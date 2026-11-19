The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and marking schemes for the academic session 2026-27 to help students prepare for the upcoming board examinations. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2027 can download subject-wise sample papers to understand the question paper format, marking distribution, competency-based questions and assessment pattern. The CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2026-27 are available for major subjects, including Mathematics Basic, Mathematics Standard, Science, Social Science, English, Hindi and other languages and electives. These sample papers provide students with an opportunity to practise different question formats and familiarise themselves with the structure of the board examination. Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2026-27: All Subjects

CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper 2026-27: What Does the Marking Scheme Include? The marking scheme released alongside the sample question paper helps students understand the expected answer format, marks distribution and evaluation criteria. It provides a reference for assessing answers and identifying the important points required in different questions. The CBSE Class 10 marking schemes generally help students understand the following: Marks allotted to each question: Students can check the marks assigned to individual questions and sub-questions.

Expected answer points: The marking scheme outlines the key points or concepts expected in answers.

Step-wise marking: In subjects such as Mathematics and Science, it helps students understand how marks may be awarded for calculations, reasoning and working steps.

Answer-writing approach: Students can use the marking scheme to understand how to structure answers according to the requirements of different questions.

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Science Pre-Board Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions CBSE Class 10 Social Science Pre-Board Sample Paper 2026-27 with Solutions Has CBSE Changed the Class 10 Board Exam Pattern for 2026-27? CBSE's sample question papers are intended to provide a broad template for question-paper design, curriculum coverage and assessment. The board uses these papers to familiarise students with the examination structure and encourage application-based learning. The 2026-27 sample papers should be used as a reference for understanding the question formats and assessment approach prescribed for individual subjects. Students should check their respective subject papers and marking schemes rather than assume that every subject follows an identical paper structure. Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2027