MHT CET 2027 Tentative Schedule Released, Two Attempts for 11 Courses, CET for PGDM, PGCM, and GNM Nursing
The tentative schedule for MHT CET 2027 has been released. CET Cell Maharashtra will conduct the exams twice for 11 CETs, while it will conduct the entrance exam for the first time for the PGDM, PGCM, and GNM Nursing courses.
MHT CET 2027: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has issued the tentative schedule for the CET examinations for the 2027-28 academic year. The tentative schedule has been released for the entrance examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses for the academic year 2027-28. As per the official notification issued, a total of 21 CET examinations will be conducted this year, out of which students will have the opportunity to appear for the exam twice for 11 courses.
Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakantdada Patil, in an official statement, mentioned that starting this year, CETs will be conducted for the first time for three courses: Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM), and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM). The examinations will commence in January 2027, and various CET exams will be conducted until June 10, 2027.
As per the notification released, for the 20 CET exams conducted in 2026, 18 lakh 14 thousand 456 students registered, while 16 lakh 31 thousand 335 students appeared for the exam. To provide more examination opportunities to students, the number of courses for which CET is conducted twice has been increased from three to 11 this year.
Official Notification - Click Here
MHT CET 2027: Exam Twice for 11 Courses
The objective of providing two opportunities to students in Maharashtra is to provide candidates with a second chance to improve their scores, just like the JEE Main exams. For the 2026 academic year, CETs for three courses—PCM, PCB, and MBA/MMS were conducted twice. Considering the response from stakeholders this year, eight more courses have been included. MHT CET will be conducted twice for a total of 11 courses, including PCM, PCB, MBA/MMS, PGDM, PGCM, Five-Year LLB, BHMCT, BCA, BBA, BMS, and BBM.
Students must appear for the first CET, while the second CET will be optional. If a student appears for both exams, the higher percentile score obtained by the student in either exam will be considered valid for admission.
MHT CET 2027 Tentative Dates for Two Attempts
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CET
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First Attempt Dates
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Second Attempt Dates
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MBA / MMS / PGDM / PGCM
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January 28 to 30, 2027
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April 1 to 3, 2027
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LLB (5 Years)
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March 28 and 29, 2027
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May 24, 2027
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PCB Group
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April 8 to 13, 2027
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May 6 to 8, 2027
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PCM Group
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April 16 to 26, 2027
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May 10 to 15, 2027
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BHMCT / BCA / BBA / BMS / BBM
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April 28 to 30, 2027
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May 27 and 28, 2027
MHT CET 2027: Tentative Dates for CET Examinations
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Course
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Tentative Dates of CET
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M. HMCT
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March 24, 2027
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MCA
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March 27, 2027
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AAC - Fine Art Education
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April 11, 2027
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B. Design
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April 18, 2027
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LLB (3 Years)
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May 4 and 5, 2027
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DPN / PHN
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May 18, 2027
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Nursing
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May 18 and 19, 2027
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GNM - Nursing
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May 21 and 22, 2027
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M.P.Ed.
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June 5, 2027
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M.Ed.
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June 6, 2027
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B.Ed. (General & Special) & B.Ed. (ELCT) / B.P.Ed.
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June 8 to 10, 2027
Entrance for PGDM, PGCM, and GNM
According to the directives issued by the government, CET will be conducted for the first time for professional courses including PGDM, PGCM, and GNM Nursing. The exams for PGDM and PGCM courses will be held twice, along with the MBA CET itself.
On the other hand, the CET for the three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. course will not be conducted this year. The decision was taken considering the course is offered in only one institute in the state, and out of a total of 55 seats, only 12 students took admission this year. There was also demand from students and institutions for the M.P.Ed., M.Ed., and B.Ed.
Also Read: Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Caution Deposit, Option Entry Begin, Apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
NEET UG 2026 Counselling Special Stray Vacancy Round 6 Registration Begins Today, Apply at mcc.nic.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.