India A vs Nepal 4th Match Group B Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Check Match Date, Time, Squad and Venue
India A vs Nepal Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match is on November 20. Check match time, date, India A squad, Nepal squad, venue and Group B details.
India A vs Nepal 4th Match Group B Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: India A will face Nepal in the fourth match of the DP World Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 tournament. The Group B encounter is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 20, 2026, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
The match will be an important fixture for both teams as they look to strengthen their position in the group stage. India A will aim to put up a strong performance against Nepal, while the Nepal side will look to challenge the Indian team and make an impact in the tournament.
According to the official Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) match centre, the match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (10:00 AM UTC).
Here are the complete match details, including the date, start time, venue and squad information.
India A vs Nepal Match 4: Overview
|
Match Details
|
Information
|
Tournament
|
DP World Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
|
Match
|
India A vs Nepal
|
Match Number
|
4
|
Group
|
Group B
|
Date
|
Friday, November 20, 2026
|
Time
|
3:30 PM IST
|
Venue
|
West End Park International Cricket Stadium
|
City
|
Doha
|
Country
|
Qatar
|
Governing Body
|
Asian Cricket Council (ACC)
India A Squad for Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
The BCCI announced India's original 15-member squad on November 2, 2026. However, an update issued on November 8 confirmed a change in the squad.
Rajat Patidar withdrew from the tournament while managing his existing injuries. The selectors subsequently included Ayush Badoni as his replacement and appointed Rinku Singh as vice-captain. Tilak Varma will continue to lead India A.
According to the official BCCI squad list, India A will feature a 15-member squad for the fourth match of the Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.
Tilak Varma will captain of the team, while the squad includes young batting talents Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
|
No.
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
1
|
Tilak Varma (C)
|
Batter
|
2
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
3
|
Arshad Khan
|
All-rounder
|
4
|
Ayush Badoni
|
All-rounder
|
5
|
Harsh Dubey
|
All-rounder
|
6
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
7
|
Kumar Kushagra (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
8
|
Prabhsimran Singh (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
9
|
Prince Yadav
|
Bowler
|
10
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
11
|
Shahbaz Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
12
|
Suryansh Shedge
|
All-rounder
|
13
|
Tanush Kotian
|
All-rounder
|
14
|
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|
Batter
|
15
|
Vipraj Nigam
|
All-rounder
Nepal Squad for Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
Nepal will be led by experienced leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane. The team features experienced international players such as Kushal Bhurtel and Sompal Kami, alongside several young players.
The following 15 players are listed in the official BCCI squad image shared for this match.
|
No.
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
1
|
Sandeep Lamichhane (C)
|
Bowler
|
2
|
Abhishesh Gautam
|
Player
|
3
|
Arjun Kumal
|
Batter
|
4
|
Basir Ahamad
|
All-rounder
|
5
|
Deepak Dumre (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
6
|
Dev Khanal
|
Batter
|
7
|
Ishan Pandey
|
Batter
|
8
|
Kushal Bhurtel
|
Batter
|
9
|
Lalit Rajbanshi
|
Bowler
|
10
|
Lokesh Bam
|
Batter
|
11
|
Nandan Yadav
|
Bowler
|
12
|
Pawan Sarraf
|
All-rounder
|
13
|
Rashid Khan
|
Bowler
|
14
|
Sompal Kami
|
All-rounder
|
15
|
Sundeep Jora
|
Batter
India A vs Nepal: Match Date and Time
The India A vs Nepal match will be played on November 20, 2026. According to the BCCI match centre, the match will start at 10:00 AM UTC, which is 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time.
The match is scheduled at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
|
Detail
|
Schedule
|
Match date
|
November 20, 2026
|
Day
|
Friday
|
Start time (IST)
|
3:30 PM
|
Start time (UTC)
|
10:00 AM
|
Venue
|
West End Park International Cricket Stadium
|
Location
|
Doha, Qatar
Group B Teams in Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
India A and Nepal are placed in Group B of the tournament, alongside Pakistan A and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The eight participating teams are divided into two groups, with four teams in each group.
|
Group A
|
Group B
|
Bangladesh A
|
India A
|
Sri Lanka A
|
Pakistan A
|
Afghanistan A
|
Nepal
|
Hong Kong, China
|
UAE
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The semi-final matches are scheduled for November 26 and 27, while the tournament final will take place on November 29, 2026.
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
The match will be hosted at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
The stadium is one of the cricket venues in Qatar and will host the India A vs Nepal Group B encounter. Both teams will look to make the most of the playing conditions and secure an important result in the group stage.
India's Remaining Group B Matches
Apart from Nepal, India A will also face Pakistan A and the UAE in the group stage.
|
Date
|
Match
|
Venue
|
November 20, 2026
|
India A vs Nepal
|
West End Park International Cricket Stadium
|
November 22, 2026
|
Pakistan A vs India A
|
West End Park International Cricket Stadium
|
November 24, 2026
|
India A vs UAE
|
University of Doha for Science & Technology
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.