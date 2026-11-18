Jaipur Foundation Day 2026: Jaipur, which is popularly known as Pink City of India, is celebrating its 299th Foundation Day on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. This Day is marked with the Jaipur Foundation Day by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II on November 18, 1727. Jaipur is known for its beautiful palaces, forts, colourful markers, and rich & cultural history. Every year, on 18 February, this city celebrates its foundation year, and reminds its royal past, culture and architectural beauty. As Jaipur completes 299 years, the celebration also brings attention to the history of how this planned city came into existence. On Jaipur Foundation Day, we celebrate 299 years of craft, culture and traditions—and the people who keep them alive. At #JaipurAirport, we’re proud to be the first welcome to a city with so much to share. #JaipurFoundationDay https://t.co/9R2LnbvbkU — Jaipur International Airport (@Jaipur_Airport) November 18, 2026

Why Is Jaipur Foundation Day Celebrated on November 18? Source: adobe Jaipur Foundation Day is celebrated every year on November 18 because Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II founded the city on this date in 1727. Before Jaipur was established, Amber (Amer) was the capital of the Kachwaha Rajput rulers. However, with the growing population and increasing need for water and space, Sawai Jai Singh II decided to build a new city. He selected a site in the plains near the Aravalli hills and started developing a new capital. The city was named Jaipur after its founder, Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II. Interesting Fact: Jaipur is often counted among India's earliest planned cities. Its original design was based on a well-organised layout, with wide roads, markets and residential areas. Also Read | Which Indian City Has Made National Geographic’s Best of the World List? Check Top 10 Destinations

Who Founded Jaipur? Jaipur was founded by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, the ruler of Amber, on November 18, 1727. He was not only a king but also had a deep interest in science, mathematics and astronomy. He wanted to build a city that could support trade, business and the growing population. For this purpose, he took help from Vidyadhar Bhattacharya, an architect and scholar, who played an important role in planning Jaipur. The city was designed with organised streets and market areas, making it different from many other cities of that time. Why Is Jaipur Known as the Pink City? Jaipur is known as the Pink City because many buildings in its old city area have a pink colour. In 1876, Maharaja Sawai Ram Singh II ordered the city to be painted pink to welcome the Prince of Wales, Albert Edward, during his visit to India. Pink was seen as a colour of welcome and hospitality.

Since then, Jaipur has been popularly known as the Pink City. What Makes Jaipur Special? Jaipur is famous for its royal history, forts, palaces, traditional markets and beautiful buildings. Some of its most popular places include: Hawa Mahal: Also called the Palace of Winds, it is famous for its unique windows.

Amber Fort: A beautiful fort known for its Rajput architecture.

City Palace: A royal complex that reflects Jaipur's history.

Jantar Mantar: An astronomical observatory built by Sawai Jai Singh II.

Nahargarh Fort: A historic fort that offers beautiful views of Jaipur. Another important achievement is that Jaipur's Walled City was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2019 because of its special city planning and architecture. Interesting Facts About Jaipur Facts Details Foundation Day November 18 Foundation Year 1727 299th Foundation Day November 18, 2026 Founder Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II First Capital Amber (Amer) Architect Vidyadhar Bhattacharya Popular Name Pink City State Rajasthan UNESCO Status World Heritage City (2019)