CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2026-27: Course Structure and Subject-wise weightage, Download PDF
Check the article below to know CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus for 2026-27 and find all eight units with their marks distribution and practical assessment details. Download the official PDF to check the unit wise topic names.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2026-27 for the upcoming academic session. The syllabus includes eight units covering fundamental psychological concepts, human development, learning, memory, thinking, motivation and emotions. The subject carries 100 marks in total, including 70 marks for theory and 30 marks for practical assessment.
Students preparing for the CBSE Class 11 exams can check the complete course structure, unit-wise marks distribution, important topics and practical examination details below. Scroll the article to know unit wise topic name.
CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2026-27: Overview
Students can refer to the following table for important details about the Class 11 Psychology syllabus.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Academic Session
|
2026-27
|
Class
|
11
|
Subject
|
Psychology
|
Subject Code
|
037
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Theory Marks
|
70
|
Practical Marks
|
30
|
Theory Examination Duration
|
3 Hours
|
Total Units
|
8
|
Official Website
|
cbseacademic.nic.in
CBSE Class 11 Psychology Course Structure 2026-27
The CBSE Class 11 Psychology syllabus consists of eight units. Each unit covers different aspects of human behaviour, mental processes and psychological research. Methods of Enquiry in Psychology carries the highest weightage, with 13 marks, while Thinking and Motivation and Emotion carry 5 marks each. Students can check the complete unit-wise marks distribution below.
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
Unit I
|
Understanding Psychology
|
11
|
Unit II
|
Methods of Enquiry in Psychology
|
13
|
Unit III
|
Human Development
|
11
|
Unit IV
|
Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes
|
8
|
Unit V
|
Learning
|
9
|
Unit VI
|
Human Memory
|
8
|
Unit VII
|
Thinking
|
5
|
Unit VIII
|
Motivation and Emotion
|
5
|
Total
|
70
CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2026-27: Unit-Wise Topics
The CBSE Class 11 Psychology syllabus 2026-27 consists of 8 units covering different aspects of human behaviour, mental processes, learning and development. Students can check the complete unit-wise topics mentioned in the official CBSE syllabus below.
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Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Topics
|
I
|
Understanding Psychology
|
1. Introduction
2. Nature of Psychology: Psychology as a Discipline, Psychology as a Natural Science, Psychology as a Social Science
3. Understanding Mind and Behaviour
4. Popular Notions about the Discipline of Psychology
5. Evolution of Psychology
6. Development of Psychology in India
7. Branches of Psychology
8. Psychology and Other Disciplines
9. Psychology in Everyday Life
|
II
|
Methods of Enquiry in Psychology
|
1. Introduction
2. Goals of Psychological Enquiry: Steps in Conducting Scientific Research, Alternative Paradigms of Research
3. Nature of Psychological Data
4. Some Important Methods in Psychology: Observational Method, Experimental Method, Correlational Research, Survey Research, Psychological Testing, Case Study
5. Analysis of Data: Quantitative Method, Qualitative Method
6. Limitations of Psychological Enquiry
7. Ethical Issues
|
III
|
Human Development
|
1. Introduction
2. Meaning of Development: Life-Span Perspective on Development
3. Factors Influencing Development
4. Context of Development
5. Overview of Developmental Stages: Prenatal Stage, Infancy, Childhood, Challenges of Adolescence, Adulthood and Old Age
|
IV
|
Sensory, Attentional and Perceptual Processes
|
1. Introduction
2. Knowing the World
3. Nature and Varieties of Stimulus
4. Sense Modalities: Functional Limitation of Sense Organs
5. Attentional Processes: Selective Attention, Sustained Attention
