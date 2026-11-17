Top 10 NITs Opening & Closing Ranks for Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) 2026-27
Top 10 NITs CSE cutoff 2026-27: Computer Science and Engineering remains the most competitive BTech branch across India's top NITs in the 2026–27 JoSAA cycle. Other State Open seats at NIT Trichy, Surathkal, and Warangal closed under AIR 2,600, while top 10 NIT cutoffs extended up to AIR 8,701, requiring high JEE Main percentiles.
Top 10 NITs CSE cutoff 2026-27 : For the 2026-27 JoSAA counseling, Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) continues to be the most competitive BTech stream in India’s National Institutes of Technology (NITs). The Other State (OS) Open quota seats in the best three Tier-1 institutions NIT Tiruchirappalli, NIT Surathkal, and NIT Warangal closed below AIR 2,600. Notably, the Round 5 cut-off ranks were as follows: 1,373 for NIT Tiruchirappalli, 1,954 for NIT Surathkal, and 2,581 for NIT Warangal, making it mandatory to score around 99.80 percentile or above.
Apart from the top three institutions, good demand prevailed for the other mid-tier institutions including NIT Rourkela (4,266), MNNIT Allahabad (5,375), NIT Calicut (5,769), and MNIT Jaipur (5,868), where seats in OS General quota closed in the top 6,000 rank range. The top ten institutions included VNIT Nagpur, NIT Delhi, and NIT Kurukshetra, which closed in the AIR 7,400-8,701 range. Since HS quotas offered comparatively lower cut-offs on account of the 50% state reservation, getting admission in NIT CSE was difficult despite the relatively low cut-offs.
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Top 10 NITs CSE Opening & Closing Ranks
The table given below shows the JoSAA 2026 Round 1 Opening Ranks and Round 5 Closing Ranks (All India CRL, Gender Neutral, General Category) for the top 10 NITs as per the CSE cut-off demand:
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Rank
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Institute Name
|
Round 1 Opening Rank (OS)
|
Round 5 Closing Rank (OS)
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1
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NIT Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)
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103
|
1,373
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2
|
678
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1,954
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3
|
1,998
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2,581
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4
|
2,286
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4,266
|
5
|
MNNIT Allahabad (Prayagraj)
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1,641
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5,375
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6
|
2,405
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5,769
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7
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2,955
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5,868
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8
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4,088
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7,419
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9
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3,150
|
8,088*
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10
|
5,675
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8,701
Also check: NIT Warangal CSE Cutoff 2026: Check Round-Wise Closing Ranks for HS & OS Quota
Top 10 NITs: Home State (HS) vs. Other State (OS) Quota Comparison
According to NIT rules, 50% of the total number of seats are given to students who have passed Class 12 from the state in which the NIT is situated (Home State quota), and the other 50% seats go to Other State students. Cutoffs for Home State applicants are usually more lenient than for Other State applicants (as per JoSAA 2026 first round statistics):
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Institute Name
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Home State (HS) Opening – Closing
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Other State (OS) Opening – Closing
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NIT Tiruchirappalli
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1,034 – 3,812
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103 – 1,317
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NIT Karnataka, Surathkal
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1,002 – 3,184
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678 – 1,605
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NIT Warangal
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1,567 – 3,426
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1,611 – 2,238
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NIT Rourkela
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2,295 – 9,635
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2,286 – 3,606
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MNNIT Allahabad
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2,993 – 6,234
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1,641 – 4,879
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NIT Calicut
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4,041 – 8,761
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2,405 – 5,100
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MNIT Jaipur
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1,522 – 6,019
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2,955 – 5,255
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VNIT Nagpur
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3,608 – 7,296
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4,088 – 6,685
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NIT Kurukshetra
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4,357 – 8,801
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5,675 – 7,895
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NIT Delhi
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1,478 – 9,119
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3,150 – 7,579
IIT vs. Top NITs: Which Institution is Best for Engineering?
Category-Wise CSE Closing Ranks at Top 5 NITs (Other State Quota)
Category ranks for reserved categories are published by JoSAA in lieu of CRL ranks. The following reference snapshot shows closing ranks for Other State – Gender Neutral:
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Institute Name
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Open (CRL)
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EWS (Cat. Rank)
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OBC-NCL (Cat. Rank)
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SC (Cat. Rank)
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ST (Cat. Rank)
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NIT Tiruchirappalli
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1,321
|
275
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437
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154
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95
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NIT Karnataka, Surathkal
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1,689
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347
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652
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273
|
109
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NIT Warangal
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2,335
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416
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780
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445
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199
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NIT Rourkela
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3,850
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545
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1,231
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468
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216
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MNNIT Allahabad
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5,029
|
797
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1,711
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961
|
382
Key Takeaways for JEE Main 2027 Aspirants
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JEE Main Percentile Target for NITs: A percentile of 99.80+ (AIR < 2,600) is required to get admission in CSE in Top 3 NITs (Trichy, Surathkal, and Warangal) in the General Other State quota.
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Safe Zone of Top 4 to 10 NITs: Rank between 3,000 and 8,700 (99.40 to 99.75 percentiles) is good enough for getting admission in CSE in NIT Rourkela, MNNIT Allahabad, NIT Calicut, MNIT Jaipur, VNIT Nagpur, NIT Delhi, and NIT Kurukshetra.
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CSAB Special Rounds: The vacant seats from the end of JoSAA round 5 are allotted in CSAB special rounds wherein the closing ranks tend to increase by 300 to 1,000 ranks.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.