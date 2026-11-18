Jaipur Foundation Day 2026: Pink City Celebrates Its 299th Foundation Day on November 18
Jaipur Foundation Day 2026 is celebrated on November 18. Know why the Pink City celebrates its 299th Foundation Day, who founded Jaipur and interesting facts about the city.
Jaipur Foundation Day 2026: Jaipur, which is popularly known as Pink City of India, is celebrating its 299th Foundation Day on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. This Day is marked with the Jaipur Foundation Day by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II on November 18, 1727.
Jaipur is known for its beautiful palaces, forts, colourful markers, and rich & cultural history. Every year, on 18 February, this city celebrates its foundation year, and reminds its royal past, culture and architectural beauty.
As Jaipur completes 299 years, the celebration also brings attention to the history of how this planned city came into existence.
On Jaipur Foundation Day, we celebrate 299 years of craft, culture and traditions—and the people who keep them alive. At #JaipurAirport, we’re proud to be the first welcome to a city with so much to share. #JaipurFoundationDay https://t.co/9R2LnbvbkU— Jaipur International Airport (@Jaipur_Airport) November 18, 2026
Why Is Jaipur Foundation Day Celebrated on November 18?
Source: adobe
Jaipur Foundation Day is celebrated every year on November 18 because Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II founded the city on this date in 1727.
Before Jaipur was established, Amber (Amer) was the capital of the Kachwaha Rajput rulers. However, with the growing population and increasing need for water and space, Sawai Jai Singh II decided to build a new city.
He selected a site in the plains near the Aravalli hills and started developing a new capital. The city was named Jaipur after its founder, Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II.
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Interesting Fact: Jaipur is often counted among India's earliest planned cities. Its original design was based on a well-organised layout, with wide roads, markets and residential areas.
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Who Founded Jaipur?
Jaipur was founded by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, the ruler of Amber, on November 18, 1727. He was not only a king but also had a deep interest in science, mathematics and astronomy.
He wanted to build a city that could support trade, business and the growing population. For this purpose, he took help from Vidyadhar Bhattacharya, an architect and scholar, who played an important role in planning Jaipur.
The city was designed with organised streets and market areas, making it different from many other cities of that time.
Why Is Jaipur Known as the Pink City?
Jaipur is known as the Pink City because many buildings in its old city area have a pink colour.
In 1876, Maharaja Sawai Ram Singh II ordered the city to be painted pink to welcome the Prince of Wales, Albert Edward, during his visit to India. Pink was seen as a colour of welcome and hospitality.
Since then, Jaipur has been popularly known as the Pink City.
What Makes Jaipur Special?
Jaipur is famous for its royal history, forts, palaces, traditional markets and beautiful buildings. Some of its most popular places include:
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Hawa Mahal: Also called the Palace of Winds, it is famous for its unique windows.
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Amber Fort: A beautiful fort known for its Rajput architecture.
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City Palace: A royal complex that reflects Jaipur's history.
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Jantar Mantar: An astronomical observatory built by Sawai Jai Singh II.
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Nahargarh Fort: A historic fort that offers beautiful views of Jaipur.
Another important achievement is that Jaipur's Walled City was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2019 because of its special city planning and architecture.
Interesting Facts About Jaipur
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Facts
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Details
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Foundation Day
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November 18
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Foundation Year
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1727
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299th Foundation Day
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November 18, 2026
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Founder
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Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II
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First Capital
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Amber (Amer)
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Architect
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Vidyadhar Bhattacharya
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Popular Name
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Pink City
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State
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Rajasthan
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UNESCO Status
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World Heritage City (2019)
Conclusion
Jaipur's 299th Foundation Day is a special occasion to remember the history and vision of Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II. From its planned streets and royal palaces to its colourful markets and rich traditions, Jaipur has kept its special place in India's history.
As the Pink City celebrates 299 years on November 18, 2026, it also begins its journey towards completing 300 years in 2027.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.