Anthropic IPO 2026: The AI industry is thriving and grabbing headlines. Amid that, the AI industry giant, Anthropic, is gearing up for a major stock market debut. Anthropic, the company behind Claude, is preparing to launch its much-awaited IPO.

As the event is happening tomorrow, we shall have a quick look at the details and see how the future of AI in the stock market looks.

Scheduled to be priced on November 18, 2026, the offering will see the company list on the Nasdaq a day later under the ticker symbol ANT.

With a proposed valuation of up to $1.4 trillion, Anthropic is aiming for a place among the world's biggest IPOs.

Meanwhile, its market debut is about more than numbers. Heavyweight investors, growing AI demand and massive infrastructure spending make this listing one of Wall Street's most closely watched events.