6. Perceptual Processes: Processing Approaches in Perception
7. The Perceiver
8. Principles of Perceptual Organisation
9. Perception of Space, Depth and Distance: Monocular Cues and Binocular Cues
10. Perceptual Constancies
11. Illusions
12. Socio-Cultural Influences on Perception
|
V
|
Learning
|
1. Introduction
2. Nature of Learning
3. Paradigms of Learning
4. Classical Conditioning: Determinants of Classical Conditioning
5. Operant/Instrumental Conditioning: Determinants of Operant Conditioning, Key Learning Processes
6. Observational Learning
7. Cognitive Learning
8. Verbal Learning
9. Skill Learning
10. Factors Facilitating Learning
11. Learning Disabilities
|
VI
|
Human Memory
|
1. Introduction
2. Nature of Memory
3. Information Processing Approach: The Stage Model
4. Memory Systems: Sensory, Short-term and Long-term Memories
5. Levels of Processing
6. Types of Long-term Memory: Declarative and Procedural; Episodic and Semantic
7. Nature and Causes of Forgetting: Forgetting due to Trace Decay, Interference and Retrieval Failure
8. Enhancing Memory: Mnemonics using Images and Organisation
|
VII
|
Thinking
|
1. Introduction
2. Nature of Thinking: Building Blocks of Thought
3. The Processes of Thinking
4. Problem Solving
5. Reasoning
6. Decision-making
7. Nature and Process of Creative Thinking: Nature of Creative Thinking, Process and Strategies of Creative Thinking
8. Thought and Language
9. Development of Language and Language Use
|
VIII
|
Motivation and Emotion
|
1. Introduction
2. Nature of Motivation
3. Types of Motives: Biological Motives, Psychosocial Motives
4. Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs
5. Nature of Emotions
6. Expression of Emotions: Culture and Emotional Expression, Culture and Emotional Labeling
7. Managing Negative Emotions
8. Enhancing Positive Emotions
How to Download CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2026-27 PDF?
Students can download the official CBSE Class 11 Psychology syllabus PDF by following these steps:
- Visit the official CBSE Academic website at cbseacademic.nic.in
- Open the Curriculum 2026-27 section.
- Navigate to Secondary Curriculum: Part 2 (Classes XI-XII).
- Scroll down to the Academic Electives section.
- Click on Psychology.
- The official syllabus PDF will open on the screen.
- Download the document and save it for future reference.
Direct PDF: Download CBSE Class 11 Psychology Syllabus 2026-27
CBSE Class 11 Psychology Practical Exam 2026-27
Apart from the theory examination, CBSE has allocated 30 marks for practical assessment in Class 11 Psychology. Students are required to complete one project or small study and conduct two experiments. The project can involve different methods of psychological enquiry, including observation, surveys, interviews and questionnaires.The suggested project topics include:
- Bullying and cyberbullying
- Mental health and wellbeing
- Impact of social media on today's youth
- Altruism and its impact on wellbeing
- Peer pressure
- Anger management
- Sleep hygiene
- Changing gender roles and stereotypes
- Cooperation and competition
- Compliance and obedience
Students may also select a project topic from the prescribed course, such as human development, learning, memory, motivation, perception, attention and thinking.
Practical Examination Marks Distribution
|
Practical Assessment Component
|
Marks
|
Practical (Experiments) File
|
5
|
Project File
|
5
|
Viva Voce (Project and Experiment)
|
5
|
One Experiment (Conduction: 5 marks and Reporting: 10 marks)
|
15
|
Total
|
30
CBSE Class 11 Psychology Question Paper Design 2026-27
CBSE has also prescribed the competency-wise distribution for the Class 11 Psychology theory examination. The 70-mark question paper assesses students on their understanding, application and higher-order thinking abilities. The distribution is as follows:
|
Competency
|
Marks
|
Weightage
|
Remembering and Understanding
|
35
|
50%
|
Applying
|
25
|
35%
|
Formulating, Analysing, Evaluating and Creating
|
10
|
15%
|
Total
|
70
|
100%
Also Check:
CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus
CBSE Class 11 Fine Arts Syllabus
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