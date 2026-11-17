First Indian in Top 50 of World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims 2027: Who Is Maulana Mahmood Madani?
Maulana Mahmood Madani is the only Indian in the top 50 of the 2027 Muslim 500 list. Ranked 18th, he features alongside global political and religious leaders.
Maulana Mahmood Madani is the president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind. He is the only Indian to feature in the top 20 of the 2027 edition of The Muslim 500. It is a list that includes world’s most influential Muslims. He has secured the 18th position in the annual publication released by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC), based in Jordan. The list has placed Pakistan’s Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the joint number one position alongside Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Keep reading to read in detail.
Who Is the First Indian in the Top 50 of the Muslim 500 List 2027?
Maulana Mahmood Madani is the only Indian ranked among the top 20 influential Muslims in the 2027 edition. He has secured the 18th position and serves as the president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a prominent socio-religious organisation in India.
Top 20 Most Influential Muslims in the World 2027
The 2027 edition has five leaders sharing the joint first position. Maulana Mahmood Madani is ranked 18th and is the only Indian in the top 20.
|Rank
|Name
|Country
|Joint 1
|King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud
|Saudi Arabia
|Joint 1
|Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
|Saudi Arabia
|Joint 1
|Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
|Pakistan
|Joint 1
|Field Marshal Asim Munir
|Pakistan
|Joint 1
|President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
|Türkiye
|4
|Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei
|Iran
|5
|King Abdullah II
|Jordan
|6
|Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
|Qatar
|7
|Sheikh Muhammad Taqi Usmani
|Pakistan
|8
|Sheikh Al-Habib Umar bin Hafiz
|Yemen
|9
|Sheikh Ahmad Muhammad Al-Tayyeb
|Egypt
|10
|Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah
|Mauritania
|11
|Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani
|Iraq
|12
|Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
|UAE
|13
|Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim
|Malaysia
|14
|King Mohammed VI
|Morocco
|15
|Sheikh Salman Al-Ouda
|Saudi Arabia
|16
|President Prabowo Subianto
|Indonesia
|17
|Sheikh Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi
|Yemen
|18
|Maulana Mahmood Madani
|India
|19
|Sultan Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar III
|Nigeria
|20
|Professor Ibrahim Kalin
|Türkiye
Source: The Muslim 500, 2027 edition. Five leaders share the joint first position; the next listed position is 4.
Who Is Maulana Mahmood Madani?
Maulana Mahmood Madani is the national president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, an organisation established in 1919 by Deobandi scholars. He served as the organisation’s general secretary from 2001 to 2021 before becoming its national president.
What Is the Muslim 500 List?
TThe World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims is an annual publication compiled by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC) based in Amman, Jordan. The publication identifies influential Muslim individuals from different fields, including politics, religion, business, education, science, arts, culture and sports.
Which Other Indians Feature in the Muslim 500 List 2027?
Although Maulana Mahmood Madani is the only Indian in the top 50, several other Indians feature in the wider list of 500 influential Muslims.
|Name
|Field or Association
|Asaduddin Owaisi
|Politics
|Zakir Naik
|Islamic preacher
|Azim Premji
|Business and philanthropy
|Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin
|Dawoodi Bohra religious leader
|Shah Rukh Khan
|Film industry
|Aamir Khan
|Film industry
|Salman Khan
|Film industry
|Shabana Azmi
|Film industry
|AR Rahman
|Music
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.