When does Leonid Meteor Shower 2026 peak tonight? Alarm set for 3:00 AM jacket zipped up against the November chill, eyes fixed on a patch of suburban sky and nothing happens for twenty straight minutes.

That is the quiet frustration many stargazers face during the Leonid meteor shower 2026 celestial event which hits its annual peak overnight between November 17 and 18.

This meteor shower is quite hyped for being dramatic fireball storms. But the reality overhead is far more subtle. If you know when the Moon steps out of the way though tonight still offers a sharp celestial show.

Let’s find ou more about exactly when the Leonid Meteor Shower peaks tonight and how can you view it for the first time hereon.

When does 2026 Leonid Meteor Shower Peak in Your Time Zone Tonight?

The Leonids remain active from November 6 through November 30 as per the International Meteor Organization (IMO). The mathematical maximum occurring at 23:45 UTC on November 17.