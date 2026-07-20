CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here

The CBSE Class 11 Geography syllabus 2026-27 is available on the website cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can download the Geography PDFs from here. As the subject will help you learn core terminology and principles of geography. It is an important subject for Arts stream students and it also gives various career opportunities. CBSE Class 11 Geography syllabus 2026-2027 contains a course framework and topic-wise syllabus and map work for the academic year.

It is updated with the recent syllabus and is important for students to understand the concepts. The syllabus gives the chapters and units which the students have to study for the exam. The class 11 students need to go through it thoroughly. All the details are available on the CBSE website.

Check: CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2026-27 Download PPDF, All Subjects