MVPP Cut Off 2026: The Directorate of Education (Science Branch), Delhi Government, has specified the minimum passing marks category-wise for the Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha (MVPP) 2026-27. The examination will be held on 21st November 2026.

The scholarship test is for the Class 9 students. In order to secure the one-time scholarship of Rs 5,000 and be placed in the merit list of top 1000, candidates have to clear the MVPP test by taking two different papers. These are Paper 1 - Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Paper 2 - Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).

Candidates are supposed to secure the minimum marks separately in each of the papers. Clearing either of the paper does not serve any purpose. For candidates belonging to General, OBC, and EWS categories, the minimum mark required in the MAT and SAT papers is 40%. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, and Divyang (PH) categories, the minimum mark required is 32%.