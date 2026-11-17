BBA in Finance Scope, Jobs & Salary in India 2026-27: Career Paths, Top Recruiters & Growth
BBA in Finance scope 2026-27: BBA in Finance offers strong career prospects in India for 2026–27 across BFSI, consulting, FinTech, and corporate finance. Starting salaries range from ₹3.50–₹7.00 LPA, reaching ₹10–₹20 LPA in investment banking and FP&A at top colleges like SSCBS and NMIMS, while public colleges deliver the fastest fee ROI.
BBA in Finance scope 2026-27: The BBA in Finance is one of the most flexible programs under business administration offered in India during the 2026–27 academic and recruitment cycle. Combining fundamentals of business administration with corporate finance, financial modeling, investment analysis, and FinTech, the program of three to four years provides students with an opportunity for direct employment in the BFSI industry. The BFSI sector includes both Big Four consulting companies, fast-growing startups, GCCs, and corporate treasuries.
For the 2026–27 recruitment season, the starting salary for BBA in Finance graduates in India will be between ₹3.50 LPA and ₹7.00 LPA in the areas of banking operations, auditing, and credit analysis. Nonetheless, the salary increases up to ₹10.00 LPA – ₹20.00 LPA for jobs related to investment banking, equity research, and FP&A. The salary for students from top colleges such as SSCBS, NMIMS Mumbai, Christ University, and Symbiosis Center for Management Studies will be higher. Moreover, additional skills in Excel, Power BI, SQL, and certificates on CFA Level I, FRM, and NISM provide a unique competitive advantage.
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BBA in Finance Scope, Jobs & Salary in India 2026-27: College List
Entrance to top BBA Finance institutes in India takes place through nationwide, state-level, and university-level exams. CUET-UG is accepted by Delhi University’s Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Keshav Mahavidyalaya, whereas the MAH-BBA/BMS CET is required by Mumbai’s Narsee Monjee and Mithibai. While private institutes conduct specific exams like NPAT for NMIMS, SET for SCMS Pune, Christ’s entrance exam, XET for St. Xavier’s, and Jai Hind Entrance Exam.
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College Name
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City
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Primary Accepted Entrance Exam
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New Delhi
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CUET-UG
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Mumbai
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MAH-BBA/BMS CET
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Mumbai
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MAH-BBA/BMS CET
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Mumbai
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NPAT (NMIMS Programs After Twelfth)
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Bangalore
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Christ University Entrance Test
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St. Xavier's College (Au-nomous)
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Mumbai
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Xavier's Entrance Test (XET)
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Pune
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SET (Symbiosis Entrance Test)
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Mumbai
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Jai Hind Common Written Test / Merit
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Keshav Mahavidyalaya (DU)
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New Delhi
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CUET-UG
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O.P. Jindal Global Business School
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Sonepat
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JSAT / UGAT / SAT
BBA in Finance Scope, Jobs & Salary in India 2026-27: Placement Stats
The placement statistics in India’s top BBA institutions speak volumes of good corporate interest, with Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies having an average of INR 11.49 LPA and highest package of INR 28.00 LPA. Some of the best private and autonomous institutions like NMIMS Mumbai, St. Xavier’s, SCMS Pune, Narsee Monjee, and O.P. Jindal always manage to get average packages ranging from INR 5.50 LPA to INR 7.45 LPA with maximum packages up to INR 30.00 LPA.
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College Name
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Average Salary Package
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Highest Salary Package
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Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (DU)
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INR 11.49 LPA
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INR 28.00 LPA
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NMIMS ASMSOC, Mumbai
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INR 6.66 LPA (BBA)
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INR 24.30 LPA
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Christ University, Bangalore
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INR 5.78 LPA - 6.50 LPA
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INR 15.00 LPA
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St. Xavier's College (Au-nomous), Mumbai
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INR 6.00 - 6.12 LPA
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INR 21.00 - 30.00 LPA
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Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS), Pune
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INR 7.00 LPA
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INR 12.00 LPA
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Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai
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INR 6.00 - 6.10 LPA
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INR 14.00 - 22.55 LPA
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Mithibai College of Arts, Mumbai
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INR 5.50 LPA
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INR 12.00 - 20.00 LPA
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Keshav Mahavidyalaya (DU)
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INR 5.27 LPA
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INR 21.50 LPA
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Jai Hind College, Mumbai
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INR 4.50 LPA
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INR 14.00 - 16.00 LPA
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O.P. Jindal Global Business School, Sonepat
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INR 6.90 - 7.45 LPA
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INR 10.00 LPA
Top Corporate Recruiters
Indian BBA colleges which lead in India recruit the best people from various companies in consultancy, investment banking, finance, and audit fields. Some of the leading colleges in India include SSCBS, St. Xavier’s, and Christ University, whose students get placed in MBB firms such as McKinsey, Bain, and BCG, and DE Shaw. NMIMS, NM College, Mithibai, SCMS Pune, Jai Hind, and O.P. Jindal have placements in Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley.
