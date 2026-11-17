The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2026-27 for the upcoming academic session. The syllabus includes eight units covering fundamental psychological concepts, human development, learning, memory, thinking, motivation and emotions. The subject carries 100 marks in total, including 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical assessment.

Students preparing for the CBSE Class 11 exams can check the complete course structure, unit-wise marks distribution, important topics and practical examination details below. Scroll the article to know unit wise topic name.

CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2026-27: Overview

Students can refer to the following table for important details about the Class 11 Psychology syllabus.