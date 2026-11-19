India A vs Nepal 4th Match Group B Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: India A will face Nepal in the fourth match of the DP World Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 tournament. The Group B encounter is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 20, 2026, at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The match will be an important fixture for both teams as they look to strengthen their position in the group stage. India A will aim to put up a strong performance against Nepal, while the Nepal side will look to challenge the Indian team and make an impact in the tournament. According to the official Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) match centre, the match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (10:00 AM UTC). Here are the complete match details, including the date, start time, venue and squad information.

India A vs Nepal Match 4: Overview Match Details Information Tournament DP World Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Match India A vs Nepal Match Number 4 Group Group B Date Friday, November 20, 2026 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue West End Park International Cricket Stadium City Doha Country Qatar Governing Body Asian Cricket Council (ACC) India A Squad for Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 The BCCI announced India's original 15-member squad on November 2, 2026. However, an update issued on November 8 confirmed a change in the squad. Rajat Patidar withdrew from the tournament while managing his existing injuries. The selectors subsequently included Ayush Badoni as his replacement and appointed Rinku Singh as vice-captain. Tilak Varma will continue to lead India A.

According to the official BCCI squad list, India A will feature a 15-member squad for the fourth match of the Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Tilak Varma will captain of the team, while the squad includes young batting talents Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. No. Player Name Role 1 Tilak Varma (C) Batter 2 Abhishek Sharma Batter 3 Arshad Khan All-rounder 4 Ayush Badoni All-rounder 5 Harsh Dubey All-rounder 6 Harshit Rana Bowler 7 Kumar Kushagra (WK) Wicketkeeper 8 Prabhsimran Singh (WK) Wicketkeeper 9 Prince Yadav Bowler 10 Rinku Singh Batter 11 Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder 12 Suryansh Shedge All-rounder 13 Tanush Kotian All-rounder 14 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Batter 15 Vipraj Nigam All-rounder

Nepal Squad for Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Nepal will be led by experienced leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane. The team features experienced international players such as Kushal Bhurtel and Sompal Kami, alongside several young players. The following 15 players are listed in the official BCCI squad image shared for this match. No. Player Name Role 1 Sandeep Lamichhane (C) Bowler 2 Abhishesh Gautam Player 3 Arjun Kumal Batter 4 Basir Ahamad All-rounder 5 Deepak Dumre (WK) Wicketkeeper 6 Dev Khanal Batter 7 Ishan Pandey Batter 8 Kushal Bhurtel Batter 9 Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler 10 Lokesh Bam Batter 11 Nandan Yadav Bowler 12 Pawan Sarraf All-rounder 13 Rashid Khan Bowler 14 Sompal Kami All-rounder 15 Sundeep Jora Batter

India A vs Nepal: Match Date and Time The India A vs Nepal match will be played on November 20, 2026. According to the BCCI match centre, the match will start at 10:00 AM UTC, which is 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time. The match is scheduled at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Detail Schedule Match date November 20, 2026 Day Friday Start time (IST) 3:30 PM Start time (UTC) 10:00 AM Venue West End Park International Cricket Stadium Location Doha, Qatar Group B Teams in Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 India A and Nepal are placed in Group B of the tournament, alongside Pakistan A and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The eight participating teams are divided into two groups, with four teams in each group. Group A Group B Bangladesh A India A Sri Lanka A Pakistan A Afghanistan A Nepal Hong Kong, China UAE