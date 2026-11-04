CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Question Paper Structure and Marks Distribution

CBSE has uploaded the subject-wise sample question papers and marking schemes for the 2026-27 academic session. These sample papers are important for students because they explain the structure of the upcoming board examinations, including the number of questions, marks allotted to different sections and the types of questions that may be asked. The board has clarified that there is no change in the question paper design and assessment pattern for the 2026-27 session. Students can therefore follow the existing examination framework while referring to the latest sample papers for subject-specific details. CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2027: Key Highlights Particulars Details Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Examination Class 10 Board Examination 2027 Academic Session 2026-27 Theory Examination 80 marks Internal Assessment 20 marks Total Marks per Subject 100 Theory Exam Duration 3 hours Question Paper Format MCQs, assertion-reason, short answer, long answer and competency-based questions Sample Papers Released subject-wise Marking Scheme Available on CBSE Academic website

CBSE Class 10 Marking Scheme 2026-27: Theory and Internal Assessment The CBSE Class 10 assessment scheme divides the total marks into two major components: the annual written examination and internal assessment conducted by schools. Students will have to appear for an 80-mark theory examination in each applicable subject. The remaining 20 marks will be awarded through school-based assessment activities. This structure ensures that students are evaluated on both their written examination performance and their academic progress throughout the year. Assessment Component Marks Evaluation Method Annual Board Examination 80 Written examination Internal Assessment 20 School-based assessment Total 100 What is included in CBSE Class 10 Internal Assessment? Internal assessment is an important part of the CBSE Class 10 examination system. It allows schools to evaluate students through activities conducted during the academic session rather than depending entirely on the final board examination.

Depending on the subject, internal assessment may include periodic tests, multiple assessment activities, practical or laboratory work, subject enrichment activities and portfolio evaluation. For subjects such as Science, practical activities and laboratory-based learning help students understand scientific concepts through experiments. Similarly, language subjects may include listening, speaking, reading and writing activities to evaluate communication skills. CBSE Class 10 Subject-Wise Exam Pattern 2026-27 CBSE has released separate sample question papers for Mathematics Basic, Mathematics Standard, Science, Social Science, English Language and Literature, English Communicative, Hindi A and Hindi B. The subject-wise examination pattern differs according to the syllabus and learning objectives. Here is a detailed breakdown of the major subjects.

1. CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2026-27 The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics examination is conducted in two levels: Mathematics Basic (241) and Mathematics Standard (041). Both examinations carry 80 marks and have a duration of three hours. The two papers follow the same broad question paper structure, but their difficulty levels differ. Mathematics Standard is intended for students who wish to continue studying Mathematics at the senior secondary level, while Mathematics Basic is designed for students who prefer a comparatively less challenging level. According to the 2026-27 sample question paper, the Mathematics examination consists of 38 compulsory questions divided into five sections. CBSE Class 10 Maths Question Paper Structure Section Question Numbers Question Type Marks A Q1-20 MCQs and Assertion-Reason 20 B Q21-25 Very Short Answer 10 C Q26-31 Short Answer 18 D Q32-35 Long Answer 20 E Q36-38 Case Study-Based Questions 12 Total 38 Questions 80

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Mathematics (Basic) CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Mathematics (Standard) Detailed explanation of Mathematics sections: Section A: This section contains 18 multiple-choice questions and two assertion-reason questions. Each question carries one mark. Students need to select the correct option based on their understanding of mathematical concepts.

Section B: It contains five very short-answer questions carrying two marks each. Students are expected to solve questions involving calculations, formulas and basic mathematical reasoning.

Section C: This section includes six short-answer questions of three marks each. Students may need to show calculation steps and explain the method used to reach the answer.

Section D: It consists of four long-answer questions carrying five marks each. These questions generally require detailed calculations, appropriate formula application and logical steps.

Section E: The final section includes three case study-based questions carrying four marks each. Each question is divided into sub-parts carrying 1, 1 and 2 marks.

The sample paper provides internal choices in selected questions in Sections B, C and D. Students also get choices in the two-mark sub-parts of the case study section. The use of calculators is not permitted. Algebra carries the highest weightage, followed by Geometry and Trigonometry. Students should not ignore any unit, as questions can be asked from all prescribed areas of the syllabus. Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Also Check: CBSE Class10 Maths Exam Pattern 2027 2. CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2026-27 The CBSE Class 10 Science examination carries 80 marks and is conducted for three hours. The 2026-27 sample question paper consists of 39 compulsory questions divided into three sections: Biology, Chemistry and Physics. This section-wise arrangement allows students to understand the distribution of questions across the three major branches of Science.

