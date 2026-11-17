The excitement around Grand Theft Auto VI, popularly known as GTA 6, has reached Indian workplaces. An Indian interior design company has announced a holiday on November 19 for its employees, interns and freelancers to celebrate the much-awaited video game release. The announcement was made by Inde by ChairsCarte through its Instagram account. The company’s founder and CEO, Kishore Shanmugam, said the team had waited years for the new game and deserved a day to enjoy its launch.

Which Indian Company Declared a Holiday for GTA 6?

Inde by ChairsCarte has declared November 19, 2026 a company-wide holiday. The decision covers employees, interns and freelancers. The company said its team grew up playing earlier titles such as GTA Vice City and GTA V. The announcement described the release as more than an ordinary Thursday, referring to the 13-year wait since GTA V.