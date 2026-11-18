Travelling from Bengaluru to Goa by train has become more feasible with the launch of the new Bengaluru–Mangaluru–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express. The semi-high-speed service links Karnataka's capital with its coastal destinations and Goa, thus providing passengers with a direct rail link through the Western Ghats and Konkan region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the latest train on November 13, 2026, while regular commercial services started on November 15. Run by South Western Railway, the service runs between Yesvantpur in Bengaluru and Madgaon in Goa through Mangaluru Junction.

Bengaluru–Goa Vande Bharat Express: Route and Train Numbers

The latest service functions under train numbers 26655 and 26656. It has 16 coaches, including Chair Car and Executive Chair Car accommodation.

The train spans across the Yesvantpur–Madgaon journey in approximately 13 hours and 20 minutes. The return journey is around 12 hours and 55 minutes.