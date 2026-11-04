CAT 2026 Exam Day Documents Checklist: Mandatory ID Proofs, Admit Card & Guidelines

CAT 2026 Exam Day Documents Checklist: The IIMs are set to administer the CAT 2026 test to be held on Sunday, 29 November 2026, in three different non-overlapping testing windows. To ensure test integrity, security procedures at all selected test centers include candidates being required to present physical copies of important documents at the entrance point. The CAT test-taker will be supposed to bring in a printed CAT hall ticket on A4 paper along with a valid and intact government photo identity proof which is either the Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or a driving license.

Any form of electronic documentation which includes smartphone screens, downloaded PDF, or documents in the DigiLocker platform is not acceptable as a proof of identity and the candidate will not be allowed into the testing facility. As no electronic device or mobile phones can be carried inside the test center, no biometric verification or entrance frisking will accept any form of electronic screen for the verification process. The original document used as an identity should have the same name, photograph, and date of birth of the test taker as registered on the hall ticket.