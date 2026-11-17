Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Caution Deposit, Option Entry Begin, Apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka Examination Authority has opened the link for students to complete the caution deposit and option entry process for the Karnataka NEET PG Round 2 counselling. Candidates can refer to the seat matrix and enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment.
Karnataka Examination Authority has opened the window for students to submit the caution deposit and enter the choices for the NEET PG Round 2 counselling. Candidates participating in the second round of NEET PG counselling can visit the official website to enter the choices for the allotment round.
The seat matrix for the second round of NEET PG counselling will be available on the official website today. Candidates can refer to the seat matrix when entering the choices for allotment. The last date for students to submit the caution deposit and enter the choices for allotment is November 19, 2026. The provisional allotment result will be released on November 20, 2026.
Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Counselling Schedule
Candidates participating in the second round of Karnataka NEET PG counselling can check the schedule below.
|
Activity
|
Date
|
Display of Seat Matrix
|
November 17, 2026 after 11.00 am
|
Rearrangement of options (Modify / Alter / Delete the options) only by those who have paid the CAUTION DEPOSIT (excluding Choice-2)
|
From 11.00 am on November 17, 2026 to
November 19, 2026 upto 10.00 am
|
Publication of 2nd Round allotment provisional list
|
November 20, 2026 after 11.00 am
|
Publication of 2nd Round allotment final result
|
November 21, 2026 after 11.00 am
|
Downloading of Challan and Payment of Fees
Fees paid by Choice 2 candidates will be adjusted upon selection of a seat in this round. Any balance fee, if any, should be paid by the candidates.
|
From 11.00 am on November 23 to 26, 2026, 4.00 pm (Banking Hours)
|
Deposition of original documents at KEA, Bangalore.
|
November 23 to 27, 2026
Book the slot to deposit originals.
|
Downloading of admission order by fee-paid candidates who submitted original documents
|
November 24 to 30, 2026
|
Last Date for reporting at the Allotted Dental College against the seat allotted in the 2nd Round.
|
Before 5.30 pm - November 30, 2026
Karnataka NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Instructions for Caution Deposit
-
Candidates who selected Choice-3 in the first round and candidates who entered options/choices for the first round but were not allotted any seat must pay a CAUTION DEPOSIT of Rs. 1,50,000/- (Rs. 50,000/- for SC / ST candidates) from 16-11-2026 to 18-11-2026, up to 4.00 PM to participate in the second round. The method of payment has been published.
-
Candidates who selected Choice-2 in the first round and paid the fee shall not pay the CAUTION DEPOSIT.
-
Failure to pay the CAUTION DEPOSIT will result in not being permitted to enter options/choices for the second round.
-
If a seat is allotted in the second round, the CAUTION DEPOSIT paid by the candidate will be adjusted. If a candidate is allotted a seat in the second round and fails to pay the remaining fee or fails to take admission to the college, the CAUTION DEPOSIT paid by the candidate will be forfeited and a penalty fee must be paid as per rules.
-
Candidates who get a seat allotted in the second round must pay the fee, submit original documents at KEA, Bengaluru, and thereafter mandatorily take admission at the college; failing to take admission will require paying a penalty as per rules.
Karnataka NEET PG 2026: Round 2 Seat Matrix Today
According to the schedule, the seat matrix for the option entry process will be released at 11 AM today. Candidates can refer to the seat matrix when entering their choices for the second round of NEET PG counselling. The seat matrix includes the list of vacant seats across courses, categories, and colleges. NEET PG seat matrix is updated after the reporting to the colleges in the first round os completed.
Also Read: NMC PG Seat Matrix 2026-27: Karnataka Tops India with 8,998 Medical PG Seats
Karnataka Launches AI Curriculum Covering Python & Generative AI Across 1,800 Govt High Schools
Karnataka UGCET 2026: BSc Agriculture and Veterinary Courses Special Round Allotment Schedule Released, Seat Matrix Today
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.