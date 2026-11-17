Bihar SLET Admit Card 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar SLET Admit Card 2026 on November 17, 2026, for the School Librarian Eligibility Test. Candidates who applied online can download it from the official website, sletregistration.cbrt.co.in, using their login details. The admit card shows the candidate's name, roll number, exam date, shift, and exam centre. The computer-based test is proposed for November 23, 2026 onwards Candidates must check all details carefully and report any error to the board at once. In this article, we share the direct link, download steps and important instructions for exam day.

Bihar SLET Admit Card 2026 PDF Download

BSEB has made the admit card available online through the official SLET registration portal. Candidates can use the link below to log in and download their admit card PDF. Candidates need the Application Number/User ID, Password, and Date of Birth to access the admit card. Make sure you have the following ready.