The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has prescribed the minimum qualifying marks for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2026. According to the official examination prospectus, candidates belonging to the General or Unreserved category must score at least 60% marks to qualify for the examination. Candidates from SC, ST, OBC and Physically Handicapped (PHH) categories are eligible for a relaxation of 5 percentage points in the minimum qualifying marks. The HP TET examination carries a total of 150 marks. Therefore, General category candidates need to score 90 marks, whereas candidates belonging to the reserved categories mentioned above need to secure 82 marks to qualify. It is important to understand that these are the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by HPBOSE, not a separate recruitment merit-list cutoff. Candidates must meet the prescribed qualifying criteria to obtain the TET eligibility certificate.

HP TET 2026 Cut Off: Category-Wise Marks Candidates can check the category-wise qualifying marks and percentage in the table below. Category Qualifying Percentage Minimum Marks (Out of 150) General/Unreserved 60% 90 SC 55% 82 ST 55% 82 OBC 55% 82 PHH 55% 82 How Many Marks Are Required to Qualify for HP TET 2026? Candidates must score the minimum marks prescribed for their respective categories. The examination consists of 150 multiple-choice questions, with each question carrying one mark. For example, a General category candidate must obtain at least 90 correct answers to meet the qualifying requirement. Similarly, candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC and PHH categories must secure at least 82 marks. The board provides a relaxation of up to 5 percentage points for the specified categories. This means reserved-category candidates have a lower minimum qualifying requirement than General category candidates.

HP TET 2026 Exam Pattern The HP TET examination is conducted in offline mode. Candidates have to answer multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on an OMR sheet. The examination pattern is the same in terms of total questions, marks and duration. Particulars Details Exam Name Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Conducting Body HPBOSE Total Questions 150 Total Marks 150 Marks per Question 1 mark Question Type Multiple-Choice Questions Exam Duration 150 minutes (2 hours 30 minutes) Negative Marking No Qualifying Marks (General) 90 Qualifying Marks (Reserved Categories) 82 There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. This means candidates will not lose marks for choosing a wrong answer. Is HP TET Cut Off Different for Each Subject? No. HPBOSE has prescribed the same minimum qualifying percentage for the different HP TET teaching categories. The minimum requirement is 60% for Unreserved candidates and 55% for the specified reserved categories.