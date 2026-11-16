SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2026 (OUT): Download Exam Schedule PDF at sbi.bank.in
Key Points
- SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2026 will be conducted on November 26 and 27, 2026.
- Prelims results are expected by November 16 or 17, 2026 on sbi.bank.in.
- A total of 7,680 regular vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2026 on the official website at sbi.bank.in. All those candidates who will qualify the Preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the mains exam. As per the latest notice on the official website theMains examination will be conducted on November 26 and 27, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) recruitment examination can check the complete schedule through the official website at sbi.bank.in. Through this recruitment drive a total of 7,680 regular vacancies would be filled.
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2026 OUT
The State Bank of India has released an important update related to the SBI Clerk Mains Examination 2026. As per the official update released on the website on November 16, 2026 the online Mains examination will be conducted on November 26 and 27, 2026. Candidates who will qualify in the Preliminary examination will appear for the mains exam
The examination will be conducted in online mode. Candidates are advised to check their Mains admit cards for details related to the examination centre, reporting time and allotted shift. The bank will provide individual examination details through the call letter.
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Schedule 2026: Overview
The recruitment notification was released for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts across different states and union territories. The selection process consists of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and a Local Language Proficiency Test. Candidates can check the important examination details in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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State Bank of India (SBI)
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Exam Name
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SBI Clerk Mains 2026
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Post Name
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Junior Associate
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Advertisement No.
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CRPD/CR/2026-27/17
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Regular Vacancies
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7,680
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Mains Exam Date
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November 26 and 27, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Online
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Mains Admit Card
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To be released
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Official Website
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sbi.bank.in
How to Download SBI Clerk Mains Exam Schedule PDF?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check and download the SBI Clerk Mains Exam Schedule 2026-
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Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.bank.in.
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On the homepage you have to visit the career section.
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Now click on the Current Openings option.
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Find Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales), Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2026-27/17.
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There you will find a text titled Notice: The online Mains examination is tentatively scheduled on 26.11.2026 and 27.11.2026.
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Click on the notice to open the PDF.
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Download and save the examination schedule for future reference.
When will the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Be Released?
The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 by November 16 or 17, 2026 on its official website at sbi.bank.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) preliminary examination conducted on September 26 and 27 can check their qualifying status once the link is activated. However, SBI has not officially confirmed the result date or release time. The result will be available for download in PDF format.
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Also Read- SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Check Release Date, Scorecard, Cut Off, Download Link & Latest Updates
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.