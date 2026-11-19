India has several unusual lakes, but one lake in Maharashtra is famous for having two distinct types of water within the same water body. Lonar Lake, located in Buldhana district, has a highly alkaline inner water zone and a comparatively neutral outer water zone. The lake is also known as the Pink Lake of India because its water turned pinkish-red in June 2020. Formed by a meteorite impact on the Deccan Plateau, Lonar Lake is a rare geological feature that attracts scientists from across the world. Keep reading in detail.

Which Indian Lake Has Two Different Types of Water?

The answer is onar Lake in Maharashtra. The lake has two distinct water zones with different chemical properties. Its inner section is highly alkaline, while the outer section has comparatively neutral water.