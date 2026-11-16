New IIMs cutoff 2026: Check Institution-Wise Percentile Trends
Aspirants for New IIMs (Baby IIMs) in 2026 can find detailed information on admission cutoffs, which typically range from 85-94 percentile in the General category. This guide covers institution-wise CAT percentile trends, eligibility, and other crucial details for MBA admissions.
New IIMs cutoff 2026: Aspirants aiming to join the newer and baby IIMs in India need to know what the concept of the benchmark at which the admission is secured. The new IIMs, also known as Baby IIMs such as IIM Amritsar, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Nagpur, etc., offer admission options based on the CAT scores. As opposed to the older IIMs, where the qualifying percentiles tend to be relatively high, newer IIMs are known to have somewhat lower cutoffs that usually range from 85 to 94 percentiles in the General category.
For candidates who have passed this stage or are planning to get into MBA programs in new IIMs, must check out a complete guide on colleges, cutoff trends, eligibility and other details provided below.
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Use Jagran Josh IIM Call Predictor to check admission chances based on CAT percentile and score
Baby IIM College List 2026
The list includes baby IIM or new IIMs list. This includes IIM Amritsar, IIM Boadh Gaya, IIM Nagpur etc which has established in 2015 or after.
|
College Name
|
Location
|
Establishment
|
Amritsar, Punjab
|
2015
|
Bodh Gaya, Bihar
|
2015
|
Nagpur, Maharashtra
|
2015
|
Sambalpur, Odisha
|
2015
|
Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh
|
2015
|
Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
|
2015
|
Jammu, J&K
|
2016
|
Mumbai, Maharashtra
|
2023
|
IIM Guwahati
|
Guwahati, Assam
|
2026
Check| Baby IIM Cut-off 2026: Check Category-wise Percentile, Courses, Rankings Here
IIM Amritsar: Sectional and Overall Cutoff
Based on the category-wise sectional and overall cutoff provided below, candidates can estimate minimum eligibility requirements for the MBA batch of 2026-2028. The table details
-
Quantitative Aptitude (Percentile)
-
Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (Percentile)
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Verbal & Reading Comprehension (Percentile)
Along with overall percentile which ranges from 40-90 for different categories.
|
Category
|
Quantitative Aptitude (Percentile)
|
Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (Percentile)
|
Verbal & Reading Comprehension (Percentile)
|
Total (Overall Percentile)
|
Section-1
|
Section-2
|
Section-3
|
General
|
80
|
75
|
80
|
90
|
EWS
|
80
|
75
|
77
|
90
|
Non Creamy Other Backward Classes (NC-OBC)
|
65
|
60
|
65
|
80
|
Scheduled Castes (SC)
|
55
|
50
|
52
|
55
|
Scheduled Tribes (ST)
|
40
|
35
|
37
|
40
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
40
|
35
|
37
|
40
The 3 IIMs (IIM Bodhgaya, IIM Jammu, and IIM Sirmaur)
The table offers a sectional cutoff comparison for top three IIMs such as Bodhgaya, Jammu and Sirmaur for MBA Admission 2026-28 Batch.
|
Category
|
VARC
|
DILR
|
QA
|
Total
|
GEN
|
75
|
75
|
75
|
95
|
EWS
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
81
|
NC-OBC
|
52
|
52
|
52
|
81
|
SC
|
45
|
45
|
45
|
66
|
ST
|
25
|
25
|
30
|
42
|
PwD
|
25
|
25
|
30
|
42
IIM Nagpur CAT 2025: Sectional & Overall Cut-offs Category-Wise
Candidates can check eligibility criteria for admission to MBA 2026-28 as per CAT 2025 sectional and overall cutoff at IIM Nagpur provided below.
