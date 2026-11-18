GTA 6 release time today: New Zealand servers just went live. For the rest of us the clock is ticking down to midnight. If you're staring at a pre loaded dashboard icon right now then knowing exact GTA 6 release time is the difference between cruising Vice City tonight and staring at a locked timer.

After two high-profile delays, first from Fall 2025 to May 26, 2026 and then to Thursday, November 19, 2026 Rockstar Games has locked in a rolling midnight launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Think of it like a World Cup fixture list across time zones: Auckland gets first kickoff, while Los Angeles waits for the late nightcap.

Which Country is the First to Release GTA 6 Today?

New Zealand became the first major market in the world to unlock GTA 6 today by going live at 12:00 AM NZDT on November 19 which translated to 4:30 PM IST (11:00 UTC) on Wednesday November 18.