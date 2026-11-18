Bengaluru to Goa in 13 hours: Inside India's Newest, Slowest and One of Most Scenic Vande Bharat Express; Check Route, Fare, Stops
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the latest train on November 13, 2026, while regular commercial services started on November 15. Run by South Western Railway, the service runs between Yesvantpur in Bengaluru and Madgaon in Goa through Mangaluru Junction.
Travelling from Bengaluru to Goa by train has become more feasible with the launch of the new Bengaluru–Mangaluru–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express. The semi-high-speed service links Karnataka's capital with its coastal destinations and Goa, thus providing passengers with a direct rail link through the Western Ghats and Konkan region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the latest train on November 13, 2026, while regular commercial services started on November 15. Run by South Western Railway, the service runs between Yesvantpur in Bengaluru and Madgaon in Goa through Mangaluru Junction.
Bengaluru–Goa Vande Bharat Express: Route and Train Numbers
The latest service functions under train numbers 26655 and 26656. It has 16 coaches, including Chair Car and Executive Chair Car accommodation.
The train spans across the Yesvantpur–Madgaon journey in approximately 13 hours and 20 minutes. The return journey is around 12 hours and 55 minutes.
Check Timings and Schedule of Bengaluru–Goa Vande Bharat Express:
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Particulars
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Yesvantpur to Madgaon
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Madgaon to Yesvantpur
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Train number
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26655
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26656
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Departure
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7:35 am
|
8:20 am
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Arrival
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8:55 pm
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9:15 pm
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Journey time
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13 hours 20 minutes
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12 hours 55 minutes
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Weekly schedule
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Except Wednesday
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Except Thursday
All 12 Stops Between Bengaluru and Goa
The Vande Bharat Express will stop at the below stations:
1. Shravanabelagola
2. Hassan
3. Sakleshpur
4. Subrahmanya Road
5. Kabaka Puttur
6. Mangaluru Junction
7. Udupi
8. Kundapura
9. Mookambika Road Byndoor
10. Murdeshwar
11. Gokarna Road
12. Karwar
The route offers access to popular destinations such as Udupi's temples, Murdeshwar's seaside attractions, Gokarna's beaches and Karwar's coastal landscape before reaching Goa.
Why Is Bengaluru–Goa Vande Bharat Express Important?
The service is likely to benefit tourists, students, business travellers and commuters between Bengaluru and coastal Karnataka.
A crucial infrastructure development accompanying the launch is the electrification of the 55-km Sakleshpur–Subrahmanya Road Ghat section. This finishes electrification of the Bengaluru–Mangaluru railway route.
However, harsh terrain and speed limitations in the Western Ghats implies that the train's average speed is around 53–54 kmph, despite its semi-high-speed potential.
The latest service therefore showcases a key upgrade in regional connectivity, linking Karnataka's technology hub with its coastal tourism spots and Goa through an integrated direct rail connection.
Fares of Bengaluru–Goa Vande Bharat Express
The fare for the Yesvantpur–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express varies depending on the travel class. Passengers will pay around ₹1,369 for an AC Chair Car (CC) ticket and ₹2,795 for an Executive Chair Car (EC) ticket.
These charges include the base ticket price, reservation and superfast charges, along with 5% GST.
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