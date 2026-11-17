Kashmir School Timings Revised for Nursery to Class 12 Amid Cold Weather
Timings for all government and government-aided private schools in rural and urban Kashmir will follow revised timings for students from Nursery to class 12. The school timings have been revised amid clod weather conditions.
The timings for schools in Kashmir have been revised due to cold weather conditions. As per reports, the order issued by the Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, has mentioned the change in the school timings for all schools in Kashmir Division. The revised school timings are applicable for all government, government-aided, and private schools in the region.
The order issued also states that classes from nursery to class 8 in Kashmir Division Schools will be functional from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM, while classes 9 to 12 will continue until 3:30 PM. The notification also mentions that the revised timing is applicable to rural and urban schools.
According to local media reports, amid the freezing morning temperatures, parents in the winter zones of the Kashmir division have demanded a change in school timings. The parents of schoolchildren have been urging the School Education Department to revise the timing in educational institutes of the region from 10 am to 3 pm in Srinagar and 10:30 am to 3:30 outside the Srinagar Municipality Limits. Parents have also reportedly urged the government to revise the school timings, asking the School Education Department to prioritise the health and wellbeing of the students.
The government in mid-October order for a change in school timings for all government and private schools from October 15 asking schools in the Srinagar Municipal Limits to function from 10 AM to 3:30 PM and 10:30 AM to 4 PM for schools outside Srinagar Municipal Limits.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.