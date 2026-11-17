APSC Admit Card 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released a detailed exam schedule for the posts of Assistant Geologist, Chemist, Drilling Engineer, Assistant Mining Engineer, and Geophysicist. The Commission will be conducting the OMR-based Screening Test for these multiple posts on December 13, 2026 (Sunday) and December 14, 2026 (Monday). The APSC Admit Card 2026 for these posts will be released on November 30, 2026, on the official website. Candidates who applied successfully for these multiple posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://apsc.nic.in, once released.

APSC Admit Card 2026 Date

The APSC Admit Card 2026 for the posts of or the posts of Assistant Geologist, Chemist, Drilling Engineer, Assistant Mining Engineer, and Geophysicist will be available to download from November 30, 2026 on the official website. Candidates should note that the Commission will not send any separate physical intimation letters to candidates by post and you will have to downloads the same through the official website. Once available, the admit card must be downloaded and printed, as it is mandatory to carry a hard copy to the examination centre.