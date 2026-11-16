New IIMs cutoff 2026: Check Institution-Wise Percentile Trends

New IIMs cutoff 2026: Aspirants aiming to join the newer and baby IIMs in India need to know what the concept of the benchmark at which the admission is secured. The new IIMs, also known as Baby IIMs such as IIM Amritsar, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Nagpur, etc., offer admission options based on the CAT scores. As opposed to the older IIMs, where the qualifying percentiles tend to be relatively high, newer IIMs are known to have somewhat lower cutoffs that usually range from 85 to 94 percentiles in the General category. For candidates who have passed this stage or are planning to get into MBA programs in new IIMs, must check out a complete guide on colleges, cutoff trends, eligibility and other details provided below. Use Jagran Josh IIM Call Predictor to check admission chances based on CAT percentile and score IIM Call Predictor

Quantitative Aptitude (Percentile)

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (Percentile)

Verbal & Reading Comprehension (Percentile) Along with overall percentile which ranges from 40-90 for different categories. Category Quantitative Aptitude (Percentile) Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (Percentile) Verbal & Reading Comprehension (Percentile) Total (Overall Percentile) Section-1 Section-2 Section-3 General 80 75 80 90 EWS 80 75 77 90 Non Creamy Other Backward Classes (NC-OBC) 65 60 65 80 Scheduled Castes (SC) 55 50 52 55 Scheduled Tribes (ST) 40 35 37 40 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) 40 35 37 40 The 3 IIMs (IIM Bodhgaya, IIM Jammu, and IIM Sirmaur) The table offers a sectional cutoff comparison for top three IIMs such as Bodhgaya, Jammu and Sirmaur for MBA Admission 2026-28 Batch.

Category VARC DILR QA Total GEN 75 75 75 95 EWS 55 55 55 81 NC-OBC 52 52 52 81 SC 45 45 45 66 ST 25 25 30 42 PwD 25 25 30 42 IIM Nagpur CAT 2025: Sectional & Overall Cut-offs Category-Wise Candidates can check eligibility criteria for admission to MBA 2026-28 as per CAT 2025 sectional and overall cutoff at IIM Nagpur provided below. Category VARC DILR QA Overall General 70 70 70 95 EWS 55 55 55 85 NC-OBC 55 55 55 85 SC 40 40 40 65 ST 30 30 30 40 DAP 25 25 25 40 IIM Sambalpur CAT 2025: Sectional & Overall Cut-offs Category-Wise The table highlights the minimum percentiles applicable to CAT 2025 for IIM Sambalpur MBA 2026-28 admission. It ranges from 40-90 for categories like General, EWS, NC-OBC, SC, CT and DAP (Differently Abled Person).

Category Overall General 90# EWS 80 NC-OBC 75 SC 55 ST 40 DAP 40 IIM Visakhapatnam CAT 2025: Sectional & Overall Cut-offs Category-Wise Check minimum percentile requirements for the first shortlist list during CAT 2025 admission shared below. Category Sec 1 (VARC) Sec 2 (DILR) Sec 3 (QA) Overall General 70 70 70 82 EWS 63 63 63 72 NC-OBC 63 63 63 72 SC 40 40 40 50 ST 30 30 30 40 PwD 30 30 30 40 IIM Guwahati CAT 2025: Sectional & Overall Cut-offs Category-Wise Check IIM Guwahati CAT 2025 percentile trends based on the sectional cutoff scores shared below. Non-PwD CAT Cut-off PwD CAT Cut-off Category Overall percentile rank Section-wise percentile rank (VARC, DILR, QA) Overall percentile rank Section-wise percentile rank (VARC, DILR, QA) General, EWS 85 75 75 65 NC-OBC 80 70 70 60 SC 75 65 65 55 ST 65 55 55 45

IIM Mumbai CAT 2025: Sectional & Overall Cut-offs Category-Wise For admission during 2026-28 batch, candidates must check the minimum requirements of CAT percentiles for stage I as per the previous year percentile trends shared below. Category VARC DILR QA Overall Percentile OPEN ≥80 ≥80 ≥75 ≥85 NC-OBC ≥70 ≥65 ≥65 ≥75 EWS ≥70 ≥65 ≥65 ≥75 SC ≥65 ≥60 ≥60 ≥70 ST ≥55 ≥55 ≥55 ≥65 PwD ≥45 ≥45 ≥45 ≥55 IIM-Wise Comparison – General category Regarding the cutoffs of the General Category for the newer and baby IIMs, there is no single pattern of requirement that can be found since there is a wide variation in terms of overall percentile requirements, ranging from 82 in IIM Visakhapatnam to 95 in IIM Nagpur, with the rest hovering between 85 and 90 percentiles, although sectional percentile requirements range between 65 and 80 percentiles. There are some institutes such as IIM Amritsar and IIM Mumbai who have high sectional percentile requirements, while IIM Bodh Gaya, Jammu, and Sirmaur follow a single standard of 65 percentiles for all sections and IIM Sambalpur follows only the overall 90 percentile criterion.