost structure for the leading 10 private MBA institutions in India shows the total amount of investment for a period of two years, which is approximately between ₹22.50 lakhs and ₹38.67 lakhs. The major expense is that of tuition fees, which range from ₹16.03 lakhs (Great Lakes Chennai) to ₹31.50 lakhs (Indian School of Business or ISB). In addition, there are other compulsory expenses such as hostel costs, mess and boarding charges, which cost around ₹2 lakhs to ₹8 lakhs.

College Name

Tuition Fee (Approx)

Hostel, Mess & Mandatory Additional Charges (Approx)

Estimated Total Cost (2 Years)

Indian School of Business (ISB)

INR 31.52 Lakhs

INR 7.15 Lakhs

INR 38.67 Lakhs

XLRI Jamshedpur

INR 30.50 Lakhs

INR 2.50 - 3.00 Lakhs

INR 33.50 Lakhs

NMIMS Mumbai (SBM)

INR 25.50 Lakhs

INR 6.00 - 8.00 Lakhs

INR 31.50 - 33.50 Lakhs

SIBM Pune

INR 26.20 Lakhs

INR 4.30 Lakhs

INR 30.50 Lakhs

SPJIMR Mumbai

INR 24.86 Lakhs

INR 2.00 Lakhs

INR 26.86 Lakhs

MDI Gurgaon

INR 22.27 Lakhs

INR 4.28 Lakhs

INR 26.55 Lakhs

IMT Ghaziabad

INR 21.53 Lakhs

INR 4.00 Lakhs

INR 25.53 Lakhs

XIMB Bhubaneswar

INR 20.00 Lakhs

INR 3.60 Lakhs

INR 23.60 Lakhs

TAPMI Manipal

INR 19.50 Lakhs - 21.56 Lakhs

INR 3.50 Lakhs

INR 23.50 Lakhs

Great Lakes Chennai

INR 16.03 Lakhs

INR 6.47 Lakhs

INR 22.50 Lakhs

Top 10 Private MBA Colleges: Loan Schemes

It gets quite easy to fund yourself to attend one of the best private MBAs due to the robust collaborations maintained by such institutions with leading financial firms. Some of the schemes that include SBI Scholar Scheme have become the ideal choice for students due to its unique features that depend on the ranking of the college in question, like the elite List AA or List A. This is great news for the budding managers because you can apply for the loan without mortgaging your assets since the loan will be unsecured and could range from ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh depending on your requirement.

College Name

Major Bank Tie-Ups & Loan Schemes

SBI Scholar Scheme Category

Maximum Collateral-Free Loan Limit (Approx.)

Indian School of Business (ISB)

SBI Scholar, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Credila

List AA

Up to INR 50 Lakhs

XLRI Jamshedpur

SBI Scholar, Central Bank of India, Axis Bank

List AA

Up to INR 50 Lakhs

SPJIMR Mumbai

SBI Scholar, HDFC Credila, IDFC First Bank

List A

Up to INR 40 Lakhs

MDI Gurgaon

SBI Scholar, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank

List A

Up to INR 40 Lakhs

NMIMS Mumbai (SBM)

SBI Scholar, HDFC Credila, Axis Bank

List A / B

Up to INR 30 - 40 Lakhs

SIBM Pune

SBI Scholar, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Credila

List A

Up to INR 40 Lakhs

IMT Ghaziabad

SBI Scholar, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank

List A

Up to INR 40 Lakhs

XIMB Bhubaneswar

SBI Scholar, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank

List A

Up to INR 40 Lakhs

TAPMI Manipal

SBI Scholar, Canara Bank, HDFC Credila

List A / B

Up to INR 30 - 40 Lakhs

Great Lakes Chennai

SBI Scholar, HDFC Credila, Axis Bank

List A

Up to INR 40 Lakhs

PM Vidyalaxmi Eligibility for Top 10 Private B-Schools

Here is a list of colleges and its eligibility for PM Vidyalaxmi provided below. 

College Name

PM Vidyalaxmi Eligibility

Scheme Classification Category

XLRI Jamshedpur

Eligible

Category AAA

SPJIMR Mumbai

Eligible

Category AAA

MDI Gurgaon

Eligible

Category AAA

SIBM Pune

Eligible

Category AA

NMIMS Mumbai

Eligible

Category AA

IMT Ghaziabad

Eligible

Category AA

TAPMI Manipal

Eligible

Category AA

Great Lakes Chennai

Eligible

Yes (Consistently ranks in NIRF Top 100)

XIMB Bhubaneswar

Eligible

Yes (Consistently ranks in NIRF Top 100)

Indian School of Business (ISB)

NOT Eligible

ISB does not participate in NIRF/AICTE frameworks

PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme

Given below is a list of PM Vidyalalxmi Scheme, aspiring candidates can check to learn more: 

Scheme Feature

How It Benefits You

Zero Collateral Requirement

You do not need to provide any physical assets, fixed deposits, or security to the bank. The government provides a credit guarantee for loan amounts up to INR 7.5 Lakhs.

3% Interest Subsidy

If your annual family income is under INR 8 Lakhs, the government covers 3% of the interest on loans up to INR 10 Lakhs during your course and one year after.

Full Interest Subsidy

If your annual family income is under INR 4.5 Lakhs, the government pays the entire interest charged by the bank while you are completing your degree.

Digital Subsidy Transfer

The interest subsidy is processed completely online and credited directly to you via the PM Vidyalaxmi Digital Rupee application.

Merit-Based Eligibility

You must secure your admission through the standard entrance exam process. Management or NRI quota admissions are not eligible for these benefits.

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Nov 16, 2026, 19:57 IST
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