CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has published the Class 11 Geography syllabus for the academic year 2026-27. Students preparing for the 2027 Class 11 final exams can find the latest geography syllabus here, outlining the important topics. A free PDF download is available here.
The CBSE Class 11 Geography syllabus 2026-27 is available on the website cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can download the Geography PDFs from here. As the subject will help you learn core terminology and principles of geography. It is an important subject for Arts stream students and it also gives various career opportunities. CBSE Class 11 Geography syllabus 2026-2027 contains a course framework and topic-wise syllabus and map work for the academic year.
It is updated with the recent syllabus and is important for students to understand the concepts. The syllabus gives the chapters and units which the students have to study for the exam. The class 11 students need to go through it thoroughly. All the details are available on the CBSE website.
Check: CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2026-27 Download PPDF, All Subjects
CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2026-27: Key Details
Check out the highlight table below for easy and clear understanding
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Overview
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Details
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Board Name
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Central Board of Secondary Examination
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Class
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11
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Subject
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Geography
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Subject Code
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029
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Total Marks
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100 Marks
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Theory Marks
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70 Marks
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Practical Marks
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30 Marks
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
Course Structure of CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2025-26
The table below contains the CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2025–2026. The table below contains the whole and comprehensive syllabus for the NCERT books, India Physical Environment and Fundamentals of Physical Geography, as well as the syllabus for Map Work.
Book- Fundamentals of Physical Geography
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Chapter No
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Chapter Name
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Weightage
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Unit- I Geography as a Discipline
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1
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Geography As a Discipline
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3
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Unit II The Earth
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2
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The Origin and Evolution of the Earth
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9
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3
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Interior of the Earth
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4
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Distribution of oceans and continents
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Unit- III Landforms
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5
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Geomorphic Processes
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6
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6
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Landform and their Evolution
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Unit-IV Climate
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7
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Composition and Structure of Atmosphere
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8
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8
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Solar Radiation, Heat balance and Temperature
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9
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Atmospheric Circulations and Weather Systems
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10
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Water in the Atmosphere
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11
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World Climate and Climate Change (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation)
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Unit-V Water (Oceans)
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12
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Water (Oceans)
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4
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13
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Movements of Ocean Water
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Unit VI Life on the Earth
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14
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Biodiversity and Conservation (To be tested through internal assessments in the form of project and presentation)
|
___
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MAP WORK
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5
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TOTAL
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35
Book-India Physical Environment
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Chapter No
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Chapter Name
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Weightage
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Unit-I Introduction
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1
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India- Location
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5
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Unit II Physiography
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2
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Structure and Physiography
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13
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3
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Drainage System
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Unit III Climate Vegetation and Soil
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4
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Climate
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12
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5
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Natural Vegetation
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Unit-IV Natural Hazards and Disasters: Causes Consequences and Management
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6
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Natural Hazards and Disasters (To be tested through internal assessment in the form of Projects and presentation)
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____
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MAP WORK
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5
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TOTAL
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35
Book-Geography Practical Part I
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Chapter No
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Chapter Name
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Weightage
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1.
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Introduction to Maps
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3
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2.
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Map Scale
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4
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3.
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Latitude Longitude and Time
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4
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4.
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Map Projections
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4
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5.
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Topographical Maps
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4
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6.
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Introduction to Remote Sensing
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6
|
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Practical file and Viva
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5
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TOTAL
|
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30
CBSE Class 11 Geography 2025-26: Guidelines for Internal Assessment/ Geography Practical
- A practical file must be prepared by students covering all the topics prescribed in the practical syllabus.
- The file should be completely handwritten with a cover page, index page and acknowledgment.
- All practical works should be drawn neatly with appropriate headings, scale, index etc. Data can be taken from the NCERT textbook.
- The practical file will be assessed at the time of term end practical examinations.
- A written exam of 25 marks will be conducted based on prescribed practical syllabus.
- Viva will be conducted based on practical syllabus only.
- Written Exam -25 Marks
- Practical file- 03 Marks
- Viva- 02 Marks
CBSE Class 11 Geography 2025-26: Prescribed Books
1.Fundamentals of Physical Geography, Class XI, Published by NCERT
2. India, Physical Environment, Class XI, Published by NCERT
3. Practical Work in Geography Part I, Class XI, Published by NCERT
To download the CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2026-27, click on the link below:
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Download CBSE Class 11 Geography Syllabus 2026-27 PDF
The CBSE Board Class 11 Geography Syllabus for 2026-27 provides a clear understanding for students preparing for final exams. The detailed syllabus helps in understanding the course structure, subject-wise weightage, and chapter-wise breakdown to make their study plan easy and focused.
Also Check:
- CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026-27
- CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2026-27
- CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2026-27
- CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2026-27
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