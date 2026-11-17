MCD to Develop Nigam Shri Schools as Sports Talent Hubs; 100-Mark Selection & 5-Year Operational Rule Set
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has framed detailed operational, infrastructure, and child-safety standards to transform Nigam Shri Schools of Excellence into sports talen hubs. Read the complete details below.
Key Points
- MCD to transform Nigam Shri Schools into dedicated sports talent hubs.
- Operating agencies will be appointed for a five-year tenure with reviews.
- Two-stage operator selection includes a 100-mark technical evaluation.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has unveiled a comprehensive operational blueprint to transform its Nigam Shri Schools of Excellence inot dedicated sports talent hubs aimed at nurturing national and international level athletes from municipal schools. To make sure professional caoahaching and accountability, the civic body has laid down strict selection benchmarks, infrastructure requirements, and child protect protocols for sports organisations applying to run these programs. Under this new framework, operating agencies will be appointed for a five-year tenure, during which their coaching qualify and athlete outcomes will undergo periodic performance reviews with provisions to terminate or replace operators taht fial to meet prescribed benchmarks.
Two-Stage Operator Selection and 100 Mark Technical Evaluation
Before handling over operational responsibilities, MCD will alos rigorously vet all the applicant organisation across two stages, which are as follows:-
- Verification of prior experience in managing sports academics, designing coaching curricula, and conducting structured athletic training.
- Shortlisted agencies will be scored out of 100 marks based on their institutional track record, past achievements of trainees at national and international tournaments, coach qualifications, and proposed training methodologies.
MCD Nigam Shri Sports Talent Hub 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the important key highlights of the MCD Nigam Shri Sports Talent Hub:-
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Particulars
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Official Details
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Implementing Authority
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Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)
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Target Schools
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Nigam Shri Schools of Excellence
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Primary Objective
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Identify and train MCD students for national and international sports
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Operator Selection Process
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Two-stage Screening (Eligibility Check +100 Mark Technical Evaluation)
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Operational Tenure
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5 years (Subject to regular performance reviews)
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Planned Sports Infrstructure
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Tennis, Football, Cricket Nets, Basketball, Volleyball, Badminton and Skating
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Mandatory Compliance
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Child Protection Policy, Digital Attendance and Sports Science Lab.
Also check, UP Board Exam Centre List 2027 Out at upmsp.edu.in: Check District-Wise Allocation & Objection Deadline
Multi-Sport Infrstructure, Sport Science and Child Safety Rules
Selected operators will have to develop and maintain sport-specific infrastructure which will be tailored to student needs, including tennis courtsm football grounds, cricket grouynds with practice nets, basketball, volleyball, and badminton courts and skating rinks. Additionally, the blueprint mandates setting up a sports science and performance evaluation centre alongside proper changing rooms, first-aide and medical facilities, administrative officie, and campus security.
MCD has also placed a strong emphasis on student welfare, MCD has also made it compulsor for operators to enforce a strict Child Portection Policy, submit safety declarations, and implement anti-harrasment safeguard. Agencies will also have to maintain digital records of player attendance, training logs, and competition milestones.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.