Bihar SLET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download School Librarian Hall Ticket PDF at sletregistration.cbrt.co.in
Bihar Librarian Admit Card 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar SLET admit card 2026 for the School Librarian Eligibility Test. Candidates can download it online from sletregistration.cbrt.co.in using login details. Check this article for the direct link and other details.
Key Points
- The Bihar SLET Admit Card 2026 was released on November 17, 2026, by BSEB.
- The School Librarian Eligibility Test (SLET) is rescheduled from Nov 23 to Dec 10, 2026.
- Access admit card using Application Number/User ID, Password, and Date of Birth.
Bihar SLET Admit Card 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar SLET Admit Card 2026 on November 17, 2026, for the School Librarian Eligibility Test. Candidates who applied online can download it from the official website, sletregistration.cbrt.co.in, using their login details. The admit card shows the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, shift, and exam centre. The computer-based test is proposed for November 23, 2026 onwards Candidates must check all details carefully and report any error to the board at once. In this article, we share the direct link, download steps and important instructions for exam day.
Bihar SLET Admit Card 2026 PDF Download
BSEB has made the admit card available online through the official SLET registration portal. Candidates can use the link below to log in and download their admit card PDF. Candidates need the Application Number/User ID, Password, and Date of Birth to access the admit card. Make sure you have the following ready.
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Bihar SLET Admit Card 2026 Link
Bihar SLET Admit Card 2026 Highlights
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is conducting the School Librarian Eligibility Test this year. The table below gives the key details about the admit card and the exam in one place, so candidates can check them quickly.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna
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Exam Name
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Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test (SLET / BSLET) 2026
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Post
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School Librarian (Vidyalaya Pustakalayadhyaksh)
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Exam Mode
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Computer Based Test (CBT) (150 MCQs, 150 Marks, 150 Minutes / 2.5 Hours; No Negative Marking)
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Dummy Admit Card Release
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2 November 2026
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Last Date for Dummy Admit Card
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5 November 2026
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Final Admit Card Release
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17 November 2026(Released / Link Active)
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Revised Exam Dates
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23 November to 10 December 2026(Rescheduled from 19 / 22 November 2026 via BSEB Notice)
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Login Details Required
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Application Number / User ID, Password, and Date of Birth
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Official Website
Steps to Download Bihar SLET Admit Card 2026 PDF
Candidates can download the Bihar SLET admit card as a PDF from the official BSEB SLET portal. Keep your login details ready before you start.
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Visit the official website, sletregistration.cbrt.co.in.
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Click the admit card download link on the homepage.
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Log in with your Application Number/User ID and Password.
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Click the Login button to open your dashboard.
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Click the Bihar SLET Admit Card 2026 link.
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Your admit card will appear on the screen. Check all details carefully.
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Download the PDF and take a clear printout for the exam day.
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Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com