The timings for schools in Kashmir have been revised due to cold weather conditions. As per reports, the order issued by the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, has mentioned the change in the school timings for all schools in Kashmir Division. The revised school timings are applicable for all government, government-aided, and private schools in the region.

The order issued also states that classes from nursery to class 8 in Kashmir Division Schools will be functional from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM, while classes 9 to 12 will continue until 3:30 PM. The notification also mentions that the revised timing is applicable to rural and urban schools.

According to local media reports, amid the freezing morning temperatures, parents in the winter zones of the Kashmir division have demanded a change in school timings. The parents of schoolchildren have been urging the School Education Department to revise the timing in educational institutes of the region from 10 am to 3 pm in Srinagar and 10:30 am to 3:30 outside the Srinagar Municipality Limits. Parents have also reportedly urged the government to revise the school timings, asking the School Education Department to prioritise the health and wellbeing of the students.