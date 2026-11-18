Key Points SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 declared on November 18, 2026, on sbi.bank.in.

Qualified candidates can download Mains exam call letters from the official website.

The SBI Clerk Mains exam is tentatively scheduled for November 26 & 27, 2026.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Prelims Result 2026 on November 18, 2026, on its official careers website, sbi.bank.in. Candidates who appeared in the online preliminary exam can now check whether they have qualified for the next round. Along with the result, SBI has also activated the link to download the Mains exam call letter. The online Mains exam is tentatively scheduled for 26 and 27 November 2026. Qualified candidates should download their call letter and begin their Mains preparation. In this article, we share the direct link, the steps to check the result, and the key details for the next stage. SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body State Bank of India (SBI) Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2026-27/17 Post Name Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) (Clerk) Exam Name SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2026 Total Vacancies 9,766(7,680 Regular + 2,086 Backlog) Prelims Exam Dates 26 and 27 September 2026 Result Date November 18, 2026 (OUT) Result Mode Online (Result PDF & Individual Scorecard) Official Website sbi.bank.in Where to Check Careers → Current Openings → Recruitment of Junior Associates section Login Credentials Registration Number / Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth Details on Scorecard Candidate's Name, Roll/Registration Number, Category, Section-wise Marks, Overall Marks, Cut-off Marks, and Qualifying Status Selection Process Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT) Next Stage Mains Examination Mains Exam Date November 26, 2026(190 Questions, 200 Marks, 2 Hours 40 Minutes)

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 PDF Download SBI has officially declare the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) Prelims Result 2026 today, November 16, 2026. Candidates can check the result through the direct link below. It takes you to the SBI result page, where you enter your login details to view your status and download the result PDF. SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Link Check Here SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff 2026 OUT at sbi.co.in: Check State-wise Cut-off Marks, Download PDF

Steps to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Follow the steps below to check your SBI Prelims Result 2026 online. The process is simple and takes only a few minutes, and you only need your login details ready. Visit the official SBI careers website: sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings.

On the page, find the link "Preliminary Exam Result" marked NEW.

Click on the link. A new login page will open.

Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password.

Fill in the captcha code, if asked, and click on Submit.

Your SBI Prelims Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Check whether you have qualified for the Mains exam.

Download the result PDF and take a printout for future use.

Details Mentioned in SBI Clerk Result 2026 Once candidates log in and open the SBI Prelims Result 2026, the result page shows a few important details. Candidates should check each one carefully and report any error to SBI at once. Candidate's name

Registration number / roll number

Date of birth

Category

Result status (Qualified / Not Qualified for Mains)

Link to download the Mains call letter, for qualified candidates What Next After SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 The prelims is only a qualifying stage, so qualified candidates should move to the next steps quickly. Here is what to do after the result: Check your qualifying status on sbi.bank.in using your registration or roll number and date of birth.

Download the scorecard or result PDF and save a copy.

Prepare for the Mains exam, scheduled for November 26 and 27, 2026.

Watch the official website for the Mains admit card.

Keep your documents ready for the later stages, such as ID proof, photographs and educational certificates.

Remember that prelims marks are not added to the final merit list.

Prepare for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT) after the Mains. The final selection follows these stages: Prelims, Mains, LPT.