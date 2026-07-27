Top 20 Non-IIMs Accepting CAT Scores in India
CAT 2027: The Top non-IIM institutions like FMS Delhi, SPJIMR Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, and top IIT management departments accept CAT scores, offering comparable corporate exposure, strong alumni networks, and high Return on Investment (ROI). Candidates scoring in the 85–95 percentile range can also target reputed domain specialists in marketing, finance, and consulting.
CAT 2027: The Indian Institutes of Managementcontinue to be the preferred option for those aspiring to be managers, an equally respected group of non-IIM b-schools provide equal corporate exposure and have strong alumni bases along with high Returns On Investment (ROI). Schools like Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi, SPJIMR Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, and IIFT Delhi take CAT scores and hold their own against the cream of the crop in terms of IIMs. FMS Delhi is known as the yardstick of ROI in the country, providing median salary packages of over ₹29 LPA at a total cost of around ₹2.4 lakh. Likewise, SPJIMR Mumbai focuses on holistic/profile-based screening and offers average pay packets above ₹33 LPA.
Apart from standalone B-schools, management departments of top-notch engineering colleges such as SJMSOM (IIT Bombay) and DMS (IIT Delhi), who admit only on the basis of CAT scores, use their small class strength along with excellent industrial integration for great placements in areas like supply chain, analytics, and tech management. In addition to that, schools like MICA Ahmedabad, IMT Ghaziabad, XIMB Bhubaneswar, and GIM Goa offer excellent placements in marketing, finance, and consulting to aspirants with percentile scores of 85-95 range.
Top Non-IIMs Accepting CAT scores
The following table presents premier non-IIM institutions in India accepting CAT scores, categorized by required percentile ranges, fee structure, average placement packages (CTC), and domain strengths:
|
College / Institute
|
Location
|
Expected CAT Cutoff
|
Approx. Tuition Fees (2 Yrs)
|
Average Package (CTC)
|
Key Specialty / Highlight
|
Delhi
|
99+ %ile
|
~₹2.0 – ₹2.4 Lakhs
|
₹32.0 – ₹34.0 LPA
|
Highest ROI B-School in India
|
Mumbai
|
85+ %ile (Profile-Based)
|
~₹23.0 – ₹26.5 Lakhs
|
₹33.0 – ₹34.0 LPA
|
Strong profile shortlists & ethics focus
|
Gurgaon
|
95+ to 97+ %ile
|
~₹24.0 – ₹26.5 Lakhs
|
₹27.0 – ₹30.0 LPA
|
Consulting, Finance & General Mgmt
|
Delhi & Kolkata
|
96+ to 98+ %ile
|
~₹21.0 – ₹22.0 Lakhs
|
₹29.0 – ₹31.0 LPA
|
Premier choice for International Business
|
Mumbai
|
98+ %ile
|
~₹14.5 – ₹16.9 Lakhs
|
₹28.0 – ₹29.0 LPA
|
Operations, Supply Chain & Tech Management
|
Mumbai
|
99.9+ %ile
|
~₹6.0 – ₹7.0 Lakhs
|
₹26.0 – ₹28.0 LPA
|
Low fee structure; finance flagship
|
New Delhi
|
97+ to 98+ %ile
|
~₹11.0 – ₹12.4 Lakhs
|
₹22.0 – ₹25.0 LPA
|
High ROI, Analytics & Systems Mgmt
|
Kharagpur
|
90+ to 95+ %ile
|
~₹11.7 Lakhs
|
₹22.0 – ₹23.0 LPA
|
Supply Chain, Analytics & Manufacturing
|
MICA
|
Ahmedabad
|
85+ to 90+ %ile (CAT + MICAT)
|
~₹28.0 Lakhs
|
₹19.0 – ₹22.0 LPA
|
Top school for Brand Mgmt & Marketing
|
Department of Financial Studies (DFS, DU)
|
New Delhi
|
90+ to 95+ %ile
|
~₹1.0 Lakh
|
₹18.0 – ₹19.0 LPA
|
Ultra-low fees, Corporate Finance & Investment
|
Bhubaneswar
|
90+ %ile
|
~₹20.0 – ₹24.6 Lakhs
|
₹19.0 – ₹20.0 LPA
|
Business & Rural Management
|
DoMS, IIT Madras
|
Chennai
|
95+ %ile
|
~₹13.0 Lakhs
|
₹17.0 – ₹18.0 LPA
|
Quantitative Finance & Analytics
|
Ghaziabad
|
90+ %ile
|
~₹21.5 – ₹23.0 Lakhs
|
₹16.0 – ₹17.0 LPA
|
Marketing & BFSI Sales
|
New Delhi
|
88+ to 90+ %ile
|
~₹23.5 Lakhs
|
₹17.0 – ₹18.0 LPA
|
Finance & Human Resources
|
Goa
|
85+ to 90+ %ile
|
~₹21.5 Lakhs
|
₹15.0 – ₹17.0 LPA
|
Healthcare Management & Big Data Analytics
|
Great Lakes
|
Chennai / Gurgaon
|
80+ to 85+ %ile
|
~₹22.5 Lakhs
|
₹15.0 – ₹18.0 LPA
|
IT, Analytics, 1-Year PGPM
|
Manipal
|
85+ %ile
|
~₹19.5 Lakhs
|
₹13.0 – ₹14.0 LPA
|
BFSI & Capital Markets
CAT 2026: Domain Specialists & Strong Performers (85–95 Percentile)
Percentile Range from 85 to 95, the following private B-schools have excellent recruiting networks and specialization domains:
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MICA, Ahmedabad: Best institute for Strategic Marketing, Communications & Brand Management (Average CTC: ₹19 - 21 LPA)
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IMT, Ghaziabad: Legacy B-school with good placement record in Sales & Marketing (Average CTC: ₹16 - 17 LPA)
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XIMB, Bhubaneswar: Very good institute for Business Management & Rural Management (Average CTC: ₹19 - 20 LPA)
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IMI, New Delhi: Very good presence in Finance & HR in capital region (Average CTC: ₹16 - 18 LPA)
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GIM, Goa: Growing brand with specialties in Big Data Analytics (BDA) & Healthcare Management (Average CTC: ₹15 - 18 LPA)
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Great Lakes, Chennai/Gurgaon: Perfect choice for those with work experience seeking accelerated PGPM (one year program) or Analytics Program (two year program). (Average CTC: ₹15 - 18 LPA)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.