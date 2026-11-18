SSC CHSL Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Final Answer Keys and Candidates' Response Sheets for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination 2025 Tier-II. The Commission had already declared the Final Result of the exam on October 7, 2026. Now, candidates can check their own Final Answer Key, response sheet, and marks by logging in to the official website with their Registered ID and Password. This facility is available from November 17, 2026 (11:00 PM) to December 16, 2026 (11:00 PM). Candidates should download and print these documents before the deadline, as they will not be available later.

SSC CHSL Tier-ll Final Answer Key 2026 PDF Download

Candidates who appeared in the SSC CHSL 2025 Tier-II exam can now download their Final Answer Key and Response Sheet online. The Commission has provided a direct login link for this purpose. Check the link below: