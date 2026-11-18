HP TET Cut Off 2026: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks for General, SC, ST and OBC
Check HP TET Cut Off 2026 for General, SC, ST, OBC and PHH categories. Know the minimum qualifying marks out of 150, passing percentage, exam pattern and certificate validity.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has prescribed the minimum qualifying marks for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) 2026. According to the official examination prospectus, candidates belonging to the General or Unreserved category must score at least 60% marks to qualify for the examination. Candidates from SC, ST, OBC and Physically Handicapped (PHH) categories are eligible for a relaxation of 5 percentage points in the minimum qualifying marks.
The HP TET examination carries a total of 150 marks. Therefore, General category candidates need to score 90 marks, whereas candidates belonging to the reserved categories mentioned above need to secure 82 marks to qualify.
It is important to understand that these are the minimum qualifying marks prescribed by HPBOSE, not a separate recruitment merit-list cutoff. Candidates must meet the prescribed qualifying criteria to obtain the TET eligibility certificate.
HP TET 2026 Cut Off: Category-Wise Marks
Candidates can check the category-wise qualifying marks and percentage in the table below.
|Category
|Qualifying Percentage
|Minimum Marks (Out of 150)
|General/Unreserved
|60%
|90
|SC
|55%
|82
|ST
|55%
|82
|OBC
|55%
|82
|PHH
|55%
|82
How Many Marks Are Required to Qualify for HP TET 2026?
Candidates must score the minimum marks prescribed for their respective categories. The examination consists of 150 multiple-choice questions, with each question carrying one mark.
For example, a General category candidate must obtain at least 90 correct answers to meet the qualifying requirement. Similarly, candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC and PHH categories must secure at least 82 marks.
The board provides a relaxation of up to 5 percentage points for the specified categories. This means reserved-category candidates have a lower minimum qualifying requirement than General category candidates.
HP TET 2026 Exam Pattern
The HP TET examination is conducted in offline mode. Candidates have to answer multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on an OMR sheet. The examination pattern is the same in terms of total questions, marks and duration.
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Name
|Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test
|Conducting Body
|HPBOSE
|Total Questions
|150
|Total Marks
|150
|Marks per Question
|1 mark
|Question Type
|Multiple-Choice Questions
|Exam Duration
|150 minutes (2 hours 30 minutes)
|Negative Marking
|No
|Qualifying Marks (General)
|90
|Qualifying Marks (Reserved Categories)
|82
There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. This means candidates will not lose marks for choosing a wrong answer.
Is HP TET Cut Off Different for Each Subject?
No. HPBOSE has prescribed the same minimum qualifying percentage for the different HP TET teaching categories. The minimum requirement is 60% for Unreserved candidates and 55% for the specified reserved categories.
The examination covers different teaching categories, including:
- TGT Arts
- TGT Medical
- TGT Non-Medical
- TGT Hindi
- TGT Sanskrit
- Junior Basic Training (JBT)
- Punjabi Language Teacher
- Urdu Language Teacher
- Special Educator TET (Pre-Primary to Class V)
- Special Educator TET (Class VI to Class XII)
Candidates must appear for the examination corresponding to their selected teaching category.
What Happens After Qualifying for HP TET 2026?
Candidates who secure the prescribed minimum marks qualify for the HP TET examination and become eligible to receive the TET certificate, subject to verification of their eligibility.
According to the HPBOSE prospectus, the HP TET qualifying certificate is valid for a lifetime. There is also no restriction on the number of attempts. Candidates who have already qualified can appear again to improve their scores.
However, qualifying for HP TET does not guarantee a teaching job. Candidates must separately fulfil the educational qualifications, age requirements and other conditions prescribed by the recruiting authority for the respective teaching post.
HP TET 2026 Official Website
Candidates can visit the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education's official website to check the examination prospectus, admit card, answer key and result updates.
Official website: HPBOSE official website (https://www.hpbose.org)
Also check:
HP TET Admit Card 2026 at hpbose.org: Download Teacher Eligibility Test Hall ticket PDF Direct Link soon
HP TET Question Paper 2026 PDF: Download Subject And Set Wise PDF Here
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.