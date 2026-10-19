IMD Weather Today, October 19: Planning A Trip for A Long Weekend? Check State-Wise Forecast Before Stepping Out
India’s weather varies across regions, with dry conditions in Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab, possible rain in southern hill stations, and cooler nights expected in Jammu and Kashmir.
IMD Weather Today, October 19, 2026: All the students who are enjoying their sem-end and are planning to make a small trip, here’s something you should know.
Before planning a trip, you should have a clear idea about the places that you want to visit. In the list of itinerary, always add ‘checking weather’ to make sure you pack accordingly.
India is experiencing contrasting weather conditions, with largely dry weather expected across northwest India and a spell of rain likely over parts of the southern peninsula.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR is likely to witness mainly clear skies, with maximum temperatures between 31°C and 33°C and minimum temperatures between 18°C and 20°C.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and parts of Andhra Pradesh may receive rainfall and thunderstorms.
Jammu and Kashmir and other hill stations may become a little chilly now. As J&K has got its snowfall, the other hill stations may receive rain.
Travellers and all the students planning a hill-station holiday should check the latest district-level warnings before departure, as weather conditions can change quickly.
Check Yesterday's Weather Trends For Analysis: IMD Weather On October 18
IMD Weather Today Rian Check
IMD Weather Today In Delhi Ncr, Punjab, Haryana
Weather Today in Delhi-NCR
Delhi-NCR is expected to experience mainly clear skies and warm daytime conditions on Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 31°C and 33°C, while the minimum may range from 18°C to 20°C.
No significant rainfall is expected in the region under the latest prediction by IMD. Residents can expect cooler mornings and evenings, followed by warmer afternoons.
Weather Today in Haryana
Haryana to experience largely dry weather, in line with the broader northwest India forecast. Temperatures may remain warm during the day and fall at night.
Weather Today in Punjab
Punjab is expected to remain largely dry, with no significant weather activity indicated across northwest India in the latest extended outlook.
Daytime conditions may remain warm, while mornings and nights are comparatively cooler. Travellers should check local forecasts for any changes before setting out.
Travellers and students who are going for vacation by road, and travel through Delhi NCR shall have a clear idea of the weather conditions to avoid any inconvenience.
IMD Weather Forecast Today: Where It May Rain?
The southern peninsula is expected to receive the most active rainfall this week. Hill stations and nearby highland destinations to monitor include:
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Munnar, Kerala: Rain and cloudy conditions are possible during the active wet spell.
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Wayanad, Kerala: Check local rainfall alerts before visiting waterfalls and forest areas.
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Coorg, Karnataka: Showers and thunderstorms may affect outdoor activities and road journeys.
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Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka: Rain may affect visits to coffee estates and hill viewpoints.
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Ooty, Tamil Nadu: Keep an eye on rainfall forecasts before planning sightseeing.
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Coonoor, Tamil Nadu: Cloudy weather and showers may affect outdoor excursions.
These destinations are possibilities to monitor, not a guarantee of rainfall at every location.
Jammu And Kashmir Weather Today And Places To Visit
Jammu and Kashmir offers mountain scenery, lakes, gardens and alpine meadows. Conditions vary by altitude, so check the latest IMD mountain forecast and local advisories before travelling.
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Srinagar: Dal Lake, Nigeen Lake and Mughal Gardens.
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Gulmarg: Gulmarg Gondola and mountain viewpoints.
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Pahalgam: Betaab Valley and Aru Valley.
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Sonamarg: Alpine scenery and mountain landscapes.
Jammu and Kashmir is likely to experience dry, sunny weather until October 23, 2026, with colder nights and warmer days. The IMD forecasts light rain and snowfall over higher mountain areas on October 24–25, potentially affecting weekend travel plans.
Weather Forecast for 20 Major Indian Cities
|
State/UT
|
City
|
Max. Temp. (°C)
|
Min. Temp. (°C)
|
Weather Forecast
|
Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
33
|
19
|
Mainly clear
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai
|
35
|
27
|
Warm and humid
|
Maharashtra
|
Pune
|
35
|
21
|
Mainly dry
|
Maharashtra
|
Nagpur
|
31
|
19
|
Mostly clear
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|
32
|
23
|
Cloudy; rain possible
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
32
|
24
|
Rain and thunderstorms possible
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru
|
29
|
21
|
Rain and thunderstorms possible
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
32
|
22
|
Cloudy; showers possible
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad
|
36
|
22
|
Hot and mainly dry
|
Gujarat
|
Surat
|
36
|
23
|
Warm; mostly dry
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
30
|
18
|
Mainly clear
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lucknow
|
31
|
19
|
Mostly clear
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Kanpur
|
31
|
19
|
Mainly dry
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal
|
31
|
18
|
Mostly clear
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Indore
|
30
|
17
|
Mainly dry
|
Bihar
|
Patna
|
31
|
20
|
Mostly clear
|
Punjab
|
Amritsar
|
31
|
17
|
Mainly dry
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh
|
30
|
17
|
Mainly clear
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Visakhapatnam
|
31
|
24
|
Humid; showers possible
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Srinagar
|
16
|
6
|
Cool; check local forecast
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