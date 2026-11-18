KEAM 2026: CEE Kerala is conducting the sixth round of allotment for vacant BDS seats. The vacancies in the BDS course are at various Self Financing Colleges after Special Stray Vacancy filling allotment. Candidates interested in applying can register fresh options until November 19, 2026. The link will be available until 6 PM.

Candidates registering for the sixth round of counselling for BDS courses will have to pay the following registration fees to the Commissioner for Entrance Examination. As per the official notification issued, those candidates who register options only in Govt. Dental colleges shall have to pay an amount of Rs.5,000/- (Rupees Five Thousand) as Registration fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations. Those candidates who register options in both Govt. and Self Financing Dental colleges shall have to pay an amount of Rs.30,000/- (Rs. Thirty Thousand ) as Registration fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations. Candidates allotted under SC/ST/OEC category should pay Rs. 5,000/- as Registration fee.