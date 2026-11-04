CAT 2026 Exam Day Documents Checklist: Mandatory ID Proofs, Admit Card & Guidelines
CAT 2026 Exam Day Documents Checklist: Candidates appearing for CAT 2026 on 29 November 2026 must present an A4 printed admit card with an affixed photograph alongside a valid original government photo ID. Electronic IDs, DigiLocker, stationery, calculators, and electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited, with test centres providing scribble pads, pens, and on-screen calculators.
CAT 2026 Exam Day Documents Checklist: The IIMs are set to administer the CAT 2026 test to be held on Sunday, 29 November 2026, in three different non-overlapping testing windows. To ensure test integrity, security procedures at all selected test centers include candidates being required to present physical copies of important documents at the entrance point. The CAT test-taker will be supposed to bring in a printed CAT hall ticket on A4 paper along with a valid and intact government photo identity proof which is either the Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or a driving license.
Any form of electronic documentation which includes smartphone screens, downloaded PDF, or documents in the DigiLocker platform is not acceptable as a proof of identity and the candidate will not be allowed into the testing facility. As no electronic device or mobile phones can be carried inside the test center, no biometric verification or entrance frisking will accept any form of electronic screen for the verification process. The original document used as an identity should have the same name, photograph, and date of birth of the test taker as registered on the hall ticket.
Also Read: CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: IIM Hall Ticket Today at iimcat.ac.in; Direct Link, Exam Guidelines & Latest Updataes
CAT 2026 Exam Day Documents Checklist
The candidate should bring with him/her a full print-out copy of the admit card in an A4 sheet format along with a pasted photograph. Original government ID proof with photo is compulsory for the candidates. In case of mismatch in names of the candidates, legal documents like gazette, affidavit, or marriage certificate will be required.
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Document
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Details
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Status
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Admit card
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A4 printout, all pages; download from 4 Nov
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Official window
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Photograph
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Paste on the admit card as instructed
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As per CAT 2025
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Original photo ID
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One valid ID (list below)
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As per CAT 2025
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Name change proof
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Gazette, affidavit or marriage certificate, if names differ
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Advisory
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PwBD documents
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Disability certificate and signed Scribe Affidavit, if using a scribe
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As per CAT 2025
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CAT 2026 Valid Photo ID Proofs
There were seven varieties of photo ID allowed for CAT 2025. The 2026 list has not been released by IIMs yet, so please consider this information tentative as of CAT 2025.
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Photo ID
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Accepted in CAT 2025?
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Aadhaar card
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Yes
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PAN card
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Yes
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Passport
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Yes
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Voter ID
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Yes
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Driving licence
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Yes
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College ID
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Yes
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Employer ID
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Yes
Items Not To Carry CAT 2026 Test Centre
The CAT exam hall does not allow personal objects such as cellphones, smart watches, fitness bands, physical calculators, bags, wallets, books, notebooks, and other personal stationary articles. All these objects are provided by the testing center itself, and they include physical pens, scrap paper, and digital calculators on screen. Generally, transparent bottles are allowed; however, it is advised to cross-check any center-specific rules on the admit card.
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Item
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Allowed?
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Mobile phone, smartwatch, fitness band
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No
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Physical calculator
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No, an on-screen calculator is given
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Bags, wallets, books and notes
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No
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Own pen and paper
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No, the centre provides both
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Water bottle (transparent)
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Check the admit card instructions
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.