GTA 6 Release: Indian Company Declares November 19 Holiday for Employees, Interns and Freelancers
An Indian company has announced a November 19 holiday for employees, interns and freelancers to celebrate the GTA 6 launch. Check details and the history of GTA games.
The excitement around Grand Theft Auto VI, popularly known as GTA 6, has reached Indian workplaces. An Indian interior design company has announced a holiday on November 19 for its employees, interns and freelancers to celebrate the much-awaited video game release. The announcement was made by Inde by ChairsCarte through its Instagram account. The company’s founder and CEO, Kishore Shanmugam, said the team had waited years for the new game and deserved a day to enjoy its launch.
Which Indian Company Declared a Holiday for GTA 6?
Inde by ChairsCarte has declared November 19, 2026 a company-wide holiday. The decision covers employees, interns and freelancers. The company said its team grew up playing earlier titles such as GTA Vice City and GTA V. The announcement described the release as more than an ordinary Thursday, referring to the 13-year wait since GTA V.
When Is GTA 6 Releasing in India?
Rockstar Games has scheduled Grand Theft Auto VI for November 19, 2026. The game will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The story is set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, and features two central characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval.
GTA 1 to GTA 6: Release Year and Game Details
The Grand Theft Auto series began in 1997. Over the years, it evolved from a top-down action game into a large open-world franchise.
|Game
|Release Year
|Main Setting
|Grand Theft Auto 1
|1997
|Liberty City, Vice City and San Andreas
|Grand Theft Auto 2
|1999
|Anywhere City
|Grand Theft Auto III
|2001
|Liberty City
|GTA: Vice City
|2002
|Vice City
|GTA: San Andreas
|2004
|San Andreas
|Grand Theft Auto IV
|2008
|Liberty City
|Grand Theft Auto V
|2013
|Los Santos and Blaine County
|Grand Theft Auto VI
|2026
|Leonida and Vice City
Which Other Companies Have Announced a GTA 6 Holiday?
Inde by ChairsCarte is not the only organisation making special arrangements around the game’s release.
|Company or Organisation
|Announcement
|Inde by ChairsCarte, India
|Company-wide holiday on November 19 for employees, interns and freelancers
|Logitech
|One paid day off for around 7,000 global employees to play a game of their choice under its Logi Game Day initiative
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