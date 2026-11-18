KEAM 2026 BDS Sixth Allotment Round New Option Registrations Open at cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM 2026 sixth allotment new registration for BDS courses is available on the official website. Candidates can enter fresh choices for the sixth allotment round through the candidate portal at cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM 2026: CEE Kerala is conducting the sixth round of allotment for vacant BDS seats. The vacancies in the BDS course are at various Self Financing Colleges after Special Stray Vacancy filling allotment. Candidates interested in applying can register fresh options until November 19, 2026. The link will be available until 6 PM.
Candidates registering for the sixth round of counselling for BDS courses will have to pay the following registration fees to the Commissioner for Entrance Examination. As per the official notification issued, those candidates who register options only in Govt. Dental colleges shall have to pay an amount of Rs.5,000/- (Rupees Five Thousand) as Registration fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations. Those candidates who register options in both Govt. and Self Financing Dental colleges shall have to pay an amount of Rs.30,000/- (Rs. Thirty Thousand ) as Registration fee to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations. Candidates allotted under SC/ST/OEC category should pay Rs. 5,000/- as Registration fee.
Kerala BDS Courses 2026 Tentative Allotment Schedule
Check the schedule for the BDS course sixth round counselling
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Web site opens for online option registration
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November 17, 2026
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Option registration facility ends.
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November 19, 2026, 06.00 PM
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Provisional Allotment Publication
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November 20, 2026
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Final Allotment Publication
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November 21, 2026
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Joining time to allotted colleges after paying the fees/balance fee (if applicable) as shown in the allotment memo.
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November 22 to 25, 2026 2.00 PM
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Time to update the details of admitted candidates through OAMS.
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November 25, 2026, 3.00 PM
KEAM 2026 Guidelines for Round 6 BDS Allotment
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Candidates who got allotted in the MBBS/BDS third phase/stray phase/ special stray phase allotment are not eligible for participating in this phase of allotment.
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Candidates who continue to remain in admitted status pursuant to previous MBBS/BDS allotments (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Stray Phase and Special Stray Phase) are not eligible to participate in this phase of allotment. The same restriction shall apply to candidates admitted to AYUSH and Medical Allied courses as well. However, candidates admitted to AYUSH and Medical Allied courses may participate in this phase of allotment after obtaining their Transfer Certificates.
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Those candidates who vacated the MBBS/BDS seat after 07.10.2026, 10.00 AM are not eligible for participating in this phase of allotment.
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Candidates whose names are included in the list of allotted candidates to be shared by the MCC after the completion of Round 6 of AIQ Counselling shall not be considered for this phase of allotment, even if they have registered their options.
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The seat received by the candidate through this phase of allotment cannot be changed at any instance.
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Vacancies, if any, existing after this phase will be filled immediately through Round 6 - Second Phase allotment considering the options registered in this phase.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.