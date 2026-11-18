WBSEDCL Score Card 2026 OUT: Download JE and Assistant Manager CBT Marks PDF at wbsedcl.in
WBSEDCL Score Card 2026: WBSEDCL Score Card 2026 has been released for the Junior Engineer and Assistant Manager Computer-Based Test conducted on January 27, 2026. Candidates can download their CBT marks and final answer key through the online application portal from November 17 to November 23, 2026.
Key Points
- WBSEDCL JE & Assistant Manager Score Card 2026 released on November 17, 2026.
- Download link active from November 17 to November 23, 2026, for score cards.
- Score cards are for the CBT conducted on January 27, 2026.
WBSEDCL Score Card 2026: WBSEDCL Score Card 2026 has been released for the Junior Engineer (JE) and Assistant Manager posts on November 17, 2026. The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited conducted the Computer-Based Test (CBT) on January 27, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their CBT marks online. The final answer key has also been released along with the score card. The download link is active from November 17 to November 23, 2026, so candidates have only a few days to access it. To view the score card, candidates must log in to the official portal using their credentials. In this article, we have shared the direct link, steps to download, and other important details.
WBSEDCL Score Card 2026 Highlights
The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has released the score card and final answer key for the JE and Assistant Manager CBT. The key details of the announcement are given in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organization
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West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL)
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Posts Covered
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Assistant Manager (HR&A), Assistant Manager (F&A), and Junior Engineer (Electrical) Grade-II
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Exam Name
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WBSEDCL Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2026
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CBT Exam Date
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27 January 2026 (Tuesday)
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Score Card Release Date
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17 November 2026 (from 11:00 AM)
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Download Window
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17 November 2026 (11:00 AM) to 23 November 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Login Credentials Required
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User ID and Password (as generated during application)
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Official Website
WBSEDCL Score Card 2026 Download PDF
The WBSEDCL JE and Assistant Manager score card and final answer key has been released on November 17, 2026, on the company website. Candidates can now download the Score card PDF using the link below. To view individual marks, candidates must use their login credentials.
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WB JE and Assistant Manager Score Card 2026 Link
Steps to Download WBSEDCL Score Card 2026
Candidates who appeared in the JE and Assistant Manager CBT can follow the simple steps given below to download their score card and final answer key. Keep your application login details ready before starting.
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Visit the official WBSEDCL application portal at portal.wbsedcl.in.
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Click on the score card login link given on the home page.
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Enter your login credentials, such as user ID and password, used during the application process.
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Click on the Login button to open your candidate dashboard.
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Select the link for the JE or Assistant Manager CBT score card, as per the post you applied for.
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Your CBT marks and the final answer key will be displayed on the screen.
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Download the score card and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates should download the score card before November 23, 2026, as the link will not be available after this date.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com