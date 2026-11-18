SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 (OUT): Download Score Card PDF at sbi.bank.in
SBI Clerk Result 2026: SBI has released the Prelims Result 2026 on November 18, 2026, on sbi.bank.in. Candidates can check their result using registration number and date of birth. The Mains call letter is also available. The Mains exam is tentatively scheduled for 26 and 27 November 2026.
Key Points
- SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 declared on November 18, 2026, on sbi.bank.in.
- Qualified candidates can download Mains exam call letters from the official website.
- The SBI Clerk Mains exam is tentatively scheduled for November 26 & 27, 2026.
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI Prelims Result 2026 on November 18, 2026, on its official careers website, sbi.bank.in. Candidates who appeared in the online preliminary exam can now check whether they have qualified for the next round. Along with the result, SBI has also activated the link to download the Mains exam call letter. The online Mains exam is tentatively scheduled for 26 and 27 November 2026. Qualified candidates should download their call letter and begin their Mains preparation. In this article, we share the direct link, the steps to check the result, and the key details for the next stage.
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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State Bank of India (SBI)
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Advertisement No.
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CRPD/CR/2026-27/17
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Post Name
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Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) (Clerk)
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Exam Name
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SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2026
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Total Vacancies
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9,766(7,680 Regular + 2,086 Backlog)
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Prelims Exam Dates
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26 and 27 September 2026
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Result Date
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November 18, 2026 (OUT)
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Result Mode
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Online (Result PDF & Individual Scorecard)
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Official Website
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Where to Check
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Careers → Current Openings → Recruitment of Junior Associates section
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Login Credentials
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Registration Number / Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth
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Details on Scorecard
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Candidate's Name, Roll/Registration Number, Category, Section-wise Marks, Overall Marks, Cut-off Marks, and Qualifying Status
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Selection Process
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Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT)
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Next Stage
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Mains Examination
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Mains Exam Date
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November 26, 2026(190 Questions, 200 Marks, 2 Hours 40 Minutes)
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 PDF Download
SBI has officially declare the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) Prelims Result 2026 today, November 16, 2026. Candidates can check the result through the direct link below. It takes you to the SBI result page, where you enter your login details to view your status and download the result PDF.
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SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 Link
Steps to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026
Follow the steps below to check your SBI Prelims Result 2026 online. The process is simple and takes only a few minutes, and you only need your login details ready.
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Visit the official SBI careers website: sbi.bank.in/web/careers/current-openings.
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On the page, find the link "Preliminary Exam Result" marked NEW.
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Click on the link. A new login page will open.
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Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth/Password.
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Fill in the captcha code, if asked, and click on Submit.
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Your SBI Prelims Result 2026 will appear on the screen.
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Check whether you have qualified for the Mains exam.
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Download the result PDF and take a printout for future use.
Details Mentioned in SBI Clerk Result 2026
Once candidates log in and open the SBI Prelims Result 2026, the result page shows a few important details. Candidates should check each one carefully and report any error to SBI at once.
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Candidate's name
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Registration number / roll number
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Date of birth
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Category
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Result status (Qualified / Not Qualified for Mains)
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Link to download the Mains call letter, for qualified candidates
What Next After SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026
The prelims is only a qualifying stage, so qualified candidates should move to the next steps quickly. Here is what to do after the result:
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Check your qualifying status on sbi.bank.in using your registration or roll number and date of birth.
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Download the scorecard or result PDF and save a copy.
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Prepare for the Mains exam, scheduled for November 26 and 27, 2026.
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Watch the official website for the Mains admit card.
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Keep your documents ready for the later stages, such as ID proof, photographs and educational certificates.
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Remember that prelims marks are not added to the final merit list.
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Prepare for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT) after the Mains. The final selection follows these stages: Prelims, Mains, LPT.
If you did not qualify, note that SBI does not offer revaluation of the prelims result. Plan for the next SBI Clerk recruitment cycle.
Also Check: SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2026 OUT
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com