Maulana Mahmood Madani is the president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind. He is the only Indian to feature in the top 20 of the 2027 edition of The Muslim 500. It is a list that includes world’s most influential Muslims. He has secured the 18th position in the annual publication released by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC), based in Jordan. The list has placed Pakistan’s Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the joint number one position alongside Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Keep reading to read in detail. Who Is the First Indian in the Top 50 of the Muslim 500 List 2027? Maulana Mahmood Madani is the only Indian ranked among the top 20 influential Muslims in the 2027 edition. He has secured the 18th position and serves as the president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a prominent socio-religious organisation in India.

Top 20 Most Influential Muslims in the World 2027 The 2027 edition has five leaders sharing the joint first position. Maulana Mahmood Madani is ranked 18th and is the only Indian in the top 20. Rank Name Country Joint 1 King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Saudi Arabia Joint 1 Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Arabia Joint 1 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Joint 1 Field Marshal Asim Munir Pakistan Joint 1 President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Türkiye 4 Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei Iran 5 King Abdullah II Jordan 6 Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Qatar 7 Sheikh Muhammad Taqi Usmani Pakistan 8 Sheikh Al-Habib Umar bin Hafiz Yemen 9 Sheikh Ahmad Muhammad Al-Tayyeb Egypt 10 Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah Mauritania 11 Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani Iraq 12 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan UAE 13 Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Malaysia 14 King Mohammed VI Morocco 15 Sheikh Salman Al-Ouda Saudi Arabia 16 President Prabowo Subianto Indonesia 17 Sheikh Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi Yemen 18 Maulana Mahmood Madani India 19 Sultan Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar III Nigeria 20 Professor Ibrahim Kalin Türkiye

Source: The Muslim 500, 2027 edition. Five leaders share the joint first position; the next listed position is 4. Who Is Maulana Mahmood Madani? Maulana Mahmood Madani is the national president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, an organisation established in 1919 by Deobandi scholars. He served as the organisation’s general secretary from 2001 to 2021 before becoming its national president. What Is the Muslim 500 List? TThe World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims is an annual publication compiled by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC) based in Amman, Jordan. The publication identifies influential Muslim individuals from different fields, including politics, religion, business, education, science, arts, culture and sports. Which Other Indians Feature in the Muslim 500 List 2027? Although Maulana Mahmood Madani is the only Indian in the top 50, several other Indians feature in the wider list of 500 influential Muslims.