Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) India Launch LIVE: Finally after the long wait of 13 years, the Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is over, and now on 19th November, 2026, the Rockstor Games is bringing the next chapter of its GTA series at the midnight of 19 November, 2026 at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The game will take the players to the Vice City and the wider state of Leonida, where Jason and Lucia will be the main characters of GTA 6, where they both find themselves caught in a criminal world.

In the world of video game, Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is the most awaited video game in 2026.

GTA 6 features two main characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, whose lives become connected through crime and a dangerous conspiracy in the fictional state of Leonida. The game is launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, while a PC release date has not yet been announced.



As the launch approaches, excitement is growing across the world. Pre-loading has already started, the game's storage requirement has been revealed, and early reviews are now appearing online. Players in India will be able to access the game from 12:00 AM IST on November 19.



In this GTA 6 live blog, we bring you the latest announcements, launch timings, India price, global release updates, review scores, pre-load details and other important developments. Follow this page for frequent updates as Rockstar's biggest gaming release arrives worldwide.