|
Category
|
VARC
|
DILR
|
QA
|
Overall
|
General
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
95
|
EWS
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
85
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NC-OBC
|
55
|
55
|
55
|
85
|
SC
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
65
|
ST
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
40
|
DAP
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
40
IIM Sambalpur CAT 2025: Sectional & Overall Cut-offs Category-Wise
The table highlights the minimum percentiles applicable to CAT 2025 for IIM Sambalpur MBA 2026-28 admission. It ranges from 40-90 for categories like General, EWS, NC-OBC, SC, CT and DAP (Differently Abled Person).
|
Category
|
Overall
|
General
|
90#
|
EWS
|
80
|
NC-OBC
|
75
|
SC
|
55
|
ST
|
40
|
DAP
|
40
IIM Visakhapatnam CAT 2025: Sectional & Overall Cut-offs Category-Wise
Check minimum percentile requirements for the first shortlist list during CAT 2025 admission shared below.
|
Category
|
Sec 1 (VARC)
|
Sec 2 (DILR)
|
Sec 3 (QA)
|
Overall
|
General
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
82
|
EWS
|
63
|
63
|
63
|
72
|
NC-OBC
|
63
|
63
|
63
|
72
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SC
|
40
|
40
|
40
|
50
|
ST
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
40
|
PwD
|
30
|
30
|
30
|
40
IIM Guwahati CAT 2025: Sectional & Overall Cut-offs Category-Wise
Check IIM Guwahati CAT 2025 percentile trends based on the sectional cutoff scores shared below.
|
Non-PwD CAT Cut-off
|
PwD CAT Cut-off
|
Category
|
Overall percentile rank
|
Section-wise percentile rank (VARC, DILR, QA)
|
Overall percentile rank
|
Section-wise percentile rank (VARC, DILR, QA)
|
General, EWS
|
85
|
75
|
75
|
65
|
NC-OBC
|
80
|
70
|
70
|
60
|
SC
|
75
|
65
|
65
|
55
|
ST
|
65
|
55
|
55
|
45
IIM Mumbai CAT 2025: Sectional & Overall Cut-offs Category-Wise
For admission during 2026-28 batch, candidates must check the minimum requirements of CAT percentiles for stage I as per the previous year percentile trends shared below.
|
Category
|
VARC
|
DILR
|
QA
|
Overall Percentile
|
OPEN
|
≥80
|
≥80
|
≥75
|
≥85
|
NC-OBC
|
≥70
|
≥65
|
≥65
|
≥75
|
EWS
|
≥70
|
≥65
|
≥65
|
≥75
|
SC
|
≥65
|
≥60
|
≥60
|
≥70
|
ST
|
≥55
|
≥55
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≥55
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≥65
|
PwD
|
≥45
|
≥45
|
≥45
|
≥55
IIM-Wise Comparison – General category
Regarding the cutoffs of the General Category for the newer and baby IIMs, there is no single pattern of requirement that can be found since there is a wide variation in terms of overall percentile requirements, ranging from 82 in IIM Visakhapatnam to 95 in IIM Nagpur, with the rest hovering between 85 and 90 percentiles, although sectional percentile requirements range between 65 and 80 percentiles. There are some institutes such as IIM Amritsar and IIM Mumbai who have high sectional percentile requirements, while IIM Bodh Gaya, Jammu, and Sirmaur follow a single standard of 65 percentiles for all sections and IIM Sambalpur follows only the overall 90 percentile criterion.
|
IIM / Admission Process
|
VARC
|
DILR
|
QA
|
Overall
|
IIM Amritsar
|
80
|
75
|
80
|
90
|
IIM (Bodh Gaya, Jammu, Sirmaur)
|
65
|
65
|
65
|
90
|
IIM Nagpur
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
95
|
IIM Sambalpur
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
90*
|
IIM Visakhapatnam
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
82
|
IIM Guwahati
|
75
|
75
|
75
|
85
|
IIM Mumbai
|
80
|
80
|
75
|
85
Check| IIM Admissions 2026: Category-Wise Seat Distribution, Selection Process
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.