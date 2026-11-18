The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Mathematics examination 2027 will include case study-based questions to assess student's understanding and application of mathematical concepts. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2027 should practise these questions regularly to improve their problem-solving skills and become familiar with competency-based assessment. To help students prepare, a CBSE Class 12 Maths Case Study Question Bank 2026-27 has been compiled, covering important chapters from the prescribed Mathematics syllabus. The question bank includes chapter-wise case study questions, numerical problems and detailed answers to help students understand how mathematical concepts are applied in real-life situations. In addition to the chapter-wise questions, extra case studies with answers are also provided for additional practice. Students can use these extra questions to strengthen their preparation, revise important formulas and practise different types of application-based problems before the pre-board and final board examinations.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2026-27 CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Pattern 2026-27 According to the CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Sample Question Paper 2026-27, the theory paper carries 80 marks and is divided into five sections. Section E includes three case study-based questions carrying four marks each, making a total of 12 marks. Section Question Numbers Question Type Marks A 1-20 MCQs and Assertion-Reason 20 B 21-25 Very Short Answer 10 C 26-31 Short Answer 18 D 32-35 Long Answer 20 E 36-38 Case Study-Based Questions 12 Total 38 Questions 80 Students should note that case study questions are generally based on real-life situations and require the application of mathematical concepts, formulas and logical reasoning.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Case Study Questions with Answers 2026-27, Download PDF CASE STUDY 1: Relation and Function A general election of Lok Sabha is a gigantic exercise. About 911 million people were eligible to vote and voter turnout was about 67%, the highest ever 4. The above defined relation R is __________ a. Symmetric and transitive but not reflexive b. Universal relation c. Equivalence relation d. Reflexive but not symmetric and transitive 5. Mr. Shyam exercised his voting right in General Election - 2019, then Mr. Shyam is related to which of the following? a. All those eligible voters who cast their votes b. Family members of Mr.Shyam c. All citizens of India d. Eligible voters of India ANSWERS 1. (d) (X,Y) ∉R 2. (a) both (X,W) and (W,X) ∈ R 3. (a) (F1,F2 ) ∈R, (F2,F3) ∈ R and (F1,F3) ∈ R 4. (c) Equivalence relation 5. (a) All those eligible voters who cast their votes

CASE STUDY: MATRICES A manufacturer produces three stationery products Pencil, Eraser and Sharpener which he sells in two markets. Annual sales are indicated below If the unit Sale price of Pencil, Eraser and Sharpener are Rs. 2.50, Rs. 1.50 and Rs. 1.00 respectively, and unit cost of the above three commodities are Rs. 2.00, Rs. 1.00 and Rs. 0.50 respectively, then, Based on the above information answer the following: 1. Total revenue of market A a. Rs. 64,000 b. Rs. 60,400 c. Rs. 46,000 d. Rs. 40600 2. Total revenue of market B a. Rs. 35,000 b. Rs. 53,000 c. Rs. 50,300 d. Rs. 30,500 3. Cost incurred in market A a. Rs. 13,000 b. Rs.30,100 c. Rs. 10,300 d. Rs. 31,000 4. Profit in market A and B respectively are a. (Rs. 15,000, Rs. 17,000) b. (Rs. 17,000, Rs. 15,000) c. (Rs. 51,000, Rs. 71,000) d. ( Rs. 10,000, Rs. 20,000)

5. Gross profit in both market a. Rs.23,000 b. Rs. 20,300 c. Rs. 32,000 d. Rs. 30,200 ANSWERS 1. Rs. 46,000 2. Rs. 53,000 3. RS.31,000 4. (Rs.15, 000, Rs.17, 000) 5. Rs. 32,000 To download the complete CBSE Class 12 Maths Case Study Based Question Bank, click the link below CBSE Class 12 Maths Case Study Based Question Bank CBSE Class 12 Maths Case Study Questions with Answers 2026-27 Here are TWO sample case study-based questions covering important topics from the Class 12 Mathematics syllabus. These questions are designed for practice and include step-by-step answers. Case Study 1: Applications of Derivatives A school wants to construct a rectangular garden with a perimeter of 40 metres. The school administration wants to maximise the area of the garden using the available space. Let the length of the garden be x metres and its breadth be y metres. Since the perimeter is 40 metres:

2(x+y)=40 Therefore, y=20-x The area of the rectangular garden is: A=x(20-x)=20x-x² Based on the above information, answer the following questions. Q1. What is the area function of the rectangular garden? A. 20x+x² B. 20x-x² C. x²-20x D. 40x-x² Answer: B. 20x-x² Q2. Find the first derivative of the area function. A. 20+2x B. 20-2x C. 2x-20 D. 20-x Answer: B. 20-2x Q3. What should be the dimensions of the garden to obtain the maximum area? A. 12 m × 8 m

B. 15 m × 5 m

C. 10 m × 10 m

D. 20 m × 5 m Answer: C. 10 m × 10 m Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Maths Previous Year Question Papers Case Study 2: Probability A box contains 10 balls, out of which 5 are red, 3 are blue and 2 are green. A student randomly picks two balls from the box one after another without replacement. Based on the above information, answer the following questions.

Q1. What is the probability of selecting a red ball on the first attempt? A. 1/2 B. 1/3 C. 2/5 D. 3/5 Answer: A. 1/2 Q2. What is the probability of selecting two red balls consecutively without replacement? A. 1/5 B. 2/9 C. 1/3 D. 1/4 Answer: B. 2/9 Q3. What is the probability of selecting exactly one red ball in two attempts? A. 1/3 B. 2/9 C. 5/9 D. 4/9 Answer: C. 5/9 Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: Applied Mathematics CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: Mathematics Preparation Tips for CBSE Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2027 Practise chapter-wise questions: Solve case studies from all major units, particularly Calculus, Algebra, Probability and Linear Programming.

Understand the application of formulas: Focus on how mathematical concepts are used in practical situations instead of memorising formulas alone.

Show complete calculations: Write every step clearly, including the formula, substitution and final answer.

Revise NCERT examples: Practise NCERT exercises and examples to strengthen conceptual understanding.

Attempt additional case studies: Solve the extra case studies provided with this question bank to gain confidence in competency-based questions.

Follow the latest sample paper: Understand the question format and marking scheme prescribed by CBSE for 2026-27.