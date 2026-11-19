CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise Paper and Marking Scheme PDF
CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper 2026-27 PDF released. Download subject-wise sample question papers and marking schemes for Maths, Science, Social Science, English and more.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and marking schemes for the academic session 2026-27 to help students prepare for the upcoming board examinations. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027 can download subject-wise sample papers to understand the question paper format, marking distribution, competency-based questions and assessment pattern.
The CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2026-27 are available for major subjects, including Mathematics Basic, Mathematics Standard, Science, Social Science, English, Hindi and other languages and electives. These sample papers provide students with an opportunity to practise different question formats and familiarise themselves with the structure of the board examination.
Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: All Subjects
CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper 2026-27: Subject-Wise Download Links
CBSE has made the Class 10 Sample Question Papers 2026-27 available through its official Academic website. Students can download sample papers and marking schemes for the main subjects and other academic electives offered in Class 10.
To download the Class 10th CBSE Sample paper 2026-27 along with their marking schemes, in PDF format for free: CLICK HERE
CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper 2026-27: What Does the Marking Scheme Include?
The marking scheme released alongside the sample question paper helps students understand the expected answer format, marks distribution and evaluation criteria. It provides a reference for assessing answers and identifying the important points required in different questions.
The CBSE Class 10 marking schemes generally help students understand the following:
- Marks allotted to each question: Students can check the marks assigned to individual questions and sub-questions.
- Expected answer points: The marking scheme outlines the key points or concepts expected in answers.
- Step-wise marking: In subjects such as Mathematics and Science, it helps students understand how marks may be awarded for calculations, reasoning and working steps.
- Answer-writing approach: Students can use the marking scheme to understand how to structure answers according to the requirements of different questions.
Also Check:
|CBSE Class 10 Science Pre-Board Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions
|CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions
Has CBSE Changed the Class 10 Board Exam Pattern for 2026-27?
CBSE's sample question papers are intended to provide a broad template for question-paper design, curriculum coverage and assessment. The board uses these papers to familiarise students with the examination structure and encourage application-based learning.
The 2026-27 sample papers should be used as a reference for understanding the question formats and assessment approach prescribed for individual subjects. Students should check their respective subject papers and marking schemes rather than assume that every subject follows an identical paper structure.
Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2027
Why Should Students Solve CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2026-27?
Solving sample papers before the board examination can help students assess their preparation and understand the actual examination format. Students should attempt the papers under timed conditions to improve their speed and accuracy.
- Understand the exam pattern: Sample papers help students familiarise themselves with the sections, question formats and marks distribution.
- Practise competency-based questions: Students can prepare for application-based, analytical, case-based and other questions included in different subjects.
- Improve time management: Solving a complete paper within the allotted time helps students practise completing the examination efficiently.
- Identify weak areas: Students can assess their performance and revise chapters or concepts that require additional preparation.
- Understand answer evaluation: The marking scheme helps students review their answers and identify the key points required for scoring marks.
Also Check:
|CBSE Class 10 Question Bank: Mathemathics Case Study
|CBSE Class 10 Question Bank: Science Case Study
Also Read: The TOP 50 MCQs for All Subjects of CBSE 10
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.