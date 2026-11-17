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MHT CET 2027: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has issued the tentative schedule for the CET examinations for the 2027-28 academic year. The tentative schedule has been released for the entrance examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses for the academic year 2027-28. As per the official notification issued, a total of 21 CET examinations will be conducted this year, out of which students will have the opportunity to appear for the exam twice for 11 courses. Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakantdada Patil, in an official statement, mentioned that starting this year, CETs will be conducted for the first time for three courses: Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM), and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM). The examinations will commence in January 2027, and various CET exams will be conducted until June 10, 2027.

As per the notification released, for the 20 CET exams conducted in 2026, 18 lakh 14 thousand 456 students registered, while 16 lakh 31 thousand 335 students appeared for the exam. To provide more examination opportunities to students, the number of courses for which CET is conducted twice has been increased from three to 11 this year. Official Notification - Click Here MHT CET 2027: Exam Twice for 11 Courses The objective of providing two opportunities to students in Maharashtra is to provide candidates with a second chance to improve their scores, just like the JEE Main exams. For the 2026 academic year, CETs for three courses—PCM, PCB, and MBA/MMS were conducted twice. Considering the response from stakeholders this year, eight more courses have been included. MHT CET will be conducted twice for a total of 11 courses, including PCM, PCB, MBA/MMS, PGDM, PGCM, Five-Year LLB, BHMCT, BCA, BBA, BMS, and BBM.

Students must appear for the first CET, while the second CET will be optional. If a student appears for both exams, the higher percentile score obtained by the student in either exam will be considered valid for admission. MHT CET 2027 Tentative Dates for Two Attempts CET First Attempt Dates Second Attempt Dates MBA / MMS / PGDM / PGCM January 28 to 30, 2027 April 1 to 3, 2027 LLB (5 Years) March 28 and 29, 2027 May 24, 2027 PCB Group April 8 to 13, 2027 May 6 to 8, 2027 PCM Group April 16 to 26, 2027 May 10 to 15, 2027 BHMCT / BCA / BBA / BMS / BBM April 28 to 30, 2027 May 27 and 28, 2027 MHT CET 2027: Tentative Dates for CET Examinations Course Tentative Dates of CET M. HMCT March 24, 2027 MCA March 27, 2027 AAC - Fine Art Education April 11, 2027 B. Design April 18, 2027 LLB (3 Years) May 4 and 5, 2027 DPN / PHN May 18, 2027 Nursing May 18 and 19, 2027 GNM - Nursing May 21 and 22, 2027 M.P.Ed. June 5, 2027 M.Ed. June 6, 2027 B.Ed. (General & Special) & B.Ed. (ELCT) / B.P.Ed. June 8 to 10, 2027