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College Name
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Top Recruiting Sec-rs
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Major Recruiting Companies
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SSCBS (DU)
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Consulting, Finance, Analytics
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Bain & Co, McKinsey, BCG, FTI Consulting, DE Shaw
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Consulting, Investment Banking, FMCG
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Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Barclays, EY, Deloitte
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IT/Tech, Finance, Consulting
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DE Shaw, Bain Capability Network, Goldman Sachs, Deloitte
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St. Xavier's Mumbai
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Management Consulting, Banking
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McKinsey, Bain & Co, JP Morgan Chase, Google
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SCMS Pune
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Audit, Analytics, Retail
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KPMG, Accenture, TresVista, DeltaX, Tommy Hilfiger
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NM College
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Financial Services, Audit
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Morgan Stanley, KPMG, Deloitte USI, EY India, Barclays
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Banking, Wealth Management
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Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, KPMG, Aditya Birla Capital
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IT Services, Operations, Auditing
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BCG, Genpact, Gartner, Wipro, TCS
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Risk Analysis, Digital Strategy
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Ernst & Young (EY), KPMG, Deloitte, PwC, ICICI Bank
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O.P. Jindal Global
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Consulting, Financial Services
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PwC, Deloitte, KPMG, HSBC, Amazon
BBA in Finance Scope, Jobs & Salary in India 2026-27: Top Job Profiles
Career prospects for BBA Finance graduates are varied and offer lucrative salaries. The top earners among them are Investment Banking Analysts at INR 8-12 LPA, then Financial Analysts (INR 5-8 LPA), Risk Analysts (INR 4.5-7 LPA), Audit Associates (INR 4-6.5 LPA), and Wealth Management Trainees (INR 4-6 LPA).
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Job Profile
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Average Starting Salary Range
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Core Responsibilities
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Financial Analyst
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INR 5.00 - 8.00 LPA
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Evaluating company financials, forecasting, and data modelling.
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Audit Associate
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INR 4.00 - 6.50 LPA
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Working with Big 4 firms - audit corporate financial statements.
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Investment Banking Analyst
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INR 8.00 - 12.00 LPA
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Assisting in mergers, acquisitions, and IPO documentation.
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Risk Analyst
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INR 4.50 - 7.00 LPA
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Assessing market and credit risks for banks and lending firms.
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Wealth Management Trainee
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INR 4.00 - 6.00 LPA
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Helping manage client investment portfolios and mutual funds.
BBA in Finance Scope, Jobs & Salary in India 2026-27:ROI Table
BBA ROI is quick for public and aided institutions, including SSCBS DU, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, and St. Xavier’s College, NM College, Jai Hind, and Mithibai from Mumbai, which recover fees in 1-5 months, but private universities take 12-21 months.
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College Name
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Approx Total Course Fee (3 Years)
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Average Salary Package
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Calculated ROI
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SSCBS (DU)
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INR 70,000 - 80,000
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INR 11.49 Lakhs
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1 Month
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Keshav Mahavidyalaya (DU)
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INR 45,000 - 55,000
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INR 5.27 Lakhs
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1.2 Months
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St. Xavier's College, Mumbai
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INR 1.10 - 1.25 Lakhs
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INR 6.00 Lakhs
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2.4 Months
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Narsee Monjee College, Mumbai
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INR 1.65 Lakhs
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INR 6.00 Lakhs
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3.3 Months
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Jai Hind College, Mumbai
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INR 1.20 - 1.50 Lakhs
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INR 4.50 Lakhs
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3.6 Months
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Mithibai College, Mumbai
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INR 2.28 Lakhs
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INR 5.50 Lakhs
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5.0 Months
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Christ University, Bangalore
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INR 6.00 - 7.50 Lakhs
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INR 6.50 Lakhs
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12.4 Months
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SCMS Pune
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INR 9.00 - 10.00 Lakhs
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INR 7.00 Lakhs
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16.3 Months
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O.P. Jindal Global Business School
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INR 12.00 - 13.50 Lakhs
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INR 7.45 Lakhs
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20.5 Months
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NMIMS ASMSOC, Mumbai
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INR 13.50 Lakhs
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INR 6.66 - 8.67 Lakhs
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21.3 Months
Must-Have Skills to Stand Out in 2026–27
While assessing BBA Finance graduates, recruiters not only rely on conventional accounting ratios taught in the books but also look out for practical skills of financial modeling and analysis:
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Excel & Financial Modeling: Creating three-statement models, DCF valuations, sensitivity analysis tables, and pivot tables from scratch.
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Data Visualization & Querying: Hands-on experience of working on Power BI, Tableau, and SQL/Python to read financial dashboards along with the balance sheets.
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Accounting & Regulatory Knowledge: Mastery over Indian GAAP (Ind AS), GST, corporate taxation, and SEBI/RBI guidelines.
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Corporate Internship Experience: At least two internships at live companies, be it NBFC credit analyst, equity research at a brokerage firm, or FP&A analyst at startups, invariably results in PPOs.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.