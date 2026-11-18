Mahendra Singh Dhoni, “Mahi” is not the only name; from ticket collector to India's World Cup-winning captain, it has changed the thought process in the India Cricket tournament about playing, selection and winning strategy. When MS Dhoni entered in Indian Premier League in 2008, the Chennai Super Kings spent ₹ 6.03 crore to bring him to the team, and at that time, he was the most expensive player in the inaugural IPL auction. However, almost two decades later, after ruling with his captaincy, his batting, and his strategy before the wicket he was standing, now on 17 November, Dhone has retired from the IPL league as a player and from season 1 starting from 2008, and till 19th seasons of IPL, he earned around 200.72 crore. Chennai Super Kings announced on November 12, 2026, that Dhoni would take up the role as a team mentor of CSK from the 2027 season.

During these years, from 2008 to 2026, he earned through his IPK contract of the CSK team from Rs 6.03 crore to nearly Rs 201 crore. But how did MS Dhoni grow his IPL earnings over 19 seasons till his retirement? Let's explore this article in detail and know about his IPL earnings in detail. Also Read | CSK Retention List 2027: MS Dhoni Retires From IPL, Will Dewald Brevis and Prashant Veer Be Retained or Released? MS Dhoni's IPL Salary from 2008 to 2026 Dhoni's IPL salary changed with different player auctions and retention rules. His first contract with CSK was worth Rs 6.03 crore in 2008. His salary reached Rs 15 crore in 2018 and remained at that level until 2021. The following table shows his reported season-wise IPL contract values. Year IPL Team Salary 2008 Chennai Super Kings Rs 6.03 crore 2009 Chennai Super Kings Rs 7.32 crore 2010 Chennai Super Kings Rs 6.88 crore 2011 Chennai Super Kings Rs 8.16 crore 2012 Chennai Super Kings Rs 8.74 crore 2013 Chennai Super Kings Rs 9.57 crore 2014 Chennai Super Kings Rs 12.5 crore 2015 Chennai Super Kings Rs 12.5 crore 2016 Rising Pune Supergiant Rs 12.5 crore 2017 Rising Pune Supergiant Rs 12.5 crore 2018 Chennai Super Kings Rs 15 crore 2019 Chennai Super Kings Rs 15 crore 2020 Chennai Super Kings Rs 15 crore 2021 Chennai Super Kings Rs 15 crore 2022 Chennai Super Kings Rs 12 crore 2023 Chennai Super Kings Rs 12 crore 2024 Chennai Super Kings Rs 12 crore 2025 Chennai Super Kings Rs 4 crore 2026 Chennai Super Kings Rs 4 crore Total IPL Salary (2008–2026) 19 Seasons Rs 200.72 crore

How MS Dhoni's IPL Salary Changed Over 19 Seasons Here is the detail about MS Dhoni's IPL salary changing over 19 seasons given below in details: 2008–2013: From Rs 6.03 Crore Beginning Dhoni entered the IPL with a lot of expectations after leading India to the inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2007. Chennai Super Kings made him their biggest signing at the first IPL auction, paying Rs 6.03 crore. He started with a salary of Rs 6.03 crore in 2008, which increased to Rs 7.32 crore in 2009. His contract value changed to Rs 6.88 crore in 2010 before rising again in the following seasons. By 2013, his salary had reached Rs 9.57 crore. These were also important years for Chennai Super Kings. Under Dhoni's captaincy, the franchise won its first two IPL trophies in 2010 and 2011. CSK also reached the final in 2012 and 2013.

2014–2017: Four Seasons at Rs 12.5 Crore Dhoni's salary increased to Rs 12.5 crore in 2014. He received the same amount in 2015, when he was still leading Chennai Super Kings. However, things changed after the suspension of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals for two IPL seasons. During 2016 and 2017, Dhoni played for Rising Pune Supergiant. The franchise retained him at Rs 12.5 crore for both seasons. Although he was away from Chennai, his association with the IPL continued. Rising Pune Supergiant also reached the 2017 final under Steve Smith's captaincy. 2018–2021: His Highest IPL Salary of Rs 15 Crore Dhoni returned to Chennai Super Kings in 2018 after the franchise completed its suspension. CSK retained him for Rs 15 crore ahead of the season. This became the highest annual IPL contract value of his career.

He continued to receive Rs 15 crore in 2019, 2020 and 2021. This period also brought more success for Chennai Super Kings. The team won the IPL trophy in 2018 and 2021, adding to its earlier titles. For four consecutive seasons, Dhoni earned Rs 15 crore each year, taking his reported earnings during this period to Rs 60 crore. 2022–2024: Salary Reduced to Rs 12 Crore Ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auction, Chennai Super Kings retained Dhoni for Rs 12 crore. His salary was lower than the Rs 15 crore he had received in the previous four seasons. However, he continued to be an important part of the CSK squad. He received Rs 12 crore in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The 2023 season was particularly special for Dhoni and Chennai fans. CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in the final to win their fifth IPL title, bringing Dhoni level with Rohit Sharma's record of five IPL titles as captain at that time.

2025–2026: The Final Two Contracts at Rs 4 Crore Dhoni's IPL salary saw another major change ahead of the 2025 season. The BCCI brought back the provision allowing certain Indian players who had retired from international cricket at least five years earlier to be classified as uncapped players for retention purposes. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, became eligible under this rule. Chennai Super Kings retained him for Rs 4 crore ahead of the 2025 season. He received the same contract value for 2026. However, a calf injury kept Dhoni out of the entire 2026 IPL season. Although he did not play a match that year, his reported Rs 4 crore contract is included in the calculation of his total IPL earnings. MS Dhoni's IPL Retirement: A New Role with Chennai Super Kings On November 17, 2026, Chennai Super Kings announced that Dhoni would become the team's mentor from the 2027 IPL season.

The announcement brought an end to his playing career in the tournament, which had started in 2008. Dhoni leaves behind five IPL trophies as CSK captain and a long record of performances for the franchise. He was also part of the Rising Pune Supergiant team for two seasons during CSK's suspension. Although he will no longer take the field as a player, his experience and understanding of the game will remain available to the Chennai team in his new role. MS Dhoni's IPL Career: Important Stats Category Record IPL Debut 2008 First IPL Team Chennai Super Kings Other IPL Team Rising Pune Supergiant First IPL Salary Rs 6.03 crore Highest Annual Salary Rs 15 crore Highest Salary Period 2018–2021 Total Contracted Seasons 19 Seasons in Which He Played 18 Reported Total IPL Earnings Around Rs 200.72 crore IPL Titles as CSK Captain 5 Last IPL Season Played 2025 IPL Retirement Announcement November 17, 2026 New Role CSK Team Mentor