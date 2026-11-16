Real Cost of Top 10 Private MBA Colleges: Check Tuition, Hostel Charges, and Education Loan Schemes Here
This article details the real costs of pursuing an MBA from India's top 10 private business schools, covering tuition, hostel fees, and other essential expenses. It also outlines various education loan schemes like SBI Scholar and PM Vidyalaxmi to help students finance their studies.
Real Cost of Top 10 Private MBA Colleges: Earning an MBA from the most reputed private business schools in India is a turning point in one’s career; however, it requires meticulous planning from a financial perspective. Although the basic tuition charges for prestigious institutes such as XLRI, MDI, SPJIMR, and SIBM usually range from ₹20 lakh to ₹40 lakh, the real cost of getting an MBA involves much more than just these tuition charges. Students also need to make provision for essential expenditures such as accommodation charges, mess charges, learning material and other personal expenditure. Identifying these costs along with customised finance solutions can help aspirants chart a worry-free path to finance their management course.
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List of Top 10 Private MBA Colleges
This list shows that there are ten of the best private MBA colleges found in important academic centers such as Mumbai, Gurgaon, Pune, Jamshedpur, Hyderabad, Mohali, Ghaziabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, and Manipal. The entrance to these prestigious colleges is based on competitive management entrance tests in the country. These include tests such as CAT, XAT, and GMAT, which are accepted in more than one college.
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College Name
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City
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Primary Accepted Entrance Exam
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Indian School of Business (ISB)
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Hyderabad / Mohali
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GMAT / GRE
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XLRI - Xavier School of Management
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Jamshedpur
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XAT
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SPJIMR (S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research)
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Mumbai
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CAT / GMAT
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Management Development Institute (MDI)
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Gurgaon
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CAT
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NMIMS School of Business Management
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Mumbai
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NMAT
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Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM)
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Pune
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SNAP
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Institute of Management Technology (IMT)
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Ghaziabad
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CAT / XAT / GMAT
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Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB)
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Bhubaneswar
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XAT / CAT / X-GMT
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Great Lakes Institute of Management
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Chennai
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CAT / XAT / CMAT / GMAT
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T.A. Pai Management Institute (TAPMI)
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Manipal
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CAT / XAT / NMAT
Top 10 Private MBA Colleges: Fees Breakdown
The cost structure for the leading 10 private MBA institutions in India shows the total amount of investment for a period of two years, which is approximately between ₹22.50 lakhs and ₹38.67 lakhs. The major expense is that of tuition fees, which range from ₹16.03 lakhs (Great Lakes Chennai) to ₹31.50 lakhs (Indian School of Business or ISB). In addition, there are other compulsory expenses such as hostel costs, mess and boarding charges, which cost around ₹2 lakhs to ₹8 lakhs.
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College Name
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Tuition Fee (Approx)
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Hostel, Mess & Mandatory Additional Charges (Approx)
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Estimated Total Cost (2 Years)
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Indian School of Business (ISB)
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INR 31.52 Lakhs
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INR 7.15 Lakhs
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INR 38.67 Lakhs
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XLRI Jamshedpur
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INR 30.50 Lakhs
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INR 2.50 - 3.00 Lakhs
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INR 33.50 Lakhs
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NMIMS Mumbai (SBM)
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INR 25.50 Lakhs
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INR 6.00 - 8.00 Lakhs
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INR 31.50 - 33.50 Lakhs
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SIBM Pune
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INR 26.20 Lakhs
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INR 4.30 Lakhs
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INR 30.50 Lakhs
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SPJIMR Mumbai
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INR 24.86 Lakhs
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INR 2.00 Lakhs
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INR 26.86 Lakhs
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MDI Gurgaon
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INR 22.27 Lakhs
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INR 4.28 Lakhs
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INR 26.55 Lakhs
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IMT Ghaziabad
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INR 21.53 Lakhs
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INR 4.00 Lakhs
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INR 25.53 Lakhs
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XIMB Bhubaneswar
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INR 20.00 Lakhs
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INR 3.60 Lakhs
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INR 23.60 Lakhs
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TAPMI Manipal
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INR 19.50 Lakhs - 21.56 Lakhs
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INR 3.50 Lakhs
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INR 23.50 Lakhs
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Great Lakes Chennai
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INR 16.03 Lakhs
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INR 6.47 Lakhs
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INR 22.50 Lakhs
Top 10 Private MBA Colleges: Loan Schemes
It gets quite easy to fund yourself to attend one of the best private MBAs due to the robust collaborations maintained by such institutions with leading financial firms. Some of the schemes that include SBI Scholar Scheme have become the ideal choice for students due to its unique features that depend on the ranking of the college in question, like the elite List AA or List A. This is great news for the budding managers because you can apply for the loan without mortgaging your assets since the loan will be unsecured and could range from ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh depending on your requirement.
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College Name
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Major Bank Tie-Ups & Loan Schemes
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SBI Scholar Scheme Category
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Maximum Collateral-Free Loan Limit (Approx.)
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Indian School of Business (ISB)
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SBI Scholar, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Credila
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List AA
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Up to INR 50 Lakhs
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XLRI Jamshedpur
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SBI Scholar, Central Bank of India, Axis Bank
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List AA
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Up to INR 50 Lakhs
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SPJIMR Mumbai
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SBI Scholar, HDFC Credila, IDFC First Bank
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List A
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Up to INR 40 Lakhs
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MDI Gurgaon
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SBI Scholar, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank
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List A
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Up to INR 40 Lakhs
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NMIMS Mumbai (SBM)
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SBI Scholar, HDFC Credila, Axis Bank
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List A / B
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Up to INR 30 - 40 Lakhs
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SIBM Pune
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SBI Scholar, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Credila
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List A
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Up to INR 40 Lakhs
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IMT Ghaziabad
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SBI Scholar, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank
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List A
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Up to INR 40 Lakhs
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XIMB Bhubaneswar
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SBI Scholar, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank
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List A
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Up to INR 40 Lakhs
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TAPMI Manipal
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SBI Scholar, Canara Bank, HDFC Credila
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List A / B
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Up to INR 30 - 40 Lakhs
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Great Lakes Chennai
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SBI Scholar, HDFC Credila, Axis Bank
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List A
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Up to INR 40 Lakhs
PM Vidyalaxmi Eligibility for Top 10 Private B-Schools
Here is a list of colleges and its eligibility for PM Vidyalaxmi provided below.
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College Name
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PM Vidyalaxmi Eligibility
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Scheme Classification Category
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XLRI Jamshedpur
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Eligible
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Category AAA
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SPJIMR Mumbai
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Eligible
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Category AAA
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MDI Gurgaon
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Eligible
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Category AAA
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SIBM Pune
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Eligible
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Category AA
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NMIMS Mumbai
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Eligible
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Category AA
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IMT Ghaziabad
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Eligible
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Category AA
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TAPMI Manipal
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Eligible
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Category AA
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Great Lakes Chennai
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Eligible
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Yes (Consistently ranks in NIRF Top 100)
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XIMB Bhubaneswar
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Eligible
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Yes (Consistently ranks in NIRF Top 100)
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Indian School of Business (ISB)
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NOT Eligible
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ISB does not participate in NIRF/AICTE frameworks
PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme
Given below is a list of PM Vidyalalxmi Scheme, aspiring candidates can check to learn more:
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Scheme Feature
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How It Benefits You
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Zero Collateral Requirement
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You do not need to provide any physical assets, fixed deposits, or security to the bank. The government provides a credit guarantee for loan amounts up to INR 7.5 Lakhs.
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3% Interest Subsidy
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If your annual family income is under INR 8 Lakhs, the government covers 3% of the interest on loans up to INR 10 Lakhs during your course and one year after.
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Full Interest Subsidy
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If your annual family income is under INR 4.5 Lakhs, the government pays the entire interest charged by the bank while you are completing your degree.
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Digital Subsidy Transfer
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The interest subsidy is processed completely online and credited directly to you via the PM Vidyalaxmi Digital Rupee application.
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Merit-Based Eligibility
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You must secure your admission through the standard entrance exam process. Management or NRI quota admissions are not eligible for these benefits.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.