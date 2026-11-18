The Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, is expected to release the final answer key and result for the Punjab Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) entrance examination 2026 today, November 18. The result will be followed by the release of the merit list for candidates seeking admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) programme. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to check their results through the official admission website, punjabdeledadmission.gndu.ac.in⁠, once the links are activated. The Punjab ETT entrance examination was conducted on November 15, 2026. GNDU conducts the entrance examination on behalf of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab. The admission process is for the 2026–28 academic session.

Punjab ETT Result 2026: Minimum Marks Required Candidates appearing for the D.El.Ed. entrance examination are required to secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks (75 marks) to qualify under the General category. For reserved categories, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), the minimum qualifying requirement is 45 per cent (67.5 marks). Steps to Download Punjab ETT Result and Merit List 1. Visit the official website, punjabdeledadmission.gndu.ac.in⁠. 2. Look for the Punjab ETT entrance examination result or merit list link. 3. Click on the relevant link and enter the required login credentials, if prompted. 4. The result will appear on the screen. 5. Download the result or merit list PDF and save it for future reference.

Details Mentioned on the Punjab ETT Result Candidates should check the details mentioned on their result carefully. The scorecard or result document will include the following details: Candidate’s name

Roll number or registration number

Marks obtained in the entrance examination

Qualifying status

Category, wherever applicable

Other examination-related details Candidates should contact the university through the official helpdesk if they notice any discrepancy in their result. What After Punjab ETT Result 2026? All About Counselling After the declaration of the entrance examination result, GNDU and SCERT Punjab will proceed with the admission process for the 2026–28 D.El.Ed. session. The merit list will be used to determine candidates’ position for admission. Candidates shortlisted for admission will have to follow the counselling and seat-allotment instructions issued by the authorities. They should keep their educational certificates, category certificates (where applicable), identity proof and other required documents ready for verification.