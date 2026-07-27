Top 20 Non-IIMs Accepting CAT Scores in India

CAT 2027: The Indian Institutes of Managementcontinue to be the preferred option for those aspiring to be managers, an equally respected group of non-IIM b-schools provide equal corporate exposure and have strong alumni bases along with high Returns On Investment (ROI). Schools like Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi, SPJIMR Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, and IIFT Delhi take CAT scores and hold their own against the cream of the crop in terms of IIMs. FMS Delhi is known as the yardstick of ROI in the country, providing median salary packages of over ₹29 LPA at a total cost of around ₹2.4 lakh. Likewise, SPJIMR Mumbai focuses on holistic/profile-based screening and offers average pay packets above ₹33 LPA.

Apart from standalone B-schools, management departments of top-notch engineering colleges such as SJMSOM (IIT Bombay) and DMS (IIT Delhi), who admit only on the basis of CAT scores, use their small class strength along with excellent industrial integration for great placements in areas like supply chain, analytics, and tech management. In addition to that, schools like MICA Ahmedabad, IMT Ghaziabad, XIMB Bhubaneswar, and GIM Goa offer excellent placements in marketing, finance, and consulting to aspirants with percentile scores of 85-95 range.