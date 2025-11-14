CBSE Class 12 Maths Previous Year Question Papers: Download Last 5 Year Papers

CBSE Class 12 Maths: For students targeting outstanding marks in the challenging CBSE Class 12 Maths 2026 board examination, utilizing Previous Year Question Papers (PYQ) is the ultimate, non-negotiable strategy. This extensive collection of authentic exam questions, spanning the last five years or more, serves as the ideal preparation roadmap, providing vital insights into the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics syllabus's most crucial concepts, frequently tested application problems, essential derivatives and integrals, and complex vector/3D geometry questions.
Consistent, systematic practice with these past papers is key: it refines your conceptual clarity, drastically improves your speed and accuracy in problem-solving, and realistically simulates the official examination pressure. Use these resources to thoroughly master the paper pattern, focus on high-weightage units like Calculus and Relations & Functions, and build the exam confidence required to secure exceptional scores.
|
CBSE Class 12 Maths Previous Year Question Paper
This table provides direct download links for CBSE Class 12 Maths previous year question papers, categorized by year. This resource is essential for students to practice with authentic exam questions, understand the examination pattern, and gauge the types of questions asked over the past five years.
|
CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper
|
Download PDF
|
CBSE Class 12th Maths Previous Year Question Paper 2025
|
CBSE Class 12th Maths Previous Year Question Paper 2024
|
CBSE Class 12th Maths Previous Year Question Paper 2023
|
CBSE Class 12th Maths Previous Year Question Paper 2022
|
CBSE Class 12th Maths Previous Year Question Paper 2021 (Exam not conducted due to Covid-19 Pandemic)
|
Download PDF
|
CBSE Class 12th Maths Previous Year Question Paper 2020
|
CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2026
The CBSE Class 12 Maths paper for the 2025–26 board exams will maintain the same structure and exam pattern as previous years, applying uniformly. There are no changes expected.
|
Topic
|
Marks
|
Relations & Functions
|
08
|
Calculus
|
35
|
Algebra
|
10
|
Vectors & 3-Dimensional Geometry
|
14
|
Linear Programming
|
05
|
Probability
|
08
