IMD Weather Today, October 19: Planning A Trip for A Long Weekend? Check State-Wise Forecast Before Stepping Out

IMD Weather Today, October 19, 2026: All the students who are enjoying their sem-end and are planning to make a small trip, here’s something you should know.

Before planning a trip, you should have a clear idea about the places that you want to visit. In the list of itinerary, always add ‘checking weather’ to make sure you pack accordingly.

India is experiencing contrasting weather conditions, with largely dry weather expected across northwest India and a spell of rain likely over parts of the southern peninsula.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR is likely to witness mainly clear skies, with maximum temperatures between 31°C and 33°C and minimum temperatures between 18°C and 20°C.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and parts of Andhra Pradesh may receive rainfall and thunderstorms.