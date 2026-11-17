Anthropic IPO 2026: Can Claude Maker Make History With One of the World's Biggest IPOs? Check Price, Listing Date and Key Details
Anthropic, the company behind Claude, is preparing for its Nasdaq debut with a proposed valuation of $1.4 trillion. Check its IPO price band, listing date, share details, revenue and losses.
Anthropic IPO 2026: The AI industry is thriving and grabbing headlines. Amid that, the AI industry giant, Anthropic, is gearing up for a major stock market debut. Anthropic, the company behind Claude, is preparing to launch its much-awaited IPO.
As the event is happening tomorrow, we shall have a quick look at the details and see how the future of AI in the stock market looks.
Scheduled to be priced on November 18, 2026, the offering will see the company list on the Nasdaq a day later under the ticker symbol ANT.
With a proposed valuation of up to $1.4 trillion, Anthropic is aiming for a place among the world's biggest IPOs.
Meanwhile, its market debut is about more than numbers. Heavyweight investors, growing AI demand and massive infrastructure spending make this listing one of Wall Street's most closely watched events.
Anthropic IPO 2026: Price Band, Listing Date and Share Details
According to the company's amended filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Anthropic plans to offer 825 million Class A shares at an estimated price range of 70–78 per share.
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IPO Details
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Information
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Company
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Anthropic, PBC
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IPO pricing date
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November 18, 2026
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Expected listing date
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November 19, 2026
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Stock exchange
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Nasdaq Global Select Market
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Ticker symbol
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ANT
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Price band
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70–78
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Total shares offered
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825 million
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Maximum IPO proceeds
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$64.35 billion
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Proposed valuation
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Up to $1.404 trillion
Of the 825 million shares, approximately 801.35 million will be issued by Anthropic, while 23.65 million will be sold by existing shareholders. The company will not receive proceeds from the shares sold by existing investors.
Anthropic Financial Performance: Revenue and Losses
Anthropic's financial performance highlights the rapid growth of the AI industry, although its infrastructure expenses remain substantial.
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Annualised Run-Rate Revenue: Reached approximately $81 billion by the end of October 2026.
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Third-Quarter Revenue: Reported revenue of $17 billion in the third quarter of 2026.
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Nine-Month Revenue: Recorded $33.2 billion in revenue during the first nine months of 2026.
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Net Losses: Reported a net loss of approximately $104 billion during the first nine months of 2026, despite strong revenue growth.
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Infrastructure Commitments: Disclosed approximately $900.9 billion in aggregate compute and infrastructure commitments, reflecting the massive costs of training and operating advanced AI models.
Also Read: Anthropic IPO: From $2 Trillion Valuation To AI’s Existential Crisis Threat; Key Things To Learn Before Investing In AI
Senior Executive - Editorial
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