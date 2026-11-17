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Key Points MCD to transform Nigam Shri Schools into dedicated sports talent hubs.

Operating agencies will be appointed for a five-year tenure with reviews.

Two-stage operator selection includes a 100-mark technical evaluation.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has unveiled a comprehensive operational blueprint to transform its Nigam Shri Schools of Excellence inot dedicated sports talent hubs aimed at nurturing national and international level athletes from municipal schools. To make sure professional caoahaching and accountability, the civic body has laid down strict selection benchmarks, infrastructure requirements, and child protect protocols for sports organisations applying to run these programs. Under this new framework, operating agencies will be appointed for a five-year tenure, during which their coaching qualify and athlete outcomes will undergo periodic performance reviews with provisions to terminate or replace operators taht fial to meet prescribed benchmarks. Two-Stage Operator Selection and 100 Mark Technical Evaluation

Before handling over operational responsibilities, MCD will alos rigorously vet all the applicant organisation across two stages, which are as follows:- Verification of prior experience in managing sports academics, designing coaching curricula, and conducting structured athletic training.

Shortlisted agencies will be scored out of 100 marks based on their institutional track record, past achievements of trainees at national and international tournaments, coach qualifications, and proposed training methodologies. MCD Nigam Shri Sports Talent Hub 2026 Key Highlights Given below are some of the important key highlights of the MCD Nigam Shri Sports Talent Hub:- Particulars Official Details Implementing Authority Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Target Schools Nigam Shri Schools of Excellence Primary Objective Identify and train MCD students for national and international sports Operator Selection Process Two-stage Screening (Eligibility Check +100 Mark Technical Evaluation) Operational Tenure 5 years (Subject to regular performance reviews) Planned Sports Infrstructure Tennis, Football, Cricket Nets, Basketball, Volleyball, Badminton and Skating Mandatory Compliance Child Protection Policy, Digital Attendance and Sports Science Lab.