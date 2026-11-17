Gold rates today: The market is under immense pressure due to several global factors, and gold has taken the hit. The gold market continues to face pressure both domestically and internationally. Today, November 17, gold prices are hovering at their lowest levels in nearly a year. In Delhi, 24-carat gold is priced at ₹13,694 per gram, while 22-carat gold costs ₹12,553 per gram. Gold began its downward slide a few days before Diwali, and the downward trajectory has continued ever since. International spot gold is trading around 3,850–3,875 per ounce, as a stronger US dollar, rising Treasury yields and expectations of tighter monetary policy weigh on investor sentiment. Right now, the entire world is watching Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting, with traders awaiting fresh signals from US policymakers. Gold prices remain under pressure, although India's wedding-season demand and central-bank purchases are providing some support.

Gold Rates In Top 20 Indian Cities Today, November 17, 2026 With gold falling to a one-year low, India's wedding market is still rejoicing as demand picks up. The decline in prices has come as good news for buyers looking to purchase gold jewellery. Gold prices are largely similar across major Indian cities, although minor variations are visible due to local bullion market rates, transportation costs and jeweller premiums. The following table shows indicative rates for 24K, 22K and 18K gold per gram, just for your reference, to see how much gold prices have fallen since Dhanteras. City 24K Gold (1g) 22K Gold (1g) 18K Gold (1g) Delhi ₹13,694 ₹12,553 ₹10,271 Mumbai ₹13,679 ₹12,539 ₹10,259 Lucknow ₹13,694 ₹12,553 ₹10,271 Chennai ₹13,679 ₹12,539 ₹10,259 Hyderabad ₹13,679 ₹12,539 ₹10,259 Bengaluru ₹13,679 ₹12,539 ₹10,259 Kolkata ₹13,679 ₹12,539 ₹10,259 Pune ₹13,679 ₹12,539 ₹10,259 Ahmedabad ₹13,684 ₹12,544 ₹10,263 Jaipur ₹13,694 ₹12,553 ₹10,271 Surat ₹13,684 ₹12,544 ₹10,263 Chandigarh ₹13,694 ₹12,553 ₹10,271 Kochi ₹13,679 ₹12,539 ₹10,259 Coimbatore ₹13,679 ₹12,539 ₹10,259 Vadodara ₹13,684 ₹12,544 ₹10,263 Nagpur ₹13,679 ₹12,539 ₹10,259 Indore ₹13,684 ₹12,544 ₹10,263 Patna ₹13,684 ₹12,544 ₹10,263 Bhubaneswar ₹13,679 ₹12,539 ₹10,259 Visakhapatnam ₹13,679 ₹12,539 ₹10,259 Note: Rates are indicative prices per gram as of November 17, 2026. They exclude 3% GST and jewellery-making charges. Actual retail prices may vary by jeweller.

Why Are Gold Prices Falling? Top 5 Reasons Behind the Decline In India and around the globe, gold has traditionally been considered a safe-haven investment by the investor community during periods of inflation, economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. But against all beliefs, gold rates are falling like Humpty Dumpty. According to analysts, the precious metal is currently facing selling pressure in domestic and international markets. A stronger US dollar, rising Treasury yields and expectations of higher interest rates have weakened investor demand. Meanwhile, profit booking and changing global market sentiment have added to the decline. Here are five major reasons why gold prices are falling and what is weighing on the bullion market. Strong US Dollar Makes Gold Expensive The strengthening of the US dollar is one of the biggest reasons behind gold's recent decline. After weeks of struggling due to geopolitical reasons, gold is now facing pressure against the US dollar. The US Dollar Index recently climbed to its highest level since April 2025. This was supported by inflation concerns and hawkish Federal Reserve signals.

Since international gold is priced in dollars, a stronger greenback makes bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies, potentially reducing global demand. Expectations of a December Federal Reserve Rate Hike The pressure is in the air in the investor community. Traders are cautious right now, as they are increasingly anticipating another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December 2026. Markets are pricing in a high probability of a 25-basis-point increase, following stronger-than-expected inflation data. Higher interest rates make interest-bearing investments more attractive than gold, which does not generate interest or dividends, weakening demand for the precious metal. Rising US Treasury Bond Yields Rising US Treasury yields are adding further pressure to gold prices. When government bond yields increase, investors can earn better returns from interest-bearing securities compared with gold.

This raises the opportunity cost of holding bullion, encouraging some investors to shift their money towards bonds. Expectations of tighter monetary policy have further strengthened this trend, contributing to gold's recent decline. Profit Booking and Heavy Selling in Precious Metals Investors are booking profits and reducing their exposure to precious metals following significant price movements in previous months. The selling pressure has also extended to silver, which has witnessed sharper declines. On November 16, MCX December gold futures fell 1.6% to ₹1,34,539 per 10 grams, while silver futures declined more than 3.2%, adding to market pressure. Weakening Investment Demand and Changing Market Sentiment Gold usually attracts investors during economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. However, expectations of tighter US monetary policy, a stronger dollar and rising bond yields are currently influencing investment decisions.