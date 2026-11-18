SSC CHSL Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Response Sheet & Marks PDF at ssc.gov.in
SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2026: SSC CHSL Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2026 has been released on November 18, 2026 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Tier 2 exam can check and download their response sheet and marks PDF.
Key Points
- SSC released Final Answer Keys & Response Sheets for CHSL 2025 Tier-II exam.
- Access available from Nov 17, 2026 (11 PM) to Dec 16, 2026 (11 PM).
- Download documents by Dec 16, 2026, using Registered ID & Password.
SSC CHSL Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Final Answer Keys and Candidates' Response Sheets for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025 Tier-II. The Commission had already declared the Final Result of the exam on October 7, 2026. Now, candidates can check their own Final Answer Key, response sheet, and marks by logging in to the official website with their Registered ID and Password. This facility is available from November 17, 2026 (11:00 PM) to December 16, 2026 (11:00 PM). Candidates should download and print these documents before the deadline, as they will not be available later.
SSC CHSL Tier-ll Final Answer Key 2026 PDF Download
Candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL 2025 Tier-II exam can now download their Final Answer Key and Response Sheet online. The Commission has provided a direct login link for this purpose. Check the link below:
|
SSC CGSL Tier-ll Final Answer Key 2026 Link
SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2026 in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 – Tier-II
|
Posts Covered
|
Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO)
|
Tier-II Exam Dates
|
10 April 2026 and 22 April 2026
|
Final Result Declared On
|
7 October 2026 (First Round of Tentative Allocation declared on 17 August 2026)
|
Documents Released
|
Final Answer Key, Question Paper-cum-Candidates' Response Sheet, and Individual Marks (both qualified and non-qualified candidates)
|
Availability Starts
|
17 November 2026 (from 11:00 PM)
|
Availability Ends
|
16 December 2026 (up to 11:00 PM)
|
Login Details Required
|
Registered ID / Registration Number and Password
|
Official Website
|
ssc.gov.in(Candidate Login Dashboard)
Steps to Download SSC CHSL Tier-II Final Answer Key 2026
Candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL 2025 Tier-II exam can now check and download their Final Answer Key and Response Sheet online. Candidates only need their Registered ID and Password. Follow the steps below.
-
Visit the official website of the Commission, ssc.gov.in, or open the direct login link given in the notice.
-
Click on the link for the CHSL Tier-II Final Answer Key and Response Sheet.
-
Enter your Registered ID and Password on the login page.
-
Click the Login button.
-
Your Final Answer Key, Response Sheet, and marks will appear on the screen.
-
Check your answers carefully.
-
Download the documents and take a printout for future reference.
-
Last date: The facility will close on December 16, 2026 (11:00 PM), so download your documents before that.
Details Mentioned on the Final Answer Key 2026
Candidates can see their Final Answer Key together with their own Response Sheet and marks after logging in.
-
Candidate's name and Roll Number
-
Exam name (CHSL 2025 Tier-II)
-
Exam date and shift
-
Question number or Question ID
-
Correct answer as per the Final Answer Key
-
Option chosen by the candidate
-
Marks for each answer (marks awarded or negative marking)
-
Total marks or scorecard, and qualified/non-qualified status
Also Check: SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 LIVE
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com