CBSE Class 10 Science Question Paper Structure Section Subject Question Numbers Marks A Biology Q1 -16 30 B Chemistry Q17-29 25 C Physics Q30-39 25 Total 39 Questions 80 Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Detailed explanation of Science sections: Section A - Biology: This section tests students' understanding of life processes, control and coordination, reproduction, heredity and evolution, and other prescribed topics. Questions may involve biological diagrams, experimental situations and application-based concepts.

Section B - Chemistry: Questions are based on chemical reactions, acids, bases and salts, metals and non-metals, carbon compounds and other topics prescribed in the syllabus. Students should practise chemical equations, reasoning questions and numerical applications wherever applicable.

Section C - Physics: This section evaluates students' understanding of light, electricity, magnetic effects of electric current and other prescribed topics. Numerical problems, diagrams, experimental situations and conceptual questions are important.

The Science paper includes one-mark objective questions, assertion-reason questions, two-mark and three-mark descriptive questions, and longer competency-based questions. Some questions are based on experiments, observations, diagrams and real-life applications of scientific principles. Internal choices are available in selected questions. Students should read the instructions carefully and attempt only one alternative wherever an OR choice is provided. Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Science 3. CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2026-27 The CBSE Class 10 Social Science examination carries 80 marks and has a duration of three hours. The question paper is divided into four sections, covering History, Geography, Political Science and Economics. According to the official 2026-27 sample paper, the examination consists of 38 compulsory questions. Each of the four sections carries 20 marks.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper Structure Section Subject Marks A History 20 B Geography 20 C Political Science 20 D Economics 20 Total 80 Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Social Science Detailed explanation of Social Science sections: Section A - History: Questions assess students' understanding of historical events, movements, nationalism, industrialisation and the prescribed historical developments. The section includes objective, descriptive, source-based and map-based questions.

Section B - Geography: This section evaluates knowledge of resources, agriculture, minerals, manufacturing industries, transport and other prescribed geographical topics. Map-based questions are also included.

Section C - Political Science: Questions focus on power sharing, federalism, democracy, political parties, outcomes of democracy and other prescribed concepts.

Section D - Economics: This section assesses students' understanding of development, sectors of the Indian economy, money and credit, globalisation and related topics.

Also Read l CBSE Class10 Social Science Exam Pattern 2027 Social Science Question Types and Marks Question Type Marks per Question Expected Answer Length Multiple-Choice Questions 1 Select the correct option Very Short Answer 2 Up to 40 words Short Answer 3 Up to 60 words Long Answer 5 Up to 120 words Case-Based Questions 4 Up to 100 words Map-Based Questions 5 (total) Map identification and labelling The map-based component carries five marks in total. Two marks are allotted to History and three marks to Geography. The board has provided internal choices in selected questions, but there is no overall choice in the examination. Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Social Science Map Work Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF 4. CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Exam Pattern 2026-27

The CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature examination carries 80 marks and is conducted for three hours. The question paper consists of 11 compulsory questions divided into three sections: Reading Skills, Grammar and Creative Writing Skills, and Literature Textbook. The examination evaluates students reading comprehension, grammatical accuracy, writing abilities and understanding of prescribed literary texts. CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper Structure Section Subject Area Marks A Reading Skills 20 B Grammar and Creative Writing Skills 20 C Literature Textbook 40 Total 80 Also Read l CBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Detailed explanation of English sections: Section A - Reading Skills (20 Marks) This section contains two unseen passages carrying 10 marks each. Students are required to read the passages carefully and answer comprehension-based questions.

The passages may include factual, discursive and case-based information. Questions assess students ability to identify important details, interpret information, understand vocabulary and draw conclusions. Section B - Grammar and Creative Writing Skills (20 Marks) This section evaluates students' command of English grammar and their ability to communicate effectively through written responses. Component Marks Grammar 10 Formal Letter Writing 5 Analytical Paragraph Writing 5 Total 20 The grammar component includes questions based on the prescribed grammatical concepts. Students are also required to write a formal letter and an analytical paragraph based on the instructions and information provided in the question paper. Also Read l CBSE Class 12 English Pre Board Sample Paper 2026-27 (with solutions)

Section C - Literature Textbook (40 Marks) The Literature section carries the highest weightage in the English examination. It evaluates student’s understanding of the prescribed NCERT textbooks, including First Flight and Footprints Without Feet. Question Component Marks Extract-Based Questions (Prose/Drama) 5 Extract-Based Questions (Poetry) 5 Short Answer Questions - First Flight 12 Short Answer Questions - Footprints Without Feet 6 Long Answer Questions - First Flight 6 Long Answer Questions - Footprints Without Feet 6 Total 40 Also Read l CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: English (Language & Literature) 5. CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Exam Pattern 2026-27 CBSE also offers English Communicative as a separate subject option for Class 10 students. The examination carries 80 marks and evaluates reading comprehension, writing, grammar and literature.

