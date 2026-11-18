From Rs 6.03 Crore to Nearly Rs 201 Crore: How MS Dhoni's IPL Earnings Grew Over 19 Seasons Until His Retirement
Discover MS Dhoni's IPL salary from 2008 to 2026. Check his year-wise earnings, CSK contracts, highest salary and total IPL earnings of nearly Rs 201 crore.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, “Mahi” is not the only name; from ticket collector to India's World Cup-winning captain, it has changed the thought process in the India Cricket tournament about playing, selection and winning strategy.
When MS Dhoni entered in Indian Premier League in 2008, the Chennai Super Kings spent ₹ 6.03 crore to bring him to the team, and at that time, he was the most expensive player in the inaugural IPL auction.
However, almost two decades later, after ruling with his captaincy, his batting, and his strategy before the wicket he was standing, now on 17 November, Dhone has retired from the IPL league as a player and from season 1 starting from 2008, and till 19th seasons of IPL, he earned around 200.72 crore.
Chennai Super Kings announced on November 12, 2026, that Dhoni would take up the role as a team mentor of CSK from the 2027 season.
During these years, from 2008 to 2026, he earned through his IPK contract of the CSK team from Rs 6.03 crore to nearly Rs 201 crore.
But how did MS Dhoni grow his IPL earnings over 19 seasons till his retirement? Let's explore this article in detail and know about his IPL earnings in detail.
Also Read | CSK Retention List 2027: MS Dhoni Retires From IPL, Will Dewald Brevis and Prashant Veer Be Retained or Released?
MS Dhoni's IPL Salary from 2008 to 2026
Dhoni's IPL salary changed with different player auctions and retention rules. His first contract with CSK was worth Rs 6.03 crore in 2008. His salary reached Rs 15 crore in 2018 and remained at that level until 2021.
The following table shows his reported season-wise IPL contract values.
|
Year
|
IPL Team
|
Salary
|
2008
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Rs 6.03 crore
|
2009
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Rs 7.32 crore
|
2010
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Rs 6.88 crore
|
2011
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Rs 8.16 crore
|
2012
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Rs 8.74 crore
|
2013
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Rs 9.57 crore
|
2014
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Rs 12.5 crore
|
2015
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Rs 12.5 crore
|
2016
|
Rising Pune Supergiant
|
Rs 12.5 crore
|
2017
|
Rising Pune Supergiant
|
Rs 12.5 crore
|
2018
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Rs 15 crore
|
2019
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Rs 15 crore
|
2020
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Rs 15 crore
|
2021
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Rs 15 crore
|
2022
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Rs 12 crore
|
2023
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Rs 12 crore
|
2024
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Rs 12 crore
|
2025
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Rs 4 crore
|
2026
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Rs 4 crore
|
Total IPL Salary (2008–2026)
|
19 Seasons
|
Rs 200.72 crore
How MS Dhoni's IPL Salary Changed Over 19 Seasons
Here is the detail about MS Dhoni's IPL salary changing over 19 seasons given below in details:
2008–2013: From Rs 6.03 Crore Beginning
Dhoni entered the IPL with a lot of expectations after leading India to the inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2007. Chennai Super Kings made him their biggest signing at the first IPL auction, paying Rs 6.03 crore.
He started with a salary of Rs 6.03 crore in 2008, which increased to Rs 7.32 crore in 2009. His contract value changed to Rs 6.88 crore in 2010 before rising again in the following seasons.
By 2013, his salary had reached Rs 9.57 crore.
These were also important years for Chennai Super Kings. Under Dhoni's captaincy, the franchise won its first two IPL trophies in 2010 and 2011. CSK also reached the final in 2012 and 2013.
2014–2017: Four Seasons at Rs 12.5 Crore
Dhoni's salary increased to Rs 12.5 crore in 2014. He received the same amount in 2015, when he was still leading Chennai Super Kings.
However, things changed after the suspension of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals for two IPL seasons.
During 2016 and 2017, Dhoni played for Rising Pune Supergiant. The franchise retained him at Rs 12.5 crore for both seasons.
Although he was away from Chennai, his association with the IPL continued. Rising Pune Supergiant also reached the 2017 final under Steve Smith's captaincy.
2018–2021: His Highest IPL Salary of Rs 15 Crore
Dhoni returned to Chennai Super Kings in 2018 after the franchise completed its suspension.
CSK retained him for Rs 15 crore ahead of the season. This became the highest annual IPL contract value of his career.
He continued to receive Rs 15 crore in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
This period also brought more success for Chennai Super Kings. The team won the IPL trophy in 2018 and 2021, adding to its earlier titles.
For four consecutive seasons, Dhoni earned Rs 15 crore each year, taking his reported earnings during this period to Rs 60 crore.
2022–2024: Salary Reduced to Rs 12 Crore
Ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auction, Chennai Super Kings retained Dhoni for Rs 12 crore.
His salary was lower than the Rs 15 crore he had received in the previous four seasons. However, he continued to be an important part of the CSK squad.
He received Rs 12 crore in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
The 2023 season was particularly special for Dhoni and Chennai fans. CSK defeated Gujarat Titans in the final to win their fifth IPL title, bringing Dhoni level with Rohit Sharma's record of five IPL titles as captain at that time.
2025–2026: The Final Two Contracts at Rs 4 Crore
Dhoni's IPL salary saw another major change ahead of the 2025 season.
The BCCI brought back the provision allowing certain Indian players who had retired from international cricket at least five years earlier to be classified as uncapped players for retention purposes.
Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, became eligible under this rule.
Chennai Super Kings retained him for Rs 4 crore ahead of the 2025 season. He received the same contract value for 2026.
However, a calf injury kept Dhoni out of the entire 2026 IPL season. Although he did not play a match that year, his reported Rs 4 crore contract is included in the calculation of his total IPL earnings.
MS Dhoni's IPL Retirement: A New Role with Chennai Super Kings
On November 17, 2026, Chennai Super Kings announced that Dhoni would become the team's mentor from the 2027 IPL season.
The announcement brought an end to his playing career in the tournament, which had started in 2008.
Dhoni leaves behind five IPL trophies as CSK captain and a long record of performances for the franchise. He was also part of the Rising Pune Supergiant team for two seasons during CSK's suspension.
Although he will no longer take the field as a player, his experience and understanding of the game will remain available to the Chennai team in his new role.
MS Dhoni's IPL Career: Important Stats
|
Category
|
Record
|
IPL Debut
|
2008
|
First IPL Team
|
Chennai Super Kings
|
Other IPL Team
|
Rising Pune Supergiant
|
First IPL Salary
|
Rs 6.03 crore
|
Highest Annual Salary
|
Rs 15 crore
|
Highest Salary Period
|
2018–2021
|
Total Contracted Seasons
|
19
|
Seasons in Which He Played
|
18
|
Reported Total IPL Earnings
|
Around Rs 200.72 crore
|
IPL Titles as CSK Captain
|
5
|
Last IPL Season Played
|
2025
|
IPL Retirement Announcement
|
November 17, 2026
|
New Role
Dhoni's IPL journey was about much more than the money he earned. He started as the most expensive player in the first IPL auction and went on to become the face of Chennai Super Kings.
From his first Rs 6.03 crore contract to reported earnings of nearly Rs 201 crore, his salary reflects the long career he built in the league. Five IPL titles, two seasons with another franchise and nearly two decades of association with CSK made his journey one of the most memorable in IPL history.
His playing career has ended, but his connection with Chennai Super Kings will continue in a different role from 2027.
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Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.