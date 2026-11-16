SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2026 (OUT): Download Exam Schedule PDF at sbi.bank.in

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2026 on the official website at sbi.bank.in. All those candidates who will qualify the Preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the mains exam. As per the latest notice on the official website theMains examination will be conducted on November 26 and 27, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) recruitment examination can check the complete schedule through the official website at sbi.bank.in. Through this recruitment drive a total of 7,680 regular vacancies would be filled.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date 2026 OUT

The State Bank of India has released an important update related to the SBI Clerk Mains Examination 2026. As per the official update released on the website on November 16, 2026 the online Mains examination will be conducted on November 26 and 27, 2026. Candidates who will qualify in the Preliminary examination will appear for the mains exam