Students opting for English Communicative should not follow the English Language and Literature question paper structure because the two examinations have separate sample papers and assessment designs. The English Communicative examination assesses students across four major areas: Reading Skills

Writing Skills

Grammar

Literature Also Read l CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF Also Read l CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: English (Communicative) 6. CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and Hindi B Exam Pattern 2026-27 CBSE offers two Hindi courses at the secondary level: Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B. Both subjects carry 80 marks for the written examination, while the remaining 20 marks are allocated to internal assessment. The two courses have separate syllabi, sample papers and marking schemes. Therefore, students should prepare according to the course selected by their school.

Subject Theory Examination Internal Assessment Total Marks Hindi A 80 20 100 Hindi B 80 20 100 The Hindi examinations generally assess students through the following areas: Reading Comprehension: Questions based on unseen passages to evaluate reading and interpretation skills.

Grammar: Questions covering prescribed grammatical concepts and language usage.

Writing Skills: Questions based on creative and formal writing formats.

Literature: Questions from prescribed prose, poetry and other literary texts. Students should refer to the respective Hindi A and Hindi B sample question papers to check the exact section-wise marks distribution and question formats for the 2026-27 academic session. Also Read l CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and B Syllabus 2026-27, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Competency-Based Questions One of the important features of the CBSE examination framework is its focus on competency-based learning. Students are expected to demonstrate conceptual understanding and apply their knowledge to different situations instead of relying entirely on memorisation. The question papers include different formats to evaluate students' analytical thinking, reasoning, comprehension and problem-solving abilities. The major question types students should prepare for include: 1. Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs): MCQs carry one mark each in the relevant sections. Students have to select the correct answer from the given options. These questions may test factual knowledge, conceptual understanding, calculations and application of concepts. 2. Assertion-Reason Questions: These questions contain two statements: Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Students need to determine whether both statements are correct and whether the reason appropriately explains the assertion.

3. Case Study-Based Questions: Case-based questions provide a passage, situation, experiment, data set or real-life example followed by multiple sub-questions. Students must analyse the information and apply their subject knowledge to answer the questions. 4. Source-Based Questions: These questions are particularly relevant to Social Science and may also appear in other subject formats. Students are required to interpret a given source, passage, image or information and answer questions based on it. 5. Short and Long Answer Questions: Descriptive questions evaluate students' ability to explain concepts, present logical arguments, solve problems and provide relevant examples. Students should write answers according to the marks allotted to each question. 6. Diagram and Map-Based Questions: Science examinations may include diagram-based and experimental questions, while Social Science includes map-based questions. Students should practise drawing and labelling diagrams and identifying important geographical and historical locations.

CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026-27: Important Preparation Tips Understanding the marking scheme is only the first step towards preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Examination 2027. Students should also develop a subject-wise preparation strategy based on the question paper structure. Here are some important preparation tips: 1. Download the latest sample papers: Practise the official 2026-27 sample papers to understand the question formats, section-wise distribution and examination instructions. 2. Understand the marking scheme: Refer to the official marking schemes to learn how marks are awarded for different answers, calculations, diagrams and explanations. 3. Practise competency-based questions: Solve case studies, assertion-reason questions, source-based questions and application-based problems regularly.

4. Focus on NCERT textbooks: Students should thoroughly revise the prescribed NCERT textbooks and exercises, as they form an important foundation for board examination preparation. 5. Improve time management: Attempt full-length mock tests within the three-hour examination duration to develop speed and accuracy. 6. Revise important diagrams and maps: Science diagrams and Social Science map work should be practised regularly to avoid losing marks in these sections. 7. Complete internal assessment work: Students should submit practical files, assignments, projects and portfolios within the deadlines provided by their schools. CBSE Class 10 Passing Marks 2026-27 Students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Examination 2027 must secure a minimum of 33% marks to pass each subject, as per the board's existing passing criteria.