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Top 20 Non-IIMs Accepting CAT Scores in India

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 14:17 IST

CAT 2027: The Top non-IIM institutions like FMS Delhi, SPJIMR Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, and top IIT management departments accept CAT scores, offering comparable corporate exposure, strong alumni networks, and high Return on Investment (ROI). Candidates scoring in the 85–95 percentile range can also target reputed domain specialists in marketing, finance, and consulting.

Top 20 Non-IIMs Accepting CAT Scores in India
Top 20 Non-IIMs Accepting CAT Scores in India

CAT 2027: The Indian Institutes of Managementcontinue to be the preferred option for those aspiring to be managers, an equally respected group of non-IIM b-schools provide equal corporate exposure and have strong alumni bases along with high Returns On Investment (ROI). Schools like Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi, SPJIMR Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, and IIFT Delhi take CAT scores and hold their own against the cream of the crop in terms of IIMs. FMS Delhi is known as the yardstick of ROI in the country, providing median salary packages of over ₹29 LPA at a total cost of around ₹2.4 lakh. Likewise, SPJIMR Mumbai focuses on holistic/profile-based screening and offers average pay packets above ₹33 LPA.

Apart from standalone B-schools, management departments of top-notch engineering colleges such as SJMSOM (IIT Bombay) and DMS (IIT Delhi), who admit only on the basis of CAT scores, use their small class strength along with excellent industrial integration for great placements in areas like supply chain, analytics, and tech management. In addition to that, schools like MICA Ahmedabad, IMT Ghaziabad, XIMB Bhubaneswar, and GIM Goa offer excellent placements in marketing, finance, and consulting to aspirants with percentile scores of 85-95 range.

Top Non-IIMs Accepting CAT scores

The following table presents premier non-IIM institutions in India accepting CAT scores, categorized by required percentile ranges, fee structure, average placement packages (CTC), and domain strengths:

College / Institute

Location

Expected CAT Cutoff

Approx. Tuition Fees (2 Yrs)

Average Package (CTC)

Key Specialty / Highlight

Faculty of Management Studies (FMS)

Delhi

99+ %ile

~₹2.0 – ₹2.4 Lakhs

₹32.0 – ₹34.0 LPA

Highest ROI B-School in India

SPJIMR

Mumbai

85+ %ile (Profile-Based)

~₹23.0 – ₹26.5 Lakhs

₹33.0 – ₹34.0 LPA

Strong profile shortlists & ethics focus

MDI

Gurgaon

95+ to 97+ %ile

~₹24.0 – ₹26.5 Lakhs

₹27.0 – ₹30.0 LPA

Consulting, Finance & General Mgmt

IIFT

Delhi & Kolkata

96+ to 98+ %ile

~₹21.0 – ₹22.0 Lakhs

₹29.0 – ₹31.0 LPA

Premier choice for International Business

SJMSOM, IIT Bombay

Mumbai

98+ %ile

~₹14.5 – ₹16.9 Lakhs

₹28.0 – ₹29.0 LPA

Operations, Supply Chain & Tech Management

JBIMS (CAT / CAP Quota)

Mumbai

99.9+ %ile

~₹6.0 – ₹7.0 Lakhs

₹26.0 – ₹28.0 LPA

Low fee structure; finance flagship

DMS, IIT Delhi

New Delhi

97+ to 98+ %ile

~₹11.0 – ₹12.4 Lakhs

₹22.0 – ₹25.0 LPA

High ROI, Analytics & Systems Mgmt

VGSoM, IIT Kharagpur

Kharagpur

90+ to 95+ %ile

~₹11.7 Lakhs

₹22.0 – ₹23.0 LPA

Supply Chain, Analytics & Manufacturing

MICA

Ahmedabad

85+ to 90+ %ile (CAT + MICAT)

~₹28.0 Lakhs

₹19.0 – ₹22.0 LPA

Top school for Brand Mgmt & Marketing

Department of Financial Studies (DFS, DU)

New Delhi

90+ to 95+ %ile

~₹1.0 Lakh

₹18.0 – ₹19.0 LPA

Ultra-low fees, Corporate Finance & Investment

XIMB

Bhubaneswar

90+ %ile

~₹20.0 – ₹24.6 Lakhs

₹19.0 – ₹20.0 LPA

Business & Rural Management

DoMS, IIT Madras

Chennai

95+ %ile

~₹13.0 Lakhs

₹17.0 – ₹18.0 LPA

Quantitative Finance & Analytics

IMT

Ghaziabad

90+ %ile

~₹21.5 – ₹23.0 Lakhs

₹16.0 – ₹17.0 LPA

Marketing & BFSI Sales

IMI

New Delhi

88+ to 90+ %ile

~₹23.5 Lakhs

₹17.0 – ₹18.0 LPA

Finance & Human Resources

GIM

Goa

85+ to 90+ %ile

~₹21.5 Lakhs

₹15.0 – ₹17.0 LPA

Healthcare Management & Big Data Analytics

Great Lakes

Chennai / Gurgaon

80+ to 85+ %ile

~₹22.5 Lakhs

₹15.0 – ₹18.0 LPA

IT, Analytics, 1-Year PGPM

TAPMI

Manipal

85+ %ile

~₹19.5 Lakhs

₹13.0 – ₹14.0 LPA

BFSI & Capital Markets

CAT 2026: Domain Specialists & Strong Performers (85–95 Percentile)

Percentile Range from 85 to 95, the following private B-schools have excellent recruiting networks and specialization domains:

  • MICA, Ahmedabad: Best institute for Strategic Marketing, Communications & Brand Management (Average CTC: ₹19 - 21 LPA)  

  • IMT, Ghaziabad: Legacy B-school with good placement record in Sales & Marketing (Average CTC: ₹16 - 17 LPA) 

  • XIMB, Bhubaneswar: Very good institute for Business Management & Rural Management (Average CTC: ₹19 - 20 LPA)

  • IMI, New Delhi: Very good presence in Finance & HR in capital region (Average CTC: ₹16 - 18 LPA)

  • GIM, Goa: Growing brand with specialties in Big Data Analytics (BDA) & Healthcare Management (Average CTC: ₹15 - 18 LPA)

  • Great Lakes, Chennai/Gurgaon: Perfect choice for those with work experience seeking accelerated PGPM (one year program) or Analytics Program (two year program). (Average CTC: ₹15 - 18 LPA)

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 19:18 IST

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