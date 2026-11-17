JEE Main 2027: Over 7 Lakh Students Complete Registration, Application Window Closing Soon, Says NTA
7,04,316 candidates have completed JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration and paid the application fee, according to NTA. The number of candidates who submitted application forms but did not pay the fee stands at 9,05,144.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reported that over 7 lakh students have completed the registration process and paid the application fee for Session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027. Meanwhile, 9,05,144 candidates have submitted their application forms but are yet to pay the examination fee.
Last year, more than 13 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main Session 1 examination.
The NTA has advised candidates who wish to appear for JEE Main 2027 to complete their registration at the earliest, as the application window will close soon. According to the official schedule, the registration process will end on November 22, 2026.
The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination will be conducted on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027.
How To Register For JEE Main 2027?
As per the NTA guidelines, candidates must complete the registration process by entering their personal and academic details, uploading the required documents and paying the application fee. They should also download the confirmation page after completing the process.
Candidates can follow these steps to apply:
1. Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on the ‘Online Application Form for JEE Main Session 1’ link under the ‘Candidate Activity’ section.
3. Select ‘New Registration’ and choose whether you are an Indian national or a foreign candidate.
4. Candidates can also sign in through DigiLocker using their registered mobile number and PIN.
5. Enter the required personal and academic details.
6. Upload the necessary documents and proceed to pay the application fee.
7. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
Direct Link To Apply For JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Exam - 'Click Here'
JEE Main 2027 Official Website Direct Link - 'Click Here'
Candidates should note that they may submit another application form using a different application number, even if they have already registered and paid the examination fee. However, the application number against which the fee has been paid and the confirmation page downloaded will be considered final and valid.
JEE Main 2027 Application Fee
The application fee for JEE Main 2027 varies according to the candidate’s category and gender.
|
Category
|
Male Candidates
|
Female Candidates
|
General
|
Rs 1,000
|
Rs 800
|
General-EWS/OBC-NCL
|
Rs 900
|
Rs 800
|
SC/ST/PwD/PwBD
|
Rs 500
|
Rs 500
JEE Main 2027: Papers and Courses
The JEE Main 2027 examination comprises three papers, each conducted for admission to different undergraduate programmes.
- Paper 1 (BE/BTech): For admission to undergraduate engineering programmes.
- Paper 2A (BArch): For admission to Bachelor of Architecture programmes.
- Paper 2B (BPlanning): For admission to Bachelor of Planning programmes.
Candidates are advised to complete their applications and fee payments before the November 22 deadline to avoid last-minute issues.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.