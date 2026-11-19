MVPP Cut Off 2026: Check Category-Wise Minimum Qualifying Marks Here
MVPP Cut Off 2026: The qualifying criteria for the MVPP 2026-27 examination, conducted by the Directorate of Education, Delhi, is that candidates must secure a minimum of 40% (General/OBC/EWS) or 32% (SC/ST/PH) in both Papers I (MAT) and II (SAT) individually. The final selection of candidates for the scholarship (₹5,000 for top 1,000 students) will be made on the basis of merit cut-off marks out of 200 marks.
MVPP Cut Off 2026: The Directorate of Education (Science Branch), Delhi Government, has specified the minimum passing marks category-wise for the Mukhyamantri Vigyan Pratibha Pariksha (MVPP) 2026-27. The examination will be held on 21st November 2026.
The scholarship test is for the Class 9 students. In order to secure the one-time scholarship of Rs 5,000 and be placed in the merit list of top 1000, candidates have to clear the MVPP test by taking two different papers. These are Paper 1 - Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Paper 2 - Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).
Candidates are supposed to secure the minimum marks separately in each of the papers. Clearing either of the paper does not serve any purpose. For candidates belonging to General, OBC, and EWS categories, the minimum mark required in the MAT and SAT papers is 40%. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, and Divyang (PH) categories, the minimum mark required is 32%.
It should be noted that securing the above marks makes the candidates eligible for the merit list. Selection of candidates for getting Rs 5,000 scholarship is made among the top 1000 students based on the aggregate marks and Delhi government quota system.
MVPP 2026: Category-Wise Minimum Qualifying Marks
Each paper is out of 100 marks (100 multiple-choice questions, 1 mark for each question, and no negative marking). Failing any one paper along with not reaching the threshold marks in the other paper makes the candidate ineligible for merit list consideration.
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Category
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Minimum Qualifying Percentage
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Paper 1 (MAT) Passing Marks (Out of 100)
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Paper 2 (SAT) Passing Marks (Out of 100)
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Combined Minimum Score (Out of 200)
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General (Unreserved)
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40%
|
40 Marks
|
40 Marks
|
80 Marks
|
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)
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40%
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40 Marks
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40 Marks
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80 Marks
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EWS (Economically Weaker Section)
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40%
|
40 Marks
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40 Marks
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80 Marks
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SC (Scheduled Caste)
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32%
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32 Marks
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32 Marks
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64 Marks
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ST (Scheduled Tribe)
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32%
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32 Marks
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32 Marks
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64 Marks
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PH / PwD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities)
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32%
|
32 Marks
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32 Marks
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64 Marks
MVPP 2026 Expected Merit Cut Off & Safe Score (For Top 1,000 Selection)
Obtaining the minimum marks to qualify (40% or 32%) merely renders a candidate eligible for assessment. As the scholarships are solely reserved for the highest 1,000 ranking students through combined MAT + SAT scores (200 marks), along with Delhi Government reservation criteria, the cut-off mark is much higher.
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Category
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Delhi Govt. Reservation Quota
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Expected Merit Cut Off (%)
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Expected Safe Score (Out of 200)
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General
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Unreserved
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78% to 83%
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158 to 165 Marks
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EWS
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10%
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70% to 75%
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140 to 150 Marks
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OBC (NCL)
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27%
|
68% to 73%
|
136 to 146 Marks
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SC
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15%
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60% to 65%
|
120 to 130 Marks
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ST
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7.5%
|
52% to 58%
|
105 to 116 Marks
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PH / PwD
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4%
|
45% to 52%
|
90 to 104 Marks
MVPP 2026-27 Result & Cut Off: Key Highlights
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Conducting Body: Directorate of Education (Science Branch), GNCT of Delhi (edudel.nic.in).
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Exam/Result Timing: The MVPP 2026-27 exam will be held on 21st November 2026, with the answer key releasing in December 2026, and the merit list/cut-off releasing in February 2027.
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Merit & Tie Breaker Rules: The aggregate score out of 200 (MAT – 100 + SAT – 100) determines the top 1,000 ranks. Each qualified student gets a scholarship of ₹5,000 and a merit certificate.
Also Read: Delhi MVPP Admit Card 2026-27 Released: Check Exam Date, Timing and Important Instructions
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.