Karnataka Examination Authority has opened the window for students to submit the caution deposit and enter the choices for the NEET PG Round 2 counselling. Candidates participating in the second round of NEET PG counselling can visit the official website to enter the choices for the allotment round.

The seat matrix for the second round of NEET PG counselling will be available on the official website today. Candidates can refer to the seat matrix when entering the choices for allotment. The last date for students to submit the caution deposit and enter the choices for allotment is November 19, 2026. The provisional allotment result will be released on November 20, 2026.

Karnataka NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Counselling Schedule

Candidates participating in the second round of Karnataka NEET PG counselling can check the schedule below.