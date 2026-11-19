The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics exam for the 2026-27 academic session will include competency-based questions designed to assess student’s conceptual understanding, analytical skills and ability to apply mathematical concepts in real-life situations. Case-study-based questions are an important part of this assessment approach and require students to interpret information, analyse data and solve problems using concepts from the prescribed syllabus. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2027 should practise case-study questions from important chapters such as Arithmetic Progressions, Triangles, Coordinate Geometry, Statistics, Probability, Surface Areas and Volumes, and Algebra. A chapter-wise case study question bank can help students prepare for these questions and improve their problem-solving skills before the board examination.

In this article, students can practise sample case-study-based questions for CBSE Class 10 Maths 2026-27, along with answers, chapter-wise topics and details on how to prepare. Also Check: CBSE 10 Maths Syllabus 2026-27 CBSE Class 10 Maths Case Study Question Bank 2026-27: Exam Pattern As per the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Sample Question Paper 2026-27, the theory paper carries 80 marks and is divided into five sections. Section E includes case-study-based questions designed to test the application of mathematical concepts. Section Question type Marks Section A MCQs and Assertion-Reason 20 Section B Very Short Answer 10 Section C Short Answer 18 Section D Long Answer 20 Section E Case Study-Based Questions 12 Total 80 Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Mathematics (Basic) CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Mathematics (Standard)

CBSE Class 10 Maths Case Study Questions with Answers 2026-27, Download PDF CASE STUDY 1. REAL NUMBERS To enhance the reading skills of grade X students, the school nominates you and two of your friends to set up a class library. There are two sections- section A and section B of grade X. There are 32 students in section A and 36 students in section B. 1. What is the minimum number of books you will acquire for the class library, so that they can be distributed equally among students of Section A or Section B? a) 144 b) 128 c) 288 d) 272 2. If the product of two positive integers is equal to the product of their HCF and LCM is true then, the HCF (32 , 36) is a) 2 b) 4 c) 6 d) 8 CASE STUDY 2: POLYNOMIALS The below pictures are a few natural examples of parabolic shape which is represented by a quadratic polynomial. A parabolic arch is an arch in the shape of a parabola. In structures, their curve represents an efficient method of load, and so can be found in bridges and in architecture in a variety of forms.

To download the complete CBSE Class 10 Maths Case Study Based Question Bank, click the link below CBSE Class 10 Maths Case Study Based Question Bank CBSE Class 10 Maths Case Study Questions with Answers 2026-27 Students can practise the following sample case-study questions from important topics in the CBSE Class 10 Maths syllabus. These questions are prepared for practice. Case Study 1: Arithmetic Progressions A school auditorium has seats arranged in rows. The first row has 20 seats, the second row has 24 seats, the third row has 28 seats and the number of seats increases by 4 in each subsequent row. The auditorium has 15 rows. Based on the information, answer the following questions: Q1. What is the common difference of the arithmetic progression? (1 mark) (a) 2 (b) 4 (c) 6 (d) 8 Answer: (b) 4

Q2. How many seats are there in the 10th row? (1 mark) Answer: 56 seats Q3. Calculate the total number of seats in the first 15 rows. (2 marks) Answer: 720 seats Case Study 2: Statistics A teacher recorded the marks obtained by 40 students in a Mathematics test and arranged them in the following frequency distribution. Marks Number of students 0-10 4 10-20 6 20-30 10 30-40 12 40-50 8 Based on the information, answer the following questions: Q1. What is the class mark of the class interval 20–30? (1 mark) Answer: 25 Q2. Which class interval has the highest frequency? (1 mark) Answer: 30-40 Q3. Calculate the mean marks using the assumed mean method. (2 marks) Answer: 27 Class interval Frequency (f) Class mark (x) fx 0-10 4 5 20 10-20 6 15 90 20-30 10 25 250 30-40 12 35 420 40-50 8 45 360 Total 40 1,140