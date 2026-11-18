Punjab ETT Result 2026: Final Answer Key and Entrance Exam Result Expected Today, Check Latest Updates
The Punjab ETT Result 2026 is expected to be announced today, November 18 along with the final answer key. Candidates who appeared for the Punjab DElEd Entrance Examination can check their results and merit list through the official admission portal punjabdeledadmission.gndu.ac.in.
The Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, is expected to release the final answer key and result for the Punjab Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) entrance examination 2026 today, November 18. The result will be followed by the release of the merit list for candidates seeking admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) programme.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to check their results through the official admission website, punjabdeledadmission.gndu.ac.in, once the links are activated. The Punjab ETT entrance examination was conducted on November 15, 2026.
GNDU conducts the entrance examination on behalf of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab. The admission process is for the 2026–28 academic session.
Punjab ETT Result 2026: Minimum Marks Required
Candidates appearing for the D.El.Ed. entrance examination are required to secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks (75 marks) to qualify under the General category. For reserved categories, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), the minimum qualifying requirement is 45 per cent (67.5 marks).
Steps to Download Punjab ETT Result and Merit List
1. Visit the official website, punjabdeledadmission.gndu.ac.in.
2. Look for the Punjab ETT entrance examination result or merit list link.
3. Click on the relevant link and enter the required login credentials, if prompted.
4. The result will appear on the screen.
5. Download the result or merit list PDF and save it for future reference.
Details Mentioned on the Punjab ETT Result
Candidates should check the details mentioned on their result carefully. The scorecard or result document will include the following details:
- Candidate’s name
- Roll number or registration number
- Marks obtained in the entrance examination
- Qualifying status
- Category, wherever applicable
- Other examination-related details
Candidates should contact the university through the official helpdesk if they notice any discrepancy in their result.
What After Punjab ETT Result 2026? All About Counselling
After the declaration of the entrance examination result, GNDU and SCERT Punjab will proceed with the admission process for the 2026–28 D.El.Ed. session. The merit list will be used to determine candidates’ position for admission.
Candidates shortlisted for admission will have to follow the counselling and seat-allotment instructions issued by the authorities. They should keep their educational certificates, category certificates (where applicable), identity proof and other required documents ready for verification.
The counselling schedule, registration process, choice-filling details, seat allotment dates and reporting instructions will be announced through the official admission portal. Candidates should follow the dates mentioned in the official schedule and check the portal regularly for further updates.
Official contact details for candidates:
In case the official website does not work, candidates are advised to contact the respective authorites through the following contact details provided:
- General enquiries: +91-183-282-3561
- Technical support: +91-183-282-3182
- Email: PunjabDelEdAdmissions@gndu.ac.in
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.