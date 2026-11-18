Understanding the relationship between XAT scores and percentiles can help MBA aspirants set a clear preparation target. Candidates preparing for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 often want to know how many marks they need to secure a 99, 95 or 90 percentile. This estimate can also help them understand which management institutes they may be able to target based on their expected performance. The XAT percentile does not represent the percentage of questions answered correctly. Instead, it indicates a candidate's relative performance compared with other test-takers. For example, a 99 percentile means that the candidate has performed better than approximately 99% of the candidates. Based on the expected score ranges provided, candidates may need around 39-44 marks to target the 99+ percentile in XAT 2027. However, the actual score required can change depending on the examination's difficulty level and the overall performance of candidates.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the expected XAT 2027 overall and sectional score vs percentile. Click here to check IIM Call Predictor 2026-27: MBA Profilizer XAT 2027 Expected Overall Score vs Percentile The overall score gives candidates an idea of the total marks they may need to achieve a particular percentile. The following table presents the expected score ranges and the management colleges associated with each percentile bracket. Expected Percentile Expected Raw Score Top Colleges in This Range 99+ percentile 39-44 marks XLRI Jamshedpur (BM and HRM) 95 percentile 35-37 marks SPJIMR, XIMB, IMT Ghaziabad 90 percentile 30-34 marks MICA, GIM Goa, TAPMI 80–85 percentile 24-27 marks FORE, K J Somaiya, IRMA 75 percentile 20-21 marks BIMTECH, Welingkar, XIME According to these estimates, candidates targeting XLRI Jamshedpur's Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) programmes should aim for a score of around 39-44 marks to reach the 99+ percentile range.

For candidates targeting a 95 percentile, the expected score is approximately 35-37 marks. This range may help them consider institutes such as SPJIMR, XIMB and IMT Ghaziabad. Similarly, candidates aiming for the 90 percentile may need around 30-34 marks. Those targeting the 80-85 percentile range can aim for 24-27 marks, while a score of approximately 20-21 marks may correspond to the 75 percentile range. These college names indicate possible targets based on the previous year trends. They do not represent guaranteed admission cutoffs or admission offers. Also check: XAT Cut Off 2027 Overall and Sectional Percentile (Expected), Previous Year Trends and College-Wise Cut Off XAT 2027 Sectional Score vs Percentile XAT evaluates candidates across different sections, including Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, and Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation. Therefore, candidates should not focus only on their overall score. They should also prepare for each section separately.

1. VALR Score vs Percentile 2027 The Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR) section assesses a candidate's understanding of language, reading and logical reasoning. It carries 26 marks, based on the previous year trends. Expected Percentile Expected VALR Score (Out of 26) 99 percentile 16-17 marks 95 percentile 13-14 marks 90 percentile 11-12 marks 75 percentile 7-8 marks Candidates targeting the 99 percentile should aim for approximately 16-17 marks in VALR. Those aiming for the 90 percentile may need around 11-12 marks. These estimates can help candidates decide how much attention to give to reading comprehension, verbal ability and logical reasoning during preparation. 2. Decision Making Score vs Percentile 2027 Decision Making (DM) is an important section of XAT. It tests how candidates analyse situations, understand problems and select suitable solutions. The section carries 21 marks.

Expected Percentile Expected DM Score (Out of 21) 99 percentile 14-15 marks 95 percentile 12-13 marks 90 percentile 11-12 marks 75 percentile 9-10 marks The expected score for the 99 percentile is 14-15 marks. Candidates targeting the 90 percentile may aim for 11-12 marks. Since this section involves evaluating different situations, candidates should practise decision-based questions and focus on understanding the reasoning behind each answer. 3. QADI Score vs Percentile 2027 The Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation (QADI) section checks mathematical understanding, calculation skills and the ability to interpret data. It carries 28 marks. Expected Percentile Expected QADI Score (Out of 28) 99 percentile 16-17 marks 95 percentile 13-15 marks 90 percentile 11-12 marks 75 percentile 8-9 marks

Candidates targeting the 99 percentile should aim for around 16-17 marks in QADI. For the 95 percentile, the expected score is 13-15 marks. Practising quantitative questions and data interpretation sets can help candidates improve their performance in this section. XAT Previous Year Score vs Percentile: 2026 and 2025 Trends Previous examination trends can help candidates understand the relationship between raw scores and percentiles. The following figures provide the approximate score ranges tracked for XAT 2026 and 2025. Percentile Achieved Approximate Raw Score Required 99 percentile 36-40 marks 95 percentile Around 35 marks 90 percentile 25-26 marks 85 percentile 21-22 marks 75 percentile 18-19 marks The previous-year figures suggest that a score of around 36-40 marks was associated with the 99 percentile range. For the 90 percentile, approximately 25-26 marks were required. The score difference between percentile brackets also highlights why candidates should aim for a higher overall score rather than preparing only to meet the minimum target.