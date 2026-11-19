Is Calculator Allowed in JEE Advanced 2027? Candidates will be allowed to use an online calculator in the computer-based test, which is going to be introduced in the test for the very first time. The exam conducted by the Institute IIT Delhi has announced the exam will have a basic, non-scientific calculator having a display of 10–12 digits. While the use of a personal or any other physical calculator is not permitted in the test center. The JEE Advanced 2027 exam which is scheduled on May 23, 2027, requires candidates to appear for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in order to make themselves eligible for the engineering admission. Check complete guidelines and exam details provided below. Check| IIT Delhi BTech Admission 2027: Check Eligibility Criteria, JEE Advanced Exam Date, Courses, Fees and Admission Process

What’s the New Regulation by IIT Delhi? The new calculator policy introduced by IIT Delhi for JEE Advanced 2027 has allowed students with an inbuilt on-screen calculator. It features a 10 to 12 digit display within the computer screen, which is a first-of-its-kind regulation for the examination. The calculator can be used only for common calculations and not for scientific calculations like trigonometric or logarithmic calculations. While physical calculators and other gadgets remain completely banned in the examination room. Check| IIT Delhi NIRF Ranking 2026: Check Complete 5 year Rank Analysis Here Which Calculator Can Be Used in JEE Advanced 2027? JEE Advanced 2027 candidates can use the in-built simple calculator on the computer-based test screen, which displays up to 10-12 digits. In accordance with IIT Delhi regulation, the calculator is supposed to be used for simple mathematical operations including addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division, but is not supposed to provide scientific features such as trigonometry calculations.