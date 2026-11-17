The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reported that over 7 lakh students have completed the registration process and paid the application fee for Session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027. Meanwhile, 9,05,144 candidates have submitted their application forms but are yet to pay the examination fee.

Last year, more than 13 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Main Session 1 examination.

The NTA has advised candidates who wish to appear for JEE Main 2027 to complete their registration at the earliest, as the application window will close soon. According to the official schedule, the registration process will end on November 22, 2026.

The JEE Main 2027 Session 1 examination will be conducted on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027.

How To Register For JEE Main 2027?

As per the NTA guidelines, candidates must complete the registration process by entering their personal and academic details, uploading the required documents and paying the application fee. They should also download the confirmation page after completing the process.