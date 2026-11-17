Top 10 NITs CSE cutoff 2026-27 : For the 2026-27 JoSAA counseling, Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) continues to be the most competitive BTech stream in India’s National Institutes of Technology (NITs). The Other State (OS) Open quota seats in the best three Tier-1 institutions NIT Tiruchirappalli, NIT Surathkal, and NIT Warangal closed below AIR 2,600. Notably, the Round 5 cut-off ranks were as follows: 1,373 for NIT Tiruchirappalli, 1,954 for NIT Surathkal, and 2,581 for NIT Warangal, making it mandatory to score around 99.80 percentile or above.

Apart from the top three institutions, good demand prevailed for the other mid-tier institutions including NIT Rourkela (4,266), MNNIT Allahabad (5,375), NIT Calicut (5,769), and MNIT Jaipur (5,868), where seats in OS General quota closed in the top 6,000 rank range. The top ten institutions included VNIT Nagpur, NIT Delhi, and NIT Kurukshetra, which closed in the AIR 7,400-8,701 range. Since HS quotas offered comparatively lower cut-offs on account of the 50% state reservation, getting admission in NIT CSE was difficult despite the relatively low cut-offs.