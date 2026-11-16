School Holiday Tomorrow (November 17, 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise List

School students across India are preparing to return to classrooms after the Diwali and Chhath Puja holidays. However, schools in some states will remain closed on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, due to extended festive vacations. Bihar and Jharkhand are among the states where students will get an additional day off. Meanwhile, schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are expected to reopen after the Chhath Puja break. The holiday schedule may differ across states, districts and individual schools. Here is a state-wise list of school holidays for November 17, 2026. School Holiday November 17, 2026: State-Wise List State School Status on November 17 Details Bihar Closed Extended festive vacation continues until November 17. Schools are scheduled to reopen on November 18. Check with your respective school also. Jharkhand Closed Holiday scheduled for Chhath Puja. Delhi Expected to reopen Schools are expected to reopen after the November 16 holiday. Uttar Pradesh Open / Local variation No statewide closure confirmed. Local holidays may apply. West Bengal Expected to reopen Schools are expected to resume regular classes. Rajasthan Expected to reopen Schools are expected to resume after the Diwali break. Maharashtra Varies by school Some schools may follow extended local vacation schedules. Gujarat Closed as per vacation calendar Diwali vacation is scheduled to continue until November 25. Goa Closed as per vacation calendar Diwali vacation is scheduled to continue until November 21. Madhya Pradesh No statewide holiday confirmed Regular classes are expected. Chhattisgarh No statewide holiday confirmed Regular classes are expected. Haryana No statewide holiday confirmed Schools are expected to follow their regular schedules. Punjab No statewide holiday confirmed Regular classes are expected. Himachal Pradesh No statewide holiday confirmed Schools are expected to remain open. Uttarakhand No statewide holiday confirmed Regular classes are expected. Odisha No statewide holiday confirmed No statewide closure has been reported. Assam No statewide holiday confirmed Regular classes are expected. Arunachal Pradesh No statewide holiday confirmed Regular classes are expected. Manipur No statewide holiday confirmed Check the school calendar for local updates. Meghalaya No statewide holiday confirmed Regular classes are expected. Mizoram No statewide holiday confirmed Check local school announcements. Nagaland No statewide holiday confirmed Regular classes are expected. Tripura No statewide holiday confirmed Regular classes are expected. Sikkim No statewide holiday confirmed Regular classes are expected. Karnataka No statewide holiday confirmed Schools are expected to follow their regular schedules. Kerala No statewide holiday confirmed Regular classes are expected. Tamil Nadu No statewide holiday confirmed No statewide closure has been confirmed. Andhra Pradesh No statewide holiday confirmed Regular classes are expected. Telangana No statewide holiday confirmed Regular classes are expected.

Major State-Wise School Holiday Updates for November 17 1. Bihar: Schools to Reopen on November 18 Schools across Bihar will remain closed on November 17 as part of the extended festive vacation. According to the state’s 2026 academic holiday calendar, the break runs from November 7 to November 17. Students are expected to return to school on November 18. 2. Jharkhand: Schools to Remain Closed Schools in Jharkhand will observe a holiday on November 17 on account of Chhath Puja. The state holiday schedule includes November 15, 16 and 17 as festival holidays. Students should confirm their reopening dates with their respective schools. 3. Delhi: Schools to Reopen After Chhath Puja Schools in Delhi are expected to reopen on November 17. The Directorate of Education had declared November 16 a holiday for government, government-aided and recognised private schools on account of Chhath Puja. No additional statewide school holiday has been confirmed for November 17.

4. Uttar Pradesh: No Statewide Holiday Schools across Uttar Pradesh are expected to resume regular classes on November 17. The state had observed Chhath-related holidays on November 15 and 16 in some areas. However, no statewide school closure has been confirmed for November 17. Local district orders may apply. 5. West Bengal: Schools to Reopen Schools in West Bengal are expected to reopen on November 17 after the festive break. However, students should check with their respective schools for any changes to the reopening schedule. 6. Gujarat and Goa: Diwali Vacation Continues Schools in Gujarat and Goa may continue to remain closed as part of their scheduled Diwali vacations. The reported vacation dates are November 5 to 25 in Gujarat and November 2 to 21 in Goa. 7. Maharashtra: School-Wise Vacation Schedule