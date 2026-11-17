Key Points On Nov 17, 2026, Allahabad HC ordered UPTET re-evaluation & results in 30 days.

Two disputed questions will be removed; evaluation now based on 148 questions.

The commission is reportedly preparing to challenge the High Court's order.

UPTET Revised Result 2026: The Allahabad High Court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) to re-evaluate the exam and release the revised result within 30 days. Two disputed questions will be removed, so scorecards will now be prepared on 148 questions instead of 150. The change is likely to help candidates who missed qualifying by just one or two marks. The commission, however, is reportedly preparing to challenge the earlier order. Here is what you need to know about the order, the impact on candidates, and what may happen next. High Court Orders Revised Result Within 30 Days On 17 November 2026, a Double Bench of the High Court directed the commission to evaluate the exam afresh and publish the result within 30 days. This follows an order of 28 October 2026, in which a Single Bench headed by Justice Vinod Diwakar had directed that Questions 36 and 37 of the master set be left out of evaluation. The dispute was about the answers to these two questions, so it is worth looking at how the marks were given.

Why the Two Questions Were Disputed In its final answer key, the commission had accepted two options as correct for each of the two questions. But it awarded marks only to candidates who chose one of the specific options it had fixed. Vijay Sonkar and three other candidates challenged this method in the High Court. The result of that challenge changes the way the paper is counted. Evaluation Now on 148 Questions, Not 150 UPTET had 150 questions in total. With the two disputed questions removed, marks will now be worked out on 148 questions. The court's order also has a wider reach than the petitioners alone. Who Will Get the Benefit? The benefit is not limited to the four petitioners. Results of all candidates affected in the same way will be revised, and the commission must prepare their scorecards on the new evaluation. Candidates who missed qualifying by one or two marks in the earlier result stand to gain the most.

Changes in Cut-off and Scorecard Since the paper is now counted on 148 questions, the marks needed to qualify will be calculated again. Candidates who were just behind earlier may now become eligible. How many marks each candidate gains or loses will be clear only after the revised evaluation is done, so no one should assume a final score before that. Commission May Challenge the Order According to reports, the commission is preparing to challenge the Single Bench order. Its view is that the High Court has given different rulings earlier on questions with more than one correct option, and it had reportedly planned an appeal before the Double Bench. Candidates should follow further legal developments along with the result updates. Until the revised result is out, aspirants should rely only on official announcements from the commission and should keep their roll number and login details ready to check the revised scorecard on upessc.up.gov.in.