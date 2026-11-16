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School Holiday Tomorrow (November 17, 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise List

By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 19:40 IST

School Holiday Tomorrow, November 17, 2026: Schools in Bihar and Jharkhand will remain closed due to extended festive holidays. Check the complete state-wise list for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra and other states.

School Holiday Tomorrow (November 17, 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise List
School Holiday Tomorrow (November 17, 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise List
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School students across India are preparing to return to classrooms after the Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays. However, schools in some states will remain closed on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, due to extended festive vacations.

Bihar and Jharkhand are among the states where students will get an additional day off. Meanwhile, schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are expected to reopen after the Chhath Puja break. The holiday schedule may differ across states, districts and individual schools. Here is a state-wise list of school holidays for November 17, 2026.

School Holiday November 17, 2026: State-Wise List

State

School Status on November 17

Details

Bihar

Closed

Extended festive vacation continues until November 17. Schools are scheduled to reopen on November 18. Check with your respective school also.

Jharkhand

Closed

Holiday scheduled for Chhath Puja.

Delhi

Expected to reopen

Schools are expected to reopen after the November 16 holiday.

Uttar Pradesh

Open / Local variation

No statewide closure confirmed. Local holidays may apply.

West Bengal

Expected to reopen

Schools are expected to resume regular classes.

Rajasthan

Expected to reopen

Schools are expected to resume after the Diwali break.

Maharashtra

Varies by school

Some schools may follow extended local vacation schedules.

Gujarat

Closed as per vacation calendar

Diwali vacation is scheduled to continue until November 25.

Goa

Closed as per vacation calendar

Diwali vacation is scheduled to continue until November 21.

Madhya Pradesh

No statewide holiday confirmed

Regular classes are expected.

Chhattisgarh

No statewide holiday confirmed

Regular classes are expected.

Haryana

No statewide holiday confirmed

Schools are expected to follow their regular schedules.

Punjab

No statewide holiday confirmed

Regular classes are expected.

Himachal Pradesh

No statewide holiday confirmed

Schools are expected to remain open.

Uttarakhand

No statewide holiday confirmed

Regular classes are expected.

Odisha

No statewide holiday confirmed

No statewide closure has been reported.

Assam

No statewide holiday confirmed

Regular classes are expected.

Arunachal Pradesh

No statewide holiday confirmed

Regular classes are expected.

Manipur

No statewide holiday confirmed

Check the school calendar for local updates.

Meghalaya

No statewide holiday confirmed

Regular classes are expected.

Mizoram

No statewide holiday confirmed

Check local school announcements.

Nagaland

No statewide holiday confirmed

Regular classes are expected.

Tripura

No statewide holiday confirmed

Regular classes are expected.

Sikkim

No statewide holiday confirmed

Regular classes are expected.

Karnataka

No statewide holiday confirmed

Schools are expected to follow their regular schedules.

Kerala

No statewide holiday confirmed

Regular classes are expected.

Tamil Nadu

No statewide holiday confirmed

No statewide closure has been confirmed.

Andhra Pradesh

No statewide holiday confirmed

Regular classes are expected.

Telangana

No statewide holiday confirmed

Regular classes are expected.

Major State-Wise School Holiday Updates for November 17

1. Bihar: Schools to Reopen on November 18

Schools across Bihar will remain closed on November 17 as part of the extended festive vacation. According to the state’s 2026 academic holiday calendar, the break runs from November 7 to November 17. Students are expected to return to school on November 18.

2. Jharkhand: Schools to Remain Closed

Schools in Jharkhand will observe a holiday on November 17 on account of Chhath Puja. The state holiday schedule includes November 15, 16 and 17 as festival holidays. Students should confirm their reopening dates with their respective schools.

3. Delhi: Schools to Reopen After Chhath Puja

Schools in Delhi are expected to reopen on November 17. The Directorate of Education had declared November 16 a holiday for government, government-aided and recognised private schools on account of Chhath Puja. No additional statewide school holiday has been confirmed for November 17. 

4. Uttar Pradesh: No Statewide Holiday

Schools across Uttar Pradesh are expected to resume regular classes on November 17. The state had observed Chhath-related holidays on November 15 and 16 in some areas. However, no statewide school closure has been confirmed for November 17. Local district orders may apply. 

5. West Bengal: Schools to Reopen

Schools in West Bengal are expected to reopen on November 17 after the festive break. However, students should check with their respective schools for any changes to the reopening schedule. 

6. Gujarat and Goa: Diwali Vacation Continues

Schools in Gujarat and Goa may continue to remain closed as part of their scheduled Diwali vacations. The reported vacation dates are November 5 to 25 in Gujarat and November 2 to 21 in Goa. 

7. Maharashtra: School-Wise Vacation Schedule

Schools in Maharashtra may follow different reopening dates depending on the city and institution. Some schools in Pune and Mumbai have extended vacation schedules, so students should check their respective school notices.

Will Schools Remain Closed on November 17?

Schools in Bihar and Jharkhand will remain closed on November 17, while Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are expected to resume regular classes. Gujarat and Goa are also observing their scheduled Diwali vacations.

In other states, no statewide school closure has been confirmed in the available updates. Parents and students should check the latest announcements from their schools and district administrations before heading out.

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Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Nov 16, 2026, 19:38 IST
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