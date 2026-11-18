WBSEDCL Score Card 2026: WBSEDCL Score Card 2026 has been released for the Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Manager posts on November 17, 2026. The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited conducted the Computer-Based Test (CBT) on January 27, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their CBT marks online. The final answer key has also been released along with the score card. The download link is active from November 17 to November 23, 2026, so candidates have only a few days to access it. To view the score card, candidates must log in to the official portal using their credentials. In this article, we have shared the direct link, steps to download, and other important details.

WBSEDCL Score Card 2026 Highlights

The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has released the score card and final answer key for the JE and Assistant Manager CBT. The key details of the announcement are given in the table below.