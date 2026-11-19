Is Calculator Allowed in JEE Advanced 2027? IIT Delhi Allows It for First Time, Rules & Guidelines
IIT Delhi has announced a significant change for JEE Advanced 2027, allowing a basic on-screen calculator for the first time. This aims to assist students with lengthy calculations during the computer-based test, though scientific calculators and physical devices remain banned. Check guidelines and details shared below.
Is Calculator Allowed in JEE Advanced 2027? Candidates will be allowed to use an online calculator in the computer-based test, which is going to be introduced in the test for the very first time. The exam conducted by the Institute IIT Delhi has announced the exam will have a basic, non-scientific calculator having a display of 10–12 digits. While the use of a personal or any other physical calculator is not permitted in the test center.
The JEE Advanced 2027 exam which is scheduled on May 23, 2027, requires candidates to appear for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in order to make themselves eligible for the engineering admission. Check complete guidelines and exam details provided below.
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What’s the New Regulation by IIT Delhi?
The new calculator policy introduced by IIT Delhi for JEE Advanced 2027 has allowed students with an inbuilt on-screen calculator. It features a 10 to 12 digit display within the computer screen, which is a first-of-its-kind regulation for the examination.
The calculator can be used only for common calculations and not for scientific calculations like trigonometric or logarithmic calculations. While physical calculators and other gadgets remain completely banned in the examination room.
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Which Calculator Can Be Used in JEE Advanced 2027?
JEE Advanced 2027 candidates can use the in-built simple calculator on the computer-based test screen, which displays up to 10-12 digits. In accordance with IIT Delhi regulation, the calculator is supposed to be used for simple mathematical operations including addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division, but is not supposed to provide scientific features such as trigonometry calculations.
To estimate college options based on your JEE Advanced scores, click on the predictor tool shared below:
JEE Main and Advanced College Predictor
JEE Advanced 2027: Exam Updates and Overview
Candidates preparing for the JEE Advanced 2027 exam must check the latest exam updates and overview to stay prepared.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Institute
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IIT Delhi
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Exam Date
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Sunday, May 23, 2027
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Exam Update
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First-time allowed to use on-screen calculator on the exam. Physical calculators are not allowed.
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Mode
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Computer-Based Test
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JEE Main Qualification
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Must rank among the top 2,50,000 eligible candidates in JEE Main 2027 (B.E./B.Tech)
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Paper Design
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Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be conducted on the same day for subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics
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Number of Attempts
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Maximum 2 attempts in 2 consecutive years
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Age Criteria
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Born on or after October 1, 2002 (5-year relaxation for SC, ST, and PwD: born on or after October 1, 1997)
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Official Website
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jeeadv.ac.in